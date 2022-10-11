HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Operation: Blackbird, a celebration focusing on the Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird is this weekend. The planes flew three times the speed of sound at the edge of space. Flown from 1964-1990, they were used for reconnaissance and for engineering and flight tests. In 1995, Hutchinson residents watched as an entire addition to the Cosmosphere was constructed around a flown SR-71. "There are going to be sixteen honored guests who were the pilots, reconnaissance officers, so they always flew as a team, the pilot and then the RSO, who was part navigator, mostly photographer and then, their maintenance crews and a historian from Skunk Works," said Mimi Meredith with Cosmosphere. "He is now at Virgin Galactic. It's just an amazing lineup."

