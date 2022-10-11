ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Pratt physician named Alumni of the Year at alma mater

Dr. Eric Clarkson ('01) is the owner and family physician at the Pratt Family Practice in Pratt, KS. He also serves as the medical director for the local emergency services and the free health clinic in town. He practices a full range of family medicine services, including surgical obstetrics, hospital, nursing home, and clinical medicine.
PRATT, KS
Hutch Post

Teacher of the Month: Ford's passion is kids with behavior needs

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — October's Allen Samuels CDJR Teacher of the Month is Special Education teacher Ruth Ford from Wichita South High School. "When I was young, I knew I wanted to make a difference," Ford said. "I wanted to make a difference in who I helped, but I didn't know who or what that was going to look like and so, I took psychology classes and special ed classes and about 18 years ago, I landed my first Special Ed job and it has evolved into working with students who have the greatest behavior needs."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

'Boo'seum is Oct. 20

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Museum is excited to start the spooky season with its annual 'Boo'seum event on Oct. 20. The 'Boo'seum SpookWalk will be jam-packed with festive fall games, pumpkin decorating, costume contest and, of course, the legendary “Ghosts of Reno’s Past” SpookWalk. The event will take place in the beautiful courtyard of the Reno County Museum from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Public Works interviews part of Haven meeting Monday

HAVEN, Kan. — The Haven City Council will interview candidates for its vacant Public Works position in executive session Monday night. Also on the agenda for the council is consideration of bids for a Concrete Flume at 8th & Emporia in a possible joint venture with USD 312, along with consideration of a resolution amending rules for golf carts in the city.
HAVEN, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Hutchinson, KS
Education
Hutchinson, KS
Government
City
Hutchinson, KS
Local
Kansas Education
Hutch Post

Operation: Blackbird this weekend at Cosmosphere

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Operation: Blackbird, a celebration focusing on the Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird is this weekend. The planes flew three times the speed of sound at the edge of space. Flown from 1964-1990, they were used for reconnaissance and for engineering and flight tests. In 1995, Hutchinson residents watched as an entire addition to the Cosmosphere was constructed around a flown SR-71. "There are going to be sixteen honored guests who were the pilots, reconnaissance officers, so they always flew as a team, the pilot and then the RSO, who was part navigator, mostly photographer and then, their maintenance crews and a historian from Skunk Works," said Mimi Meredith with Cosmosphere. "He is now at Virgin Galactic. It's just an amazing lineup."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

CaveGrass film day at Strataca Oct. 22

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Tallgrass Film Association is holding a cave themed film day at Strataca on October 22. Tickets are $20 for one film or $30 for both. Either ticket type includes access to the Strataca exhibits 650 feet underneath the surface. Journey To the Center of the...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

🏈 🎥 Hutch High vs No. 1 Maize tonight

MAIZE, Kan. — The Hutchinson Salthawks football team (5-1) travel to Maize (6-0) to meet the Eagles Friday night at Maize High School Stadium at 7pm. Catch the KPREPS Football Show at 6pm followed by the Salthawk Football Pregame sponsored by the Medicine Shoppe at 6:30pm with the opening kick-off at 7pm on KWBW Radio 1450am/98.5fm. The NFHS Video Stream is free but you must register to watch. Pregame will begin at 6pm. Here is a "How to Video" to assist you in setting up you NFHS Network account. CLICK HERE.
MAIZE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Star Awards#Bronze Star#Us Dollar#Ksde Recognizes Usd 308#Hutchinson Public Schools
Hutch Post

Reno County Tax Sale next week

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual Reno County Tax Sale will be held next Tuesday, October 18th at 9:00 a.m. in Memorial Hall located at 101 South Walnut in Hutchinson. Properties will be auctioned off at the tax sale and all bidders must register in person the day of the sale. If you would like to bid on properties bring photo ID with you to the sale.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas woman dies after motorcycles collide

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas woman died in an accident just after noon Saturday in Sedgwick County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a white Chevy pickup was eastbound on Kansas 96 just west of 279th Street in lane one. The pickup moved into lane two, causing a 2007 Harley Davidson...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Hutch Post

Coffee for moms of kids with disabilities coming up Saturday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Mary Magdalene House is holding their Saturday morning coffee for moms who have kids with disabilities this weekend from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. This is a time to connect with other moms traveling this journey. There will be a bible study and a chance to talk about struggles and successes. It is important to know you are not alone. They will celebrate the victories and support you during the times of trial.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

🏐 WSU powers past Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Wichita State picked up their first conference road win of the 2022 slate, downing Cincinnati 25-21, 26-28, 25-20, 25-21 on Friday night at Fifth Third Arena. The Shockers did their damage in a variety of ways, racking up a season-high 12 service aces and 16 team blocks...
CINCINNATI, OH
Hutch Post

Kan. man performs 'life-saving' CPR on toddler at Walmart

A routine weekend shopping trip proved to be anything but for several area residents Saturday evening at Walmart in Great Bend. Just after 7:30 p.m., 29-year-old Eric Keller just happened to be in the area and was able to provide life-saving CPR on a toddler before emergency personnel arrived. "Towards...
GREAT BEND, KS
Hutch Post

McPherson Police, Crime Stoppers looking for truck

MCPHERSON, Kan. — A McPherson nursery is missing one of its trucks. According to McPherson County Crime Stoppers, on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at approximately 1:09 p.m., the McPherson Police Department were dispatched to the 600 block of West Northview Road in reference to a stolen pickup truck with a dump bed.
MCPHERSON, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas felon sentenced for violent attack on girlfriend

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas man has been sentenced back to prison for a violent attack on his girlfriend in 2020. On Wednesday, Judge Seth Rundle sentenced 28-year-old Kealan Dixon to just over 11-years in prison, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. In September Dixon pled guilty to...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Soldering iron blamed for $90,000 Kansas travel trailer fire

A soldering iron left on a table is believed to be the cause of a blaze that destroyed a $90,000 travel trailer in southern Saline County Wednesday afternoon. Just after 1p.m. Wednesday, deputies and Rural Fire District No. 2 personnel were called to the 6700 block of S. Tamara Lane, just west of the Kansas Highway 4/Old 81 Highway intersection for the report of a trailer fire, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan. When they arrived, the 36-foot Forest River fifth-wheel travel trailer was fully engulfed.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Marion Reservoir still under blue-green algae watch

MARION COUNTY — Marion Reservoir continues to be under a watch regarding blue-green algae problems. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) issue public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae throughout the spring and summer. A...
MARION COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy