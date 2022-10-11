ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

BBC

Mason Greenwood charged with attempted rape and assault

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood has been charged with attempted rape, engaging in controlling behaviour and assault. The forward was arrested in January following allegations that emerged in images and videos posted online. He was arrested again on Saturday for allegedly breaching his bail. Prosecutors said the charges all related...
FIFA

