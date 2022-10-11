Read full article on original website
Related
Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson forced from game after injury
MIAMI GARDENS -- The Miami Dolphins' starting quarterback for the home game against the Minnesota Vikings exited play Sunday afternoon after he injured his thumb,A team official escorted Skylar Thompson, a rookie third-string quarterback, to the locker room after a second quarter play against the Vikings.
Cornerback Mooney Ward suffers injury on decimated 49ers defense
49ers cornerback Mooney Ward had to exit Sunday’s contest against the Falcons with an injury as the San Francisco defense continues to be decimated by injuries.
News/Talk 1470 KYYW
Abilene, TX
676
Followers
1K+
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT
KYYW 1470 News Talk has the best news, talk, and weather for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1470kyyw.com
Comments / 0