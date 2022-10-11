Read full article on original website
Trump news – live: Trump chides US Jews for lack of support, as whistleblower says Don Jr wanted ‘handout’
Donald Trump has criticised American Jewish people for not being supportive enough of him and Israel. “No President has done more for Israel than I have,” Mr Trump claimed on Truth Social on Sunday morning. “Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the U.S.”“Those living in Israel, though, are a different story - Highest approval rating in the World, could easily be P.M.! U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel - Before it is too...
Trump Tells Jews To 'Get Their Act Together' And Appreciate Him More
His repeated demand for more credit for his policies toward Israel was quickly called out as antisemitic.
