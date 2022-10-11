Read full article on original website
Pratt physician named Alumni of the Year at alma mater
Dr. Eric Clarkson ('01) is the owner and family physician at the Pratt Family Practice in Pratt, KS. He also serves as the medical director for the local emergency services and the free health clinic in town. He practices a full range of family medicine services, including surgical obstetrics, hospital, nursing home, and clinical medicine.
Teacher of the Month: Ford's passion is kids with behavior needs
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — October's Allen Samuels CDJR Teacher of the Month is Special Education teacher Ruth Ford from Wichita South High School. "When I was young, I knew I wanted to make a difference," Ford said. "I wanted to make a difference in who I helped, but I didn't know who or what that was going to look like and so, I took psychology classes and special ed classes and about 18 years ago, I landed my first Special Ed job and it has evolved into working with students who have the greatest behavior needs."
'Boo'seum is Oct. 20
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Museum is excited to start the spooky season with its annual 'Boo'seum event on Oct. 20. The 'Boo'seum SpookWalk will be jam-packed with festive fall games, pumpkin decorating, costume contest and, of course, the legendary “Ghosts of Reno’s Past” SpookWalk. The event will take place in the beautiful courtyard of the Reno County Museum from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Public Works interviews part of Haven meeting Monday
HAVEN, Kan. — The Haven City Council will interview candidates for its vacant Public Works position in executive session Monday night. Also on the agenda for the council is consideration of bids for a Concrete Flume at 8th & Emporia in a possible joint venture with USD 312, along with consideration of a resolution amending rules for golf carts in the city.
Operation: Blackbird this weekend at Cosmosphere
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Operation: Blackbird, a celebration focusing on the Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird is this weekend. The planes flew three times the speed of sound at the edge of space. Flown from 1964-1990, they were used for reconnaissance and for engineering and flight tests. In 1995, Hutchinson residents watched as an entire addition to the Cosmosphere was constructed around a flown SR-71. "There are going to be sixteen honored guests who were the pilots, reconnaissance officers, so they always flew as a team, the pilot and then the RSO, who was part navigator, mostly photographer and then, their maintenance crews and a historian from Skunk Works," said Mimi Meredith with Cosmosphere. "He is now at Virgin Galactic. It's just an amazing lineup."
🏀 HutchCC: Blue Dragon are preseason pick to win KJCCC Women's Title
For the first time since the Covid-shortened 2020-21 season, the Hutchinson Community College Women's Basketball team is the preseason choice to win the Jayhawk Conference, according to the league's annual Coaches' Poll released on Friday. Head coach John Ontjes begins his 16th season with the Blue Dragons. Only once since...
CaveGrass film day at Strataca Oct. 22
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Tallgrass Film Association is holding a cave themed film day at Strataca on October 22. Tickets are $20 for one film or $30 for both. Either ticket type includes access to the Strataca exhibits 650 feet underneath the surface. Journey To the Center of the...
🏈 🎥 Hutch High vs No. 1 Maize tonight
MAIZE, Kan. — The Hutchinson Salthawks football team (5-1) travel to Maize (6-0) to meet the Eagles Friday night at Maize High School Stadium at 7pm. Catch the KPREPS Football Show at 6pm followed by the Salthawk Football Pregame sponsored by the Medicine Shoppe at 6:30pm with the opening kick-off at 7pm on KWBW Radio 1450am/98.5fm. The NFHS Video Stream is free but you must register to watch. Pregame will begin at 6pm. Here is a "How to Video" to assist you in setting up you NFHS Network account. CLICK HERE.
Reno County Tax Sale next week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual Reno County Tax Sale will be held next Tuesday, October 18th at 9:00 a.m. in Memorial Hall located at 101 South Walnut in Hutchinson. Properties will be auctioned off at the tax sale and all bidders must register in person the day of the sale. If you would like to bid on properties bring photo ID with you to the sale.
Kansas woman dies after motorcycles collide
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas woman died in an accident just after noon Saturday in Sedgwick County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a white Chevy pickup was eastbound on Kansas 96 just west of 279th Street in lane one. The pickup moved into lane two, causing a 2007 Harley Davidson...
🏈 🎥 Area High School Football: SE Saline at Lyons
LYONS, Kan.—The Lyons Lions will play host to the No. 1 ranked Southeast of Saline Trojans Friday night in Lions. Catch Devin Haney with the call on the Southeast of Saline Video Stream.
🏐 HutchCC: Dragons rally to defeat Colby in intense 5-Set Battle
Down two sets to 2 and down 13-12 in the decisive fifth set, the No. 19-ranked Hutchinson Community College Volleyball team rallied for a key Jayhawk West victory over the Colby Trojans on Saturday afternoon at the Sports Arena. Led by pin hitters Taniya Golden, Baylee Miller and Alejandra Briseno,...
🎥Funeral service for Sedgwick County sheriff's deputy
SEDGWICK COUNTY —There is a funeral Friday for Sedgwick County Sheriff's Deputy Sidnee Carter who died in an accident while responding to a call Oct. 7. (Click below to watch a replay of the service) The funeral at 11a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 861 N Socora...
Coffee for moms of kids with disabilities coming up Saturday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Mary Magdalene House is holding their Saturday morning coffee for moms who have kids with disabilities this weekend from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. This is a time to connect with other moms traveling this journey. There will be a bible study and a chance to talk about struggles and successes. It is important to know you are not alone. They will celebrate the victories and support you during the times of trial.
🏐 WSU powers past Cincinnati
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Wichita State picked up their first conference road win of the 2022 slate, downing Cincinnati 25-21, 26-28, 25-20, 25-21 on Friday night at Fifth Third Arena. The Shockers did their damage in a variety of ways, racking up a season-high 12 service aces and 16 team blocks...
Kan. man performs 'life-saving' CPR on toddler at Walmart
A routine weekend shopping trip proved to be anything but for several area residents Saturday evening at Walmart in Great Bend. Just after 7:30 p.m., 29-year-old Eric Keller just happened to be in the area and was able to provide life-saving CPR on a toddler before emergency personnel arrived. "Towards...
McPherson Police, Crime Stoppers looking for truck
MCPHERSON, Kan. — A McPherson nursery is missing one of its trucks. According to McPherson County Crime Stoppers, on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at approximately 1:09 p.m., the McPherson Police Department were dispatched to the 600 block of West Northview Road in reference to a stolen pickup truck with a dump bed.
Kansas felon sentenced for violent attack on girlfriend
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas man has been sentenced back to prison for a violent attack on his girlfriend in 2020. On Wednesday, Judge Seth Rundle sentenced 28-year-old Kealan Dixon to just over 11-years in prison, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. In September Dixon pled guilty to...
Soldering iron blamed for $90,000 Kansas travel trailer fire
A soldering iron left on a table is believed to be the cause of a blaze that destroyed a $90,000 travel trailer in southern Saline County Wednesday afternoon. Just after 1p.m. Wednesday, deputies and Rural Fire District No. 2 personnel were called to the 6700 block of S. Tamara Lane, just west of the Kansas Highway 4/Old 81 Highway intersection for the report of a trailer fire, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan. When they arrived, the 36-foot Forest River fifth-wheel travel trailer was fully engulfed.
Marion Reservoir still under blue-green algae watch
MARION COUNTY — Marion Reservoir continues to be under a watch regarding blue-green algae problems. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) issue public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae throughout the spring and summer. A...
