CBS Miami

Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson forced from game after injury

MIAMI GARDENS -- The Miami Dolphins' starting quarterback for the home game against the Minnesota Vikings exited play Sunday afternoon after he injured his thumb,A team official escorted Skylar Thompson, a rookie third-string quarterback, to the locker room after a second quarter play against the Vikings.
