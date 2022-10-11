Read full article on original website
Police searching for 2 armed robbery suspects that targeted NW DC Papa John's
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help finding two people wanted in the armed robbery of a D.C. Papa John's. The robbery happened in the 4600 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest Thursday night, MPD officials said. Two people pulled out handguns and demanded money from...
16-year-old Anaiyah David missing, last seen in Northeast DC; MPD asking for help
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — D.C. Police say they are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen in the 1700 block of Rosedale Street, Northeast, on Friday, Oct. 14. Anaiyah David is described as 5-feet-4, 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. MPD asks that if...
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Suspects of assault in NE DC dodge police by hiding in a construction dumpster
WASHINGTON — Several suspects are still wanted for their involvement in an assault that occurred in Northeast D.C. on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The Metropolitan Police Department released video to the public on Saturday that captures the wanted suspects hiding in a construction dumpster to avoid arrest. Detectives are working...
Arlington PD officers shoot 44-year-old man after he refuses to drop his weapon: police
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — A Maryland man is facing charges following an incident in the Green Valley neighborhood of Arlington Friday night which resulted in two officers shooting him, Arlington County PD said. El-Amin Mutee, 44, of Waldorf, Md., faces multiple charges following the shooting, police said. At approximately...
UPDATED: Reports of armed man firing gunshots in Green Valley leads to police shooting
(Updated at 3:30 p.m.) A man said to be armed and firing gunshots in the Green Valley neighborhood has been hospitalized after what police are calling an “officer-involved shooting.”. Officers swarmed the neighborhood after a dispatch, shortly after 7:35 p.m., for a man sitting in front of a house...
Maryland man shot by officers in Arlington after refusing to drop gun: police
ARLINGTON, Va. - A man from Maryland was injured, and later charged, after an officer-involved shooting in Arlington Friday evening. Arlington County Police (ACPD) say officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots being fired in the 2100 block of Shirlington Road around 7:36 p.m. Once there, officers discovered the man...
Video: Accused carjackers surround man, attack him in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were looking for five people who surrounded a man then attacked him as part of carjacking that took place in Silver Spring on Oct. 11. The Montgomery County Department of Police said the man was walking to his car in the 3700 block of Bel […]
Credit card skimming devices found at multiple locations across the District
WASHINGTON - Authorities are searching for multiple suspects they say are connected to a series of credit card skimming offenses at different locations across the District. The city's Financial and Cyber Crimes Unit say they found at least 10 skimmer devices at locations throughout northeast and northwest D.C. from September 19 to October 13.
Suspect Charged For Waving Handgun, Making Racial Slurs To Soccer Players At Maryland Park
Police have identified the man who was busted allegedly waving a gun at a group of young soccer players while shouting racial slurs at them at a park in Gaithersburg, authorities say. Gaithersburg resident Jonathan Boka, 26, was identified and arrested by members of the Maryland-National Capital Park Police Department...
Help find Jade! 14-year-old girl reported missing from Southeast DC
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A 14-year-old girl is missing from Southeast, D.C., MPD said. Jade Lewis was last seen Friday, Oct. 14 in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Avenue, SE, MPD said. Lewis is described as 5-feet-4 and 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes...
Police: 2-year-old found unconscious in Southwest, D.C.
WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating physical abuse allegations after a toddler was found unconscious and unresponsive in Southwest, D.C. Thursday night. Officers said they found a 2-year-old boy outside in the unit block of Atlantic Street, SW. The boy is said to be in...
15-year-old shot, killed while sitting on porch in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON - A 15-year-old boy was killed after being shot while sitting on a porch in Northeast, D.C. on Thursday afternoon, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded to the shooting in the 500 block of 48th Place just after 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. Video from the...
15-year-old injured in double shooting near Northeast DC elementary school
WASHINGTON - A 15-year-old boy and an adult man are hospitalized after being shot in Northeast, D.C. on Thursday afternoon, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department says a 15-year-old boy was shot in the 500 block of 48th Place. The call came in around 3:40 p.m. on Thursday. Video...
Woman, girl hurt in hit-and-run
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A woman and a girl who were on foot were injured Friday night after a car hit them and the driver kept going. The Metropolitan Police Department said it happened around 9:45 p.m. at First and Atlantic streets SE. Medics took the woman and the girl to the hospital for […]
New information emerges regarding deadly shooting of teenager in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metropolitan Police are still looking for the three gunmen they believe shot and killed 15-year-old Andre Robertson, Jr. Thursday afternoon. The gunmen opened fire while Andre was sitting on his great-grandmother’s porch at her home on 48th Street Northeast. “There were other individuals on the porch,” said Metropolitan Police Commander […]
Teenage victim identified after shooting in Northeast DC
UPDATE 11:00 p.m — Police identified the victim as 15-year-old Andre Robertson, Jr. of Northeast DC. UPDATE 7:25 p.m. — Police said that they found the car that may have been involved in the shooting. They were still searching for the suspects as of 10:20 p.m. They found the car about 20 minutes away along […]
Concern for Missing Man and Woman in Bethesda
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, a 68-year-old man and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison, a 63-year-old woman. Randrianarison and Rajaonarison were last seen on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at approximately 2:30...
Man shot, killed during 'intimate encounter' inside Northeast DC residence, police say
WASHINGTON - A 28-year-old man is dead after being shot during an "intimate encounter" inside a residence in Northeast D.C., according to police. Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the incident early Tuesday morning at a residence in the 800 block of 21st Street. Once inside the house, officers found...
Prince William Police looking for man who ‘grazed’ officers with his car
Prince William County police are looking for a Fredericksburg man who grazed two officers with his car while leaving a police stop in Triangle early Thursday morning.
Shots Fired As Dog Owner Chases After DC Gunman With Stolen Pup
Authorities in Washington DC are seeking the person responsible for stealing a pitbull at gunpoint. The suspect pulled out a handgun and demanded the 5-month-old pit mix from her owner on Wednesday, Oct. 12 on the 4500 block of Polk Street around 10:30 p.m., the Metro Police Department said. As...
