CAM School Board approves Security Camera Bid

(Anita) The CAM School Board approved a bid to upgrade the district’s security cameras. CAM School’s Superintendent Paul Croghan says the district is going with Walsh securities bid of $102,166 to improve student safety in all the CAM School District buildings.

Croghan says if someone wanted to do something to a school building, law enforcement would see it before it happened.

This is the first step ahead of the Homeland Security audit, which will take place in the next couple of months, and then the district will move forward.