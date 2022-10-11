ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, OH

wnewsj.com

Car show benefit for little Ada Saturday

A car show is being held on a sunny fall Saturday today until 3 p.m. at Smyth Automotive on Rombach Avenue in Wilmington to benefit little Ada, whose mother Beth Wiget recently died in an accident. The event includes a split-the-pot, raffle tickets for door prizes, food and drinks and music.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Sunny Saturday season’s finale for Farmers Market

The weekly outdoor Clinton County Farmers Market held its final event of the season on a beautiful fall Saturday morning at the Courthouse Square parking lot in Wilmington. It included a “trunk-n-treat” for kids while they and their parents shopped. Also, the Wilmington College Agronomy Club was there sharing information, and OSU Extension SNAP Educator Kacey Burns was on hand.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Bridge to past & future: Community celebrates 150 years of Champion Bridge Co.

WILMINGTON — Champion Bridge Company publicly celebrated its 150th birthday on Friday and honored employees past and present that have served the company. The noon event at 261 E. Sugartree St. included the reading of a proclamation from Clinton County Commissioners Brenda Woods and Mike McCarty, and Mayor John Stanforth — also a longtime customer — spoke, as did members of owners the Dell family.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Clinton County Foundation seeks candidates interested in board service

The Clinton County Foundation seeks candidates interested in serving on its board of trustees. As a nationally accredited community foundation, the organization offers charitable investing and grants to local people and nonprofits who are making a lasting and positive impact on our community. The Foundation’s 14-member board recognizes charitable giving...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
County
Clinton County, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
wnewsj.com

Grateful for our farm families

This week we had an important date on our calendar – National Farmers Day (October 12) — a day to honor hardworking farmers throughout America’s history. Census data would tell you that the average age of the U.S. farmer is 58. An aging occupation that we rely so heavily on in our day to day lives.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Caught green-handed #3

Buster the Mouse and Erin Hartsock from the Clinton County Solid Waste Management District “busted” Shawna Derkson of Wilmington putting proper recyclables into the community drop-off recycling containers at 1274 W. Main St., Wilmington. Shawna recently moved to Wilmington from Illinois, but she was sure to bring her...
WILMINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Steakhouse leaving Easton Town Center in early 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A steakhouse in Easton Town Center is preparing to close its kitchen after 20 years. At the end of its lease with no options for renewal, the Smith & Wollensky Restaurant Group is poised to close at the end of January 2023 in hopes of relocating elsewhere in Columbus, according to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
#Just Around The Corner#The News Journal
wnewsj.com

Wilmington High School honors Students of the Month

Wilmington High School proudly announces its October Students of the Month:. Sarah is the Social Studies department student of the month for October. Sarah is always engaged in class and participating in discussion. She always has a positive attitude and helps her classmates when she can. Sarah also puts a lot of effort into making sure she completes her work thoroughly and accurately. Keep up the good work!
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Wilmington City Schools’ tax renewal is on November ballot

WILMINGTON — Renewing the existing Wilmington City Schools’ (WCS) 1 percent income tax is critical for the district’s operating budget, said WCS Supt. Jim Brady. The income tax provides approximately 17 percent of the school district’s total operating revenue, generating about $5 million annually. The money...
WILMINGTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Piles of junk cause concerns for neighbors of Dayton business

DAYTON — Neighbors of a Dayton business are not happy and they are accusing the owner of keeping piles of junk on his commercial property. Charles Keydoszius’ business, Miami Valley Mowers, has been on Xenia Avenue for 28 years, but there’s a bit of a standoff now with him, his neighbors and the city of Dayton about the best way to protect his interests and make sure the piles of junk movers do not endanger anyone.
DAYTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Wilmington News Journal

GOSHEN — The Wilmington High School girls soccer team lost to Goshen 3-1 Thursday at Jim Brown Stadium. The Hurricane completes the regular season at 3-13 overall, 0-10 in the American Division. Goshen is 4-11-1, 3-7. Coach Pat Black said he appreciated the leadership of seniors Adriana Benitez, Sophie...
WILMINGTON, OH
93.1 WZAK

Here’s Where The First Bojangles Will Be in Ohio

Bojangles Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits will be opening the doors to its first restaurant in the Columbus metro soon. Documents were recently filed with the City of Columbus for a location at 891 Hilliard Rome Road just south of Interstate 70. According to the Franchisee and owner Jeff Rigsby the restaurant is expected to open in the spring of 2023. Rigsby is a Columbus native and announced in 2021 that he will be opening 15 locations area the metro.
COLUMBUS, OH
dayton.com

Trick-or-treat times for Dayton-area communities

Beggars Night — or trick-or-treat night — will be held in many communities on Sunday, Oct. 30 or Monday, Oct. 31. Is trick-or-treating happening in your community? Below are community trick-or-treat dates and times, organized by county, then community. We will continue to update this listing as communities...

