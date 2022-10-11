ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Schools were virtual for months. Horry board members question effectiveness and costs.

By Caroline Williamson
The Sun News
The Sun News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22xni1_0iUQrpSB00

A new virtual school program likely will not be in place for Horry County students next year after district members expressed skepticism Monday about its creation.

Boone Myric, the district’s Chief of Academics, recommended Monday that the school board not proceed with a new program, citing financial costs, existing state virtual programs and data showing a failure rate in remote learning that’s near twice as high as a traditional classroom setting.

In February, the board approved a motion to dissolve the existing virtual program for the 2022-23 school year in order to come up with a different option. One option was to replace it with a new virtual school.

A new virtual school, based on an enrollment of 1,000 students, would cost about $5.6 million, Myrick said. The virtual program would be an alternative for families who don’t want a traditional classroom. There are already seven no-cost virtual school programs in South Carolina.

A few board members agreed with the recommendation not to move forward.

District 6 representative Helen Smith said that more people are turning to homeschooling and leaving the school district, rather than using a virtual school option. She also said the district’s infrastructure would not be able to handle the creation of a new virtual school.

“For us to have to add another factor to our educational system, I just think is overbearing with all we already have to do,” Smith said at Monday’s work session.

Concerns about student learning

Data on student performance from the 2020-21 school year, which was held virtually much of the year in the thick of the pandemic, was also a factor in the recommendation.

In the first semester of the 2021-22 school year, 42% of high school students were failing one or more classes at the virtual program,according to a December 2021 report.

Data from other grades followed a similar trend, with 40% of middle school students failing at least one of their core classes.

Alongside the failure rate, District 7 representative Janet Graham said current teacher shortages should be considered. Graham said a virtual program would require the district to hire around 59 new instructors.

“I’m one that doesn’t believe in reinventing the wheel if we don’t have to, especially if it costs $5.6 million-plus, and we don’t have the teaching resources as well,” Graham said.

The board will make a decision on creating a new virtual school on Oct. 24.

The district first started the virtual program in August 2020 to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. The South Carolina Department of Education required a virtual option across all school districts at the time.

Comments / 0

Related
wpde.com

CCU board of trustees approves 4 new degree programs

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Coastal Carolina University board of trustees approved four new four-year degree programs during its fall meeting on Oct. 14. The programs are a Bachelor of Arts in chemistry with a chemistry education track, a Bachelor of Arts in physics education, a Bachelor of Arts in English education, and a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish education.
CONWAY, SC
wfxb.com

Horry County Schools Could be Getting an Update in Curriculum

Updates to learning material standards are in the works for Horry County Schools. School leaders are looking to change the process of how schools gain the materials needed. They also want to be more involved in the process. The Horry County School Board suggested that the option for a full-time virtual program not be presented. It was expressed that students gain more education when they are face to face with a teacher.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Horry County, SC
Government
Horry County, SC
Education
County
Horry County, SC
State
South Carolina State
The Post and Courier

Sampit residents petition Georgetown Co. Water & Sewer for service

PAWLEYS ISLAND — Sampit resident Joe Cooper presented the Georgetown County Water and Sewer District board with a petition of over 300 signatures Oct. 13 signifying the rural community's desire to see their homes connected to the county sewer system. Georgetown County Councilman Everett Carolina addressed the board and...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Virtual School#High School#Infrastructure#The School Board
WECT

Two local nonprofits receive $42,800 COVID-relief grants

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Community Foundation announced grants for two local nonprofits from the NC Healing Communities Fund. The Columbus County Partnership for Children and Roots of Recovery in Pender County were both awarded $42,800 grants, per the NC Community Foundation. Statewide, $1.25 million was distributed among 33 grants.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
theurbannews.com

Will Columbus County Sheriff Keep His Job After Racist Comments?

Will Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene hold onto his job after a Superior Court judge, at the request of local District Attorney Jon David, temporarily suspended Greene from office after WECT-TV reported that he vowed to get rid of “Black bastards” working for the sheriff’s department?. At...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Distance Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
myhorrynews.com

How the month of October has evolved in Conway, aka the City of Halloween

Typically people drive around during December to look at homes decorated with lights, inflatable Santas and snowmen, Christmas trees and reindeer. But the City of Halloween is changing the norm this year, bringing out locals and visitors to downtown Conway to see witch hats hanging by city hall, pumpkins in the trees along Main Street and front yards full of spookiness.
CONWAY, SC
The Sun News

The Sun News

Myrtle Beach, SC
7K+
Followers
148
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun News serves the high-growth South Carolina coastal counties of Horry and Georgetown. Locals know the area as "The Grand Strand," defined by 60 miles of sandy beaches from the border of North Carolina and South Carolina to Georgetown County. In addition to a growing residential population, the area served by The Sun News is also a popular tourist destination for more than 18 million visitors annually. In addition to providing 24/7 news coverage for the local community, The Sun News also produces the tourism and entertainment site, GoToMyrtleBeach.com.

 https://www.myrtlebeachonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy