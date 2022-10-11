Read full article on original website
Soccer-Newcastle frustrate Man Utd and misfiring Ronaldo
MANCHESTER, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Manchester United and an unusually goal-shy Cristiano Ronaldo were unable to find a way past Newcastle United at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday in a 0-0 draw that kept both teams in the top six.
Soccer-Chelsea maintain run as Mount scores twice in win at Villa
BIRMINGHAM, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Graham Potter's impressive start as Chelsea manager continued as Mason Mount's double gave his side a 2-0 victory at struggling Aston Villa on Sunday.
Liverpool v Manchester City: Premier League – live
Minute-by-minute: Will Liverpool kickstart their Premier League campaign with a win over Manchester City? Join Rob Smyth to find out
