wnewsj.com
Car show benefit for little Ada Saturday
A car show is being held on a sunny fall Saturday today until 3 p.m. at Smyth Automotive on Rombach Avenue in Wilmington to benefit little Ada, whose mother Beth Wiget recently died in an accident. The event includes a split-the-pot, raffle tickets for door prizes, food and drinks and music.
wnewsj.com
Sunny Saturday season’s finale for Farmers Market
The weekly outdoor Clinton County Farmers Market held its final event of the season on a beautiful fall Saturday morning at the Courthouse Square parking lot in Wilmington. It included a “trunk-n-treat” for kids while they and their parents shopped. Also, the Wilmington College Agronomy Club was there sharing information, and OSU Extension SNAP Educator Kacey Burns was on hand.
wnewsj.com
Bridge to past & future: Community celebrates 150 years of Champion Bridge Co.
WILMINGTON — Champion Bridge Company publicly celebrated its 150th birthday on Friday and honored employees past and present that have served the company. The noon event at 261 E. Sugartree St. included the reading of a proclamation from Clinton County Commissioners Brenda Woods and Mike McCarty, and Mayor John Stanforth — also a longtime customer — spoke, as did members of owners the Dell family.
wnewsj.com
Clinton County Foundation seeks candidates interested in board service
The Clinton County Foundation seeks candidates interested in serving on its board of trustees. As a nationally accredited community foundation, the organization offers charitable investing and grants to local people and nonprofits who are making a lasting and positive impact on our community. The Foundation’s 14-member board recognizes charitable giving...
wnewsj.com
Grateful for our farm families
This week we had an important date on our calendar – National Farmers Day (October 12) — a day to honor hardworking farmers throughout America’s history. Census data would tell you that the average age of the U.S. farmer is 58. An aging occupation that we rely so heavily on in our day to day lives.
wnewsj.com
Caught green-handed #3
Buster the Mouse and Erin Hartsock from the Clinton County Solid Waste Management District “busted” Shawna Derkson of Wilmington putting proper recyclables into the community drop-off recycling containers at 1274 W. Main St., Wilmington. Shawna recently moved to Wilmington from Illinois, but she was sure to bring her...
Steakhouse leaving Easton Town Center in early 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A steakhouse in Easton Town Center is preparing to close its kitchen after 20 years. At the end of its lease with no options for renewal, the Smith & Wollensky Restaurant Group is poised to close at the end of January 2023 in hopes of relocating elsewhere in Columbus, according to […]
wnewsj.com
WC to host art exhibit featuring works by Darren Haper and John Sousa
WILMINGTON — The artistic duo of Darren Haper and John Sousa will exhibit their artwork in a show titled “Appropriate Everything” at Wilmington College’s Harcum Gallery Oct. 27 through Dec. 2. A reception honoring the artists is planned for Oct. 27, from 6 to 8 p.m....
wnewsj.com
Wilmington High School honors Students of the Month
Wilmington High School proudly announces its October Students of the Month:. Sarah is the Social Studies department student of the month for October. Sarah is always engaged in class and participating in discussion. She always has a positive attitude and helps her classmates when she can. Sarah also puts a lot of effort into making sure she completes her work thoroughly and accurately. Keep up the good work!
wnewsj.com
Wilmington City Schools’ tax renewal is on November ballot
WILMINGTON — Renewing the existing Wilmington City Schools’ (WCS) 1 percent income tax is critical for the district’s operating budget, said WCS Supt. Jim Brady. The income tax provides approximately 17 percent of the school district’s total operating revenue, generating about $5 million annually. The money...
Piles of junk cause concerns for neighbors of Dayton business
DAYTON — Neighbors of a Dayton business are not happy and they are accusing the owner of keeping piles of junk on his commercial property. Charles Keydoszius’ business, Miami Valley Mowers, has been on Xenia Avenue for 28 years, but there’s a bit of a standoff now with him, his neighbors and the city of Dayton about the best way to protect his interests and make sure the piles of junk movers do not endanger anyone.
wnewsj.com
WPD, CCSO locate 9 illegal encampments with trash, drug-related items; city tasked with clean-up
WILMINGTON — A joint operation between the Wilmington Police Department’s Special Response Team and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was conducted Wednesday in which nine homeless encampments were located. The field operation was initiated in response to numerous business and citizen complaints of homeless encampments, persons trespassing...
wnewsj.com
Wilmington News Journal
GOSHEN — The Wilmington High School girls soccer team lost to Goshen 3-1 Thursday at Jim Brown Stadium. The Hurricane completes the regular season at 3-13 overall, 0-10 in the American Division. Goshen is 4-11-1, 3-7. Coach Pat Black said he appreciated the leadership of seniors Adriana Benitez, Sophie...
wnewsj.com
Eye-catching Japanese baseball exhibit opens at Clinton County History Center
WILMINGTON — A local exhibit of vintage Japanese baseball mementos includes baseball cards to mark the minor league team San Francisco Seals’ 1949 tour of Japan that helped build ties between the recently warring nations. The new exhibit in glass cases at the Clinton County History Center consists...
Campbell County cheerleader dies more than a week after Cold Spring crash
Campbell County High School cheerleader Ava Markus died Tuesday after spending more than a week in the hospital, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.
Homecoming Elegy: What the People in J.D. Vance's Hometown of Middletown, Ohio Really Think of Him
We went to Middletown's homecoming game to talk to Middies about what J.D. Vance means to their town's reputation.
Here’s Where The First Bojangles Will Be in Ohio
Bojangles Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits will be opening the doors to its first restaurant in the Columbus metro soon. Documents were recently filed with the City of Columbus for a location at 891 Hilliard Rome Road just south of Interstate 70. According to the Franchisee and owner Jeff Rigsby the restaurant is expected to open in the spring of 2023. Rigsby is a Columbus native and announced in 2021 that he will be opening 15 locations area the metro.
UPDATE: Electric service restored to large portion of Kettering to end outage caused by squirrel
KETTERING — UPDATE @ 11:53 p.m.: Electric service has been restored to those AES Ohio customers in the Kettering-Oakwood area who were affected by the power outage earlier Tuesday night, according to the AES Ohio online map. INITIAL REPORT. A squirrel that came in contact with a switcher gets...
dayton.com
Trick-or-treat times for Dayton-area communities
Beggars Night — or trick-or-treat night — will be held in many communities on Sunday, Oct. 30 or Monday, Oct. 31. Is trick-or-treating happening in your community? Below are community trick-or-treat dates and times, organized by county, then community. We will continue to update this listing as communities...
