Washington, DC

fox5dc.com

Credit card skimming devices found at multiple locations across the District

WASHINGTON - Authorities are searching for multiple suspects they say are connected to a series of credit card skimming offenses at different locations across the District. The city's Financial and Cyber Crimes Unit say they found at least 10 skimmer devices at locations throughout northeast and northwest D.C. from September 19 to October 13.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police: 2-year-old found unconscious in Southwest, D.C.

WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating physical abuse allegations after a toddler was found unconscious and unresponsive in Southwest, D.C. Thursday night. Officers said they found a 2-year-old boy outside in the unit block of Atlantic Street, SW. The boy is said to be in...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

15-year-old shot, killed while sitting on porch in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON - A 15-year-old boy was killed after being shot while sitting on a porch in Northeast, D.C. on Thursday afternoon, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded to the shooting in the 500 block of 48th Place just after 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. Video from the...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Woman, girl hurt in hit-and-run

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A woman and a girl who were on foot were injured Friday night after a car hit them and the driver kept going. The Metropolitan Police Department said it happened around 9:45 p.m. at First and Atlantic streets SE. Medics took the woman and the girl to the hospital for […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

New information emerges regarding deadly shooting of teenager in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metropolitan Police are still looking for the three gunmen they believe shot and killed 15-year-old Andre Robertson, Jr. Thursday afternoon. The gunmen opened fire while Andre was sitting on his great-grandmother’s porch at her home on 48th Street Northeast. “There were other individuals on the porch,” said Metropolitan Police Commander […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Teenage victim identified after shooting in Northeast DC

UPDATE 11:00 p.m — Police identified the victim as 15-year-old Andre Robertson, Jr. of Northeast DC. UPDATE 7:25 p.m. — Police said that they found the car that may have been involved in the shooting. They were still searching for the suspects as of 10:20 p.m. They found the car about 20 minutes away along […]
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Concern for Missing Man and Woman in Bethesda

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, a 68-year-old man and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison, a 63-year-old woman. Randrianarison and Rajaonarison were last seen on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at approximately 2:30...
BETHESDA, MD

