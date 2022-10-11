Malik Tillman appears to be right on the bubble for the U.S. national team World Cup roster. USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter called Tillman out after naming him to his September roster, saying the 20-year-old “needs to do better. He needs to increase his level.” Tillman didn’t make much of an impact for the U.S. in two September substitute appearances, and has been mostly used as a reserve after returning to Rangers. That’s why Sunday’s stunning solo goal could be so important for Tillman. Making his first league start since September 3, Tillman picked the ball up near midfield against Motherwell and proceeded to dribble...

SOCCER ・ 19 MINUTES AGO