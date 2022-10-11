Read full article on original website
Related
MLive.com
Save $300 on a new Tempur-Pedic mattress for your best night’s sleep
Tempur-Pedic is having a Fall Savings Event sale on its award winning mattresses. Refresh your sleeping spaces with new bedding and save $300 on a new Tempur-Pedic mattress. For your best night’s sleep, try a Tempur-Pedic mattress and get $300 off the ProBreeze, LuxeBreeze, and LuxeAdapt models now through Nov 1.
This $24 Heated Blanket With Over 15,000 Reviews Has Been Dubbed a ‘Must-Have’ for Staying Toasty All Year Long
When winter rolls around, the first thing we want to do is wrap ourselves up in our weighted blankets and be a blanket burrito for the next three months. Sadly, this can’t be the case: we have to go shopping, drive around, and go out to run errands. However, we’re in 2022, and tech innovations have finally caught up with our blanket needs, specifically with a heated blanket for the car. Whether it’s for driving on a cold winter night or your little one wanting to take a cozy nap during a long road trip, Amazon has the ultimate winter blanket...
MLive.com
Coach Outlet: Halloween Collection, 70% off everything sale
Shop early for the holidays and save big. Coach Outlet is having a huge sale. Save 70% off everything. Stock up on early gifts sales, including wallets and ear bud cases, umbrellas and carryall pouches. Shop Coach Outlet for quality classic handbags and jewelry, at great discount prices. Plus, save...
MLive.com
Cook cozy meals, save on crockpots at Amazon, Walmart
Turn your meats and vegetables into delicious meals with a crockpot. Amazon and Walmart have sales on all types of cooking appliances to fit every budget. Bring elegance to your countertop with a beautiful Pioneer Woman crockpot that cooks entrees, roasts, stews, dips and more. Amazon has deals on Elite, Cuisinart, and Black and Decker slow cookers. Walmart has a plethora of crockpots including brands Hamilton Beach and The Pioneer Woman. Save on Walmart cookware and take advantage of best seller and rollback discounts. Get free 90-day returns and free delivery.
Comments / 0