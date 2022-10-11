ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vikings' Dalvin Cook was hyped his brother, James, scored for Bills (video)

By Nick Wojton
 3 days ago
It was a day of first for the Buffalo Bills against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In the 38-3 win in Week 5, the Bills (4-1) got plenty of firsts from their rookies.

Khalil Shakir had his first touchdown catch but he was not alone on the Bills offense. James Cook notched his first as well.

The play capped off a huge win, and we can assure you the love from Cook’s family came pouring in.

Cook’s older brother is Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook. He said that he was excited for his little brother, adding more will come for the Bills.

Check out the clip of Dalvin’s reaction to James scoring via the KARE-11 clip below:

