Highland Park ISD Superintendent Calls it Quits Becoming the Latest North Texas School Leader to QuitLarry LeaseHighland Park, TX
Former Denton Officer Sentenced to 10 Years on Child Porn ChargeLarry LeaseDenton, TX
McKinney Leaders Considering its own Commercial AirportLarry LeaseMckinney, TX
Work in Coppell Virtual Job Fair Set for Oct 25 - Sign Up TodayCity ObserverCoppell, TX
Plano Residents Outraged over Lack of Short-Term Rental RestrictionsLarry LeasePlano, TX
dallasexpress.com
Despite Video Evidence, Tarrant County Judge Candidate Peoples Not Investigated
The chief investigator of Tarrant County has announced that he will not look into stunning allegations of voter fraud by Deborah Peoples, the Democratic nominee for the county’s highest office. As reported by The Dallas Express, footage obtained through open records request of a January 2020 interaction between Dallas...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Court weighs liability category in assisted living lawsuit
The Texas Supreme Court is weighing whether a lawsuit against an assisted living community over a resident’s fall should be considered a premises liability or healthcare liability claim. The decision could determine whether the lawsuit can proceed. Christine Faber sued Collin Creek Assisted Living Center, based in Plano, TX,...
wbap.com
Chris Krok Show: Dallas Judge Clay Jenkins Blackface Controversy￼
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins’ past has come back to haunt him. His 1983 arrest for breaking into a Baylor University dorm, with his face painted black, has come to light recently. Was it a “panty raid” or was it something more sinister? Find out here.
keranews.org
McKinney wants to be the home of North Texas' next big airport
The city of McKinney is considering plans for a new commercial airport that city officials say could serve as North Texas’ next travel hub. McKinney Mayor George Fuller said the city has spent three years looking into the possibility of building a hub. If the plan comes to fruition, the airport’s location would be a third major option for travelers in and around the region after along with DFW Airport and Love Field.
Fort Worth officer indicted over running someone's information without 'law enforcement reason'
FORT WORTH, Texas — A Fort Worth police officer has been indicted on accusations that he ran a person's information on police software without having a "law enforcement reason to do so," officials announced. Officer Darrell Coker was indicted Monday on a charge of breach of computer security, according...
DFW insurance agency suing Plano investment company after destructive Balch Springs fire
BALCH SPRINGS, Texas — State Farm Lloyds is suing on behalf of three individuals after they had their homes damaged or destroyed by the massive fire in Balch Springs caused by mowing on a property owned by a Plano-based investment company. The suit is asking for the investment company,...
Texas doctors continue months-long protest over McDonald's opening at Fort Worth hospital
FORT WORTH, Texas — We know the saying, "An apple a day keeps the doctor away," so it's not surprising that doing the polar opposite bring the opposite reaction. Health care professionals from the Physician's Committee are protesting against John Peter Smith Hospital adding McDonald's to their food court. The organization has been going against this for at least four months.
Wylie ISD becomes first in Texas to test new alert surveillance system for rest of state
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Wylie ISD in Abilene is piloting a new surveillance security system for the State of Texas, potentially revolutionizing school security. Five months after the tragic Uvalde school shooting, school security is still at the forefront of most parents’ and school districts’ minds. Security measures like new fencing, magnetic entrances and single-entry […]
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Only One North Texas City Listed Among 50 Safest in the Country in New Ranking
A Dallas suburb cracked the Top 50 safest cities in the country in a new ranking and several other North Texas cities made the longer list. Finance website Wallethub, released its list of safest cities in the U.S. Monday. Irving ranked 49th on the list. While Grand Prairie (55), Plano (79), Arlington (95), Fort Worth (129), Garland (132) and Dallas (166) also made the list.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. FLETCHER, TERRANCE; B/M; POB: WISCONSIN; AGE: 44; ADDRESS: GRAND PRAIRIE TX; OCCUPATION: SENIOR MANAGER...
keranews.org
Dallas, other North Texas cities, are fighting Oncor’s proposed rate hike
The increase would amount to an 11.2% increase for average residential customers, adding about $6.02 to their monthly bills, according to a presentation made by Dallas’ Manager of Regulatory Affairs Nick Fehrenbach to a council committee last week. It would increase the city’s streetlighting rates by 1.6%. Consultants...
KSAT 12
Booze Bust: 4 Texas men arrested in connection with theft of $278,000 worth of liquor
DALLAS – Four Texas men were arrested after they stole $278,000 worth of alcoholic beverages from a distributor. According to a news release, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission launched an investigation after agents were contacted by Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits that a package store in Dallas had hundreds of cases of distilled spirits that the company had no record of selling or delivering.
thedanielislandnews.com
Tip leads Texas family to DI in search of sister kidnapped over 50 years ago
It’s been 51 years since Melissa Suzanne Highsmith of Fort Worth, Texas, was last seen by her family before being abducted as a toddler. More than a half-century later, one of the coldest missing children’s cases in the Lone Star State has rekindled a flicker of hope that originated from an anonymous tip on Daniel Island last month.
3 Adults Start Big Fight at Plano, Texas Hooters Over Candy Bar Sales
Why is watching a fight so fascinating? I have to ask myself that question every time I see a fight video in my social media feed. The other question I have to ask is "Why?" Of all the reasons that I can think of to actually fight someone, not being able to sell candy bars at a restaurant isn't one of them. For the three "adults" in this video, they thought is was appropriate to rush the manager of a Plano, Texas Hooters and a customer, causing a serious injury and some building damage.
Texas man kills aspiring nurse, then kills himself
A Texas man and a woman died on Oct. 9 in an apparent murder-suicide. According to investigators, the 22-year-old man called his 23-year-old ex-girlfriend, Tamara Sawyer, and showed up at her house later that day unannounced but she let him inside. They went to her bedroom, and 10 minutes later, family members said they heard gunshots.
texasmetronews.com
Insurance company sues owner of vacant lot where the Balch Springs grass fire started
The insurance company for three Balch Springs homeowners whose properties were damaged in a July 25 grass fire is suing the owner of the vacant lot where the fire started. State Farm Lloyds, the insurance company for Edgar Cruz, Mario Thompson and Miguel Quinonez, filed the lawsuit Friday in Dallas County to recover the amount it paid out on their claims — at least $1 million — from Sikka Investments.
blackchronicle.com
Experienced teachers in Frisco among top earners in North Texas, study finds
Teachers in Frisco with at the very least 10 years of expertise are top earners, with their district rating in the top 10 out of 48 others in North Texas, in keeping with a 2022-23 teacher salary comparison launched by the United Educators Association. Frisco ISD pays teachers who maintain...
dallasexpress.com
‘Racist Pervert’: Jenkins Condemned Over Blackface Break-Ins
Opponents of Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins are condemning the politician for allegedly raiding women’s bedrooms while wearing blackface during his time at Baylor University. The bombshell evidence from the Waco Police Department, as reported by The Dallas Express, detailed accusations that Jenkins, along with two other men, broke...
New Texas election law brings changes for voters and elections officials
DALLAS — Tuesday is the deadline for Texans to register to vote in the 2022 midterm election with Election Day just weeks away. “We believe the turnout for this election is going to be robust, so we are planning accordingly,” said Dallas County Election Administrator Michael Scarpello. Since...
