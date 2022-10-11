ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Look: Vols announce uniform combination for Alabama game

No. 6 Tennessee’s game Saturday against No. 3 Alabama is an orange out at a sold-out Neyland Stadium. On the field, the Vols will wear their traditional home uniform. It was announced Thursday afternoon that Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) will wear orange jerseys, white pants and white helmets against Alabama (6-0, 3-0) in the highly anticipated 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time kickoff on CBS in the SEC Game of the Week.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Auburn, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Community Policy