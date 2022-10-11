ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

Comments / 78

Jane Knight
4d ago

Wait I'm confused. Three black children tried to rob a white kid? Is this right? They protest because the white boy that shot in self defense, is being treated differently because he is white? None of these CHILDREN should have firearms!! None of these children should be planning a robbery. Should the protestors not be more concerned about what happened instead of protesting about race? A CHILD is dead!! Prayers for his family and everyone concerned.

Reply(11)
49
KIDCHAOS
5d ago

yeah this shouldn't have nothing to do with race, we really don't have a bad race problem in Decatur unless things have changed since I was a teenager even now I got black friends. This is tragic but the boy defended himself if neither had a gun this wouldn't have happened! I'm pro 2nd Amendment 100% so I'm not blaming the guns, they were either stolen or taken from a parent! My heart goes out to All involved Black and White

Reply
31
Tiffany Kinsey
5d ago

Parents want to say this but as a parent fact of the matter is we don’t know our kids and what they are doing when they are running the roads with friends being a football player means nothing they are usually the worse ones because they feel they can’t be touched and won’t be touched.

Reply(1)
25
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAAY-TV

1 person injured in Huntsville shooting

Huntsville Police Department officers found a person with non-life-threatening injuries when they responded to a shooting ball on Friday. WAAY was told the victim was shot with a pistol and had wounds to the hand and back of head. The call about the incident in the 3,300 block of Delia...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Decatur, AL
City
Town Creek, AL
City
Tuscumbia, AL
State
Alabama State
Decatur, AL
Crime & Safety
WAAY-TV

24-year-old woman killed in Limestone County crash

A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of an Athens woman. It happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday on Huntsville Browns Ferry Road, about one mile west of Tanner, in Limestone County. 24-year-old Korday Moore was fatally injured when the car she was driving went off the road and overturned, ALEA...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Juvenile charged as adult in shooting death of 13-year-old in Trinity

A juvenile has been charged with manslaughter as an adult in the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Mauricio Nevarez. Trinity Police said they responded about 10:48 a.m. Monday to a home on Mountain Cove Drive, where they found Nevarez with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital and then to UAB Hospital, where he died about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to police.
TRINITY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karen Yarbrough
Person
Rodney Gordon
WDBO

Alabama woman accused of possessing fentanyl, marijuana after running car off road

DECATUR, Ala. — A northern Alabama woman is accused of possessing fentanyl and marijuana, a discovery police said they made after she ran her vehicle off the road. Cynthia Michelle Kennedy, 48, of Decatur, was arrested Tuesday and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with an intent to distribute fentanyl, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, second-degree marijuana possession, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, according to Morgan County Sheriff’s online booking records.
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

34-year-old man charged with murder for incident on Pulaski Pike

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has arrested and charged a man with murder after an incident on Pulaski Pike on Wednesday. According to the Huntsville Police Department, Edwin Oliver Mayes, 34, was the man arrested. The police department said investigators believe a verbal dispute between Mayes and Kyle David Mackey, 44, is what led to Mackey’s death.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

30 grams of cocaine leads to arrest of 11 in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Eleven people were arrested on Wednesday after 30 grams of crack cocaine was found during a search warrant in Athens. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit located the cocaine and loaded sawed-off shotgun from a home on West 14th Street. The shotgun fell under a federal violation of the National Firearms Act.
ATHENS, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Decatur Police Department#Decatur Morgan Hospital
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville doctor arrested in Blount County on charges of first-degree human trafficking of a minor

From The Tribune staff reports BLOUNT COUNTY – A doctor from the Wellness Medical Center in Trussville is reportedly under arrest with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office after making an offer to be a “Sugar Daddy” to a 17-year-old female patient, Carol Robinson reported on Al.com today. According to Robinson, Dr. Janaki Earla, 59, is […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
AL.com

1 wounded in early morning Huntsville shooting

Huntsville police are investigating a shooting that happened just after midnight. Sgt. Rosalind White said officers responded to a shots fired call in the 2100 block of Griffith Drive around 12:15 a.m. When they arrived, they found one person wounded. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NAACP
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
200K+
Followers
60K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy