Residents 'Toss it for Tammy' at fundraiser in Del City
DEL CITY (KOKH) - The Del City Fire Department held a cornhole tournament for a good cause on Saturday. The money raised will go to one of the firefighter's wife who is battling cancer, and a family in need during Christmas Time. The department has already dealt with the loss...
Victim's family speaks after mother was stabbed and killed by neighbor in Spencer
Spencer, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office says a mother murdered another mother after their kids got into a fist fight Thursday afternoon in Spencer. The family says the victim was a loving mother and was defending her child when she was killed. Deputies says a 10-year-old and...
Person shot in northwest Oklahoma City, police responding
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person in the hospital in northwest Oklahoma City on Saturday. Officials say a person was shot in the 6600 block of Northwest 10 Street at an apartment complex. Reports say the person was taken to the hospital. There...
'It's a tragedy all the way around': OCSO arrests woman for murder after stabbing neighbor
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office held a press conference on Friday, releasing more information about a stabbing that happened in Spencer on Thursday afternoon that left a woman dead. OCSO identified the victim as 29-year-old Vaneesa Wade and the suspect as 31-year-old Kayla McNeal. The...
Oklahoma County Sheriff says deputy arrested, fired for attacking his pregnant girlfriend
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — We are learning more about why an Oklahoma County Sheriff's Deputy is no longer on the force. Court Records show he is accused of attacking his pregnant girlfriend. Sheriff Tommie Johnson says the deputy was suspended after his arrest in OKC. Now, that formal...
'We're taking action within our city': New OKC ordinance cracks down on street racing
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new City ordinance will go into effect at midnight on Oct. 15 that will crack down on 'street takeovers'. Street takeovers is when a group of people shut down a road to drag race or do donuts in the street. This new ordinance comes...
OKCPD respond to apartment complex shooting in NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are on the scene of a shooting in NW OKC. The shooting occurred at an apartment complex in the 5800 block of NW 34th St. around 3:20 p.m. on Friday. Police say one person was shot in the chest. They were taken...
Deadline to register to vote in the Oklahoma November election is midnight
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — The clock is ticking. Oklahomans have until midnight to register to vote in the November elections. Many local groups are encouraging you to get out and make your voice heard. "This vote will determine our next Governor, our two U.S. Senators, congressional districts are...
Moore mother shocked after finding son miles from school during dismissal
MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — A Moore mother was shocked after arriving at Winding Creek Elementary to pick up her son Elyjah on Thursday— only to find that her son's whereabouts were unknown. Dajia Rogers told Fox 25 that she eventually found him unharmed two miles from the school,...
OCSO: Woman dies after being stabbed in Spencer
SPENCER, Okla. (KOKH) - According to OCSO, the woman stabbed in Spencer Thursday afternoon has died. The stabbing occurred around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday at a house located on Fox Ave. The woman's neighbor is in custody at this time for questioning, but deputies believe the stabbing spurred from a...
Crews battle flames at Moore brewery
Moore and Oklahoma City fire departments battled a building fire Friday morning near I-35 and Northwest 27th Street. Officials say the 1774 Brewery caught fire around 5:30 a.m. The fire started in the brewery and spread to the rest of the building. Crews say no one was hurt. They believe...
Experts celebrate the 100th Anniversary of Fire Prevention week with fire safety tips
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — October 9th - 15th is Fire Prevention week, and this year marked its 100th anniversary. Fox 25 spoke with fire prevention experts about what people should look out for to ensure their home is not a hazard. This year's fire prevention theme is fire won't...
Apple store workers at Penn Square Mall vote to unionize
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Update:. A majority of retail workers at the Penn Square Mall Apple store voted to unionize. We formed the Penn Square Labor Alliance with Apple Retail Union/CWA to ensure the soul of Apple —the workers— would have a fair say in our working conditions and an opportunity to create an equitable environment for our team. Organizing has not only brought us closer together, but it has also empowered all of us to fight hard for the respect and justice every worker deserves on the job. Now that we’ve won the election, it is our hope that management will come to the table so that we may collectively work towards building a company that prioritizes workers over profit, and encourages employees to thrive. We were inspired when workers in Atlanta, Maryland and New York announced their organizing efforts and we hope that our success will inspire our colleagues nationwide." -Charity Lassiter, Technical expert and member of Apple Retail Union/CWA.
$110M targeted to improve rural health care in 43 states
(TND) — More than $110 million is being sent to rural communities nationwide to bolster their access to health care and healthy food. The money will help around 200 towns, hospitals, food banks and more, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. “It makes a huge impact for people living...
‘They're being secretive’: UCO students react to impending program, major evaluations
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Classes at the University of Central Oklahoma could soon look very different. It all depends on how program evaluations go next week. A staff member, who wants to remain anonymous, sent Fox 25 an email from school leaders. The email says there could be plans to combine, or remove certain programs and majors:
OKC Zoo holds annual Chomp and Stomp event
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Zoo hosted its Chomp and Stomp event on Friday. The Chomp and Stomp is the Zoo's annual competition between animal teams to see what they can come up with while interacting with pumpkins. The pumpkins for the Chomp and Stomp were donated...
Oklahomans celebrate western history at Chisholm Trail Festival
YUKON (KOKH) - Residents came out for the annual Chisholm Trail Festival in Yukon on Saturday. This is where you could get a real life history lesson of what it was like to live the western life. Oklahomans enjoyed western re-enactments and cowboy dinners and say it's a great way...
Riversport OKC announces plan for bike park expansion
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Riversport OKC has announced their plans for a $1.4M bike park expansion on Thursday. The new Oklahoma Trailhead and Bike Park will act as a hub on the newest expansion of the City's trail system which will now run through Riversport Boathouse District and will soon connect to the Katy Trail to the east.
First-ever medication to treat neuropsychiatric disorders could soon be available
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There could soon be a treatment for neuropsychiatric disorders that cause social deficits---such as autism spectrum disorder and schizophrenia. If the treatment is successful, it would be the first medication to treat these disorders. People with the disorders have no drugs available to treat their...
OSU commits to graduating 60% of students with no debt
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — The cost of higher education is in the spotlight right now, and OSU is committed to making sure every penny counts. The University is rolling out a new strategy to make sure when majority of graduates are handed diplomas, a load of student loan debt won't come with it.
