Read full article on original website
Related
Soccer-Newcastle frustrate Man Utd and misfiring Ronaldo
MANCHESTER, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Manchester United and an unusually goal-shy Cristiano Ronaldo were unable to find a way past Newcastle United at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday in a 0-0 draw that kept both teams in the top six.
Soccer-Chelsea maintain run as Mount scores twice in win at Villa
BIRMINGHAM, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Graham Potter's impressive start as Chelsea manager continued as Mason Mount's double gave his side a 2-0 victory at struggling Aston Villa on Sunday.
Mason Mount double and Arrizabalaga heroics ensure Chelsea sink Aston Villa
Mason Mount scored a goal in each half at Villa Park as Chelsea won 2-0, a fifth successive victory for Graham Potter’s side
Liverpool v Manchester City: Premier League – live
Minute-by-minute: Will Liverpool kickstart their Premier League campaign with a win over Manchester City? Join Rob Smyth to find out
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Mason Greenwood charged with attempted rape and assault
Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood has been charged with attempted rape, engaging in controlling behaviour and assault. The forward was arrested in January following allegations that emerged in images and videos posted online. He was arrested again on Saturday for allegedly breaching his bail. Prosecutors said the charges all related...
FIFA・
BBC
Track Cycling World Championships: GB's Neah Evans wins points race gold for first world title
Britain's Neah Evans claimed her first major individual title in the women's points race at the Track Cycling World Championships, while Ethan Hayter and Ollie Wood took men's madison silver. Evans won gold in France with 60 points, ahead of Denmark's Julie Leth and American Jennifer Valente. The Scot, 32,...
Comments / 0