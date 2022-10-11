HHS has 90 days to formulate plans to lower prescription drug prices, according to an executive order President Joe Biden signed Oct. 14. With price hikes for more than 1,200 drugs surpassing the 8.5 percent inflation rate between July 2021 and July 2022, the Biden administration pointed to HHS' Innovation Center to create drug pricing reforms and "provide additional breathing room for American families," the administration said in a statement.

