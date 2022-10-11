Wait I'm confused. Three black children tried to rob a white kid? Is this right? They protest because the white boy that shot in self defense, is being treated differently because he is white? None of these CHILDREN should have firearms!! None of these children should be planning a robbery. Should the protestors not be more concerned about what happened instead of protesting about race? A CHILD is dead!! Prayers for his family and everyone concerned.
yeah this shouldn't have nothing to do with race, we really don't have a bad race problem in Decatur unless things have changed since I was a teenager even now I got black friends. This is tragic but the boy defended himself if neither had a gun this wouldn't have happened! I'm pro 2nd Amendment 100% so I'm not blaming the guns, they were either stolen or taken from a parent! My heart goes out to All involved Black and White
Parents want to say this but as a parent fact of the matter is we don’t know our kids and what they are doing when they are running the roads with friends being a football player means nothing they are usually the worse ones because they feel they can’t be touched and won’t be touched.
