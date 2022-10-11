ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

Social Security monthly payments to increase as Medicare premiums decrease

Social Security payments will increase 8.7 percent for 2023, the Social Security Administration said Oct. 13. The Social Security Act ties cost of living adjustments to the Consumer Price Index, meant to keep benefits consistent with inflation. This year's adjustment is the largest inflation-related increase in 40 years, AARP said.
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

Biden signs executive order to lower drug costs

HHS has 90 days to formulate plans to lower prescription drug prices, according to an executive order President Joe Biden signed Oct. 14. With price hikes for more than 1,200 drugs surpassing the 8.5 percent inflation rate between July 2021 and July 2022, the Biden administration pointed to HHS' Innovation Center to create drug pricing reforms and "provide additional breathing room for American families," the administration said in a statement.
POTUS
beckershospitalreview.com

The cost of nurse turnover in 23 numbers

Nurse recruitment and retention is top of mind for every hospital and health system executive in 2022, particularly those responsible for ensuring health systems' financial stability. The 2022 NSI National Health Care Retention & RN Staffing Report features input from 272 hospitals in 32 states on registered nurse turnover, retention,...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

RWJBarnabas boosts project productivity 43% with Epic implementation plan

West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health has received a perfect score from EHR vendor Epic for its EHR implementation project. The health system achieved a Gold Star 10 ranking, the highest level of recognition a health system can achieve, for implementing a "strategic pause" that allowed team members to work on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic, while continuing to build its Epic system, according to an Oct. 13 press release.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aha#Cbo#Premiums#Health Plan#Health System#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance
beckershospitalreview.com

7 organizations that got USDA grants for EHR upgrades

The U.S. Department of Agriculture gave out grants Oct. 12 to four health systems and three other organizations to make EHR improvements as part of a $110 million spending package to boost rural healthcare. 1. Potsdam, N.Y.-based St. Lawrence Health System got $10 million to implement a countywide EHR. 2....
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Walgreens aims to rapidly scale US healthcare business next year

Walgreens' healthcare business, Walgreens Boots Alliance, reported better than expected fourth quarter earnings and aims to accelerate growth next year. WBA spent the last year focused on transforming into a consumer-centric healthcare company, and its business was able to achieve growth while navigating macroeconomic headwinds, according to Rosalind Brewer, CEO of WBA.
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

CVS Health wants to own 'entire spectrum' of healthcare, CEO says

CVS Health wants to be in charge of the "entire spectrum of someone's health journey," the company's chief executive said at an Oct. 12 event in Boston reported on by the Boston Business Journal. CEO Karen Lynch pointed to how the company already delivers medication at the pharmacy, finances treatments...
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

Top 10 digital health deals of Q3

While digital health funding dropped by nearly one-third in the third quarter of 2022, there were still notable deals for health tech companies. Here are the top 10 equity deals by dollar amount, according to an Oct. 11 CB Insights report:. 1. Dami & Xiaomi (China): $420 million. 2. ArsenalBio...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
beckershospitalreview.com

What's next for patient financial engagement?

The way healthcare organizations communicate and collect out-of-pocket balances is due for a reinvention — from the perspective of improving both the patient experience and revenue cycle management (RCM). During Becker's Hospital Review's 7th Annual Health IT + Digital Health + RCM Annual Meeting, in a session sponsored by...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Omicron boosters: A timeline from idea to injections

In about six months, proposals for modified vaccines aimed at omicron subvariants became reality. Here's a timeline from the waning efficacy of older COVID-19 vaccines to when inoculations began. April 6: The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee met to discuss the next plans for combating COVID-19, but...
PHARMACEUTICALS
beckershospitalreview.com

Walgreens beats sales expectation in Q4: 3 notes

Walgreens Boots Alliance's fourth quarter ended better than expected, the company said Oct. 13, with its sales accumulating $132.7 billion in its 2022 fiscal year. Here are three things to know from Walgreens' report:. 1. Last year, Walgreens ended its 2021 fiscal year with operating income of $2.3 billion, compared...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy