Del City, OK

okcfox.com

Residents 'Toss it for Tammy' at fundraiser in Del City

DEL CITY (KOKH) - The Del City Fire Department held a cornhole tournament for a good cause on Saturday. The money raised will go to one of the firefighter's wife who is battling cancer, and a family in need during Christmas Time. The department has already dealt with the loss...
DEL CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Person shot in northwest Oklahoma City, police responding

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person in the hospital in northwest Oklahoma City on Saturday. Officials say a person was shot in the 6600 block of Northwest 10 Street at an apartment complex. Reports say the person was taken to the hospital. There...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD respond to apartment complex shooting in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are on the scene of a shooting in NW OKC. The shooting occurred at an apartment complex in the 5800 block of NW 34th St. around 3:20 p.m. on Friday. Police say one person was shot in the chest. They were taken...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
City
Del City, OK
okcfox.com

OCSO: Woman dies after being stabbed in Spencer

SPENCER, Okla. (KOKH) - According to OCSO, the woman stabbed in Spencer Thursday afternoon has died. The stabbing occurred around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday at a house located on Fox Ave. The woman's neighbor is in custody at this time for questioning, but deputies believe the stabbing spurred from a...
SPENCER, OK
okcfox.com

Crews battle flames at Moore brewery

Moore and Oklahoma City fire departments battled a building fire Friday morning near I-35 and Northwest 27th Street. Officials say the 1774 Brewery caught fire around 5:30 a.m. The fire started in the brewery and spread to the rest of the building. Crews say no one was hurt. They believe...
MOORE, OK
okcfox.com

Apple store workers at Penn Square Mall vote to unionize

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Update:. A majority of retail workers at the Penn Square Mall Apple store voted to unionize. We formed the Penn Square Labor Alliance with Apple Retail Union/CWA to ensure the soul of Apple —the workers— would have a fair say in our working conditions and an opportunity to create an equitable environment for our team. Organizing has not only brought us closer together, but it has also empowered all of us to fight hard for the respect and justice every worker deserves on the job. Now that we’ve won the election, it is our hope that management will come to the table so that we may collectively work towards building a company that prioritizes workers over profit, and encourages employees to thrive. We were inspired when workers in Atlanta, Maryland and New York announced their organizing efforts and we hope that our success will inspire our colleagues nationwide." -Charity Lassiter, Technical expert and member of Apple Retail Union/CWA.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

$110M targeted to improve rural health care in 43 states

(TND) — More than $110 million is being sent to rural communities nationwide to bolster their access to health care and healthy food. The money will help around 200 towns, hospitals, food banks and more, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. “It makes a huge impact for people living...
ANADARKO, OK
okcfox.com

OKC Zoo holds annual Chomp and Stomp event

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Zoo hosted its Chomp and Stomp event on Friday. The Chomp and Stomp is the Zoo's annual competition between animal teams to see what they can come up with while interacting with pumpkins. The pumpkins for the Chomp and Stomp were donated...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahomans celebrate western history at Chisholm Trail Festival

YUKON (KOKH) - Residents came out for the annual Chisholm Trail Festival in Yukon on Saturday. This is where you could get a real life history lesson of what it was like to live the western life. Oklahomans enjoyed western re-enactments and cowboy dinners and say it's a great way...
YUKON, OK
okcfox.com

Riversport OKC announces plan for bike park expansion

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Riversport OKC has announced their plans for a $1.4M bike park expansion on Thursday. The new Oklahoma Trailhead and Bike Park will act as a hub on the newest expansion of the City's trail system which will now run through Riversport Boathouse District and will soon connect to the Katy Trail to the east.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

First-ever medication to treat neuropsychiatric disorders could soon be available

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There could soon be a treatment for neuropsychiatric disorders that cause social deficits---such as autism spectrum disorder and schizophrenia. If the treatment is successful, it would be the first medication to treat these disorders. People with the disorders have no drugs available to treat their...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

OSU commits to graduating 60% of students with no debt

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — The cost of higher education is in the spotlight right now, and OSU is committed to making sure every penny counts. The University is rolling out a new strategy to make sure when majority of graduates are handed diplomas, a load of student loan debt won't come with it.
STILLWATER, OK

