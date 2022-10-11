ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

CAM School Board approves Security Camera Bid

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hE1rV_0iUQqyI500

(Anita) The CAM School Board approved a bid to upgrade the district’s security cameras. CAM School’s Superintendent Paul Croghan says the district is going with Walsh securities bid of $102,166 to improve student safety in all the CAM School District buildings.

Croghan says if someone wanted to do something to a school building, law enforcement would see it before it happened.

This is the first step ahead of the Homeland Security audit, which will take place in the next couple of months, and then the district will move forward.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors award bid for Secondary Roads Operation Center

(Pottawattamie Co) The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday awarded a bid for construction of the Pottawattamie County Roads Operation Center. The existing Pottawattamie County Secondary Roads Department Annex was constructed in 1955 and is beyond its useful design life and the existing Pottawattamie County Secondary Roads Fleet Maintenance Facility was constructed in 1977 and fails to provide adequate space for the volume of work and the size of the equipment of the Department’s $19,800,000 fleet. Therefore, the plans are to build a new Secondary Roads Operation Center.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
18K+
Followers
22K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy