Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney gives conclusions from review of OIS from Feb.

Court documents reveal new details in shooting outside Chicho's on Granby Street
New details about a deadly shooting on Granby Street that sparked outrage and caused the city to install cameras. The community was heartbroken.
Person of interest leading to homicide on Carver Circle in custody
On October 16, 2022, at 1:32 a.m., 29-year-old Avery Peoples was apprehended at a business near the 4500 block of George Washington Highway.
Judge reduces charges for men involved in Newtown Rd. shooting in Virginia Beach
Quayshon Jordan and Saiqhon Jordan are now being charged with reckless use of a gun. The brothers were originally charged with intent to harm.
Commission investigating VB mass shooting holding interviews
Leaders of the state commission investigating the 2019 mass shooting in Virginia Beach want to hear from the public, and they'll be conducting one-on-one interviews to gather more information.
Police investigate fatal shooting at Forest Cove Apartments in Chesapeake
According to police, officers responded to a call for a man in the breezeway who had been shot just before 12:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Parkside Drive. This is located at Forest Cove Apartments.
Brothers accused of hurting woman during Virginia Beach traffic shootout appear in court
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The case of a traffic shootout that allegedly involved two brothers in Virginia Beach will move forward, a judge ruled on Friday. Back on June 27, Virginia Beach police said brothers Quayshon and Saiqhon Jordan stopped their car on Newtown Road and fired at another car.
Portsmouth interim police chief: Detective's use of force was uncalled for
The Portsmouth Police Department said a 'use of force' investigation is underway and a detective is charged after an assault on a man.
2 arrested after marijuana sale turns into attempted robbery, shooting in Virginia Beach
Two men have been arrested after a marijuana sale turned into an attempted robbery and shooting that injured one person.
Family and friends of teen shot dead in Newport News want answers and an arrest
Walden Pond Court was once the home of 15-year-old Shayne Capehart before family members say his life was taken on Saturday.
Teenager dies from gunshot wound in Newport News
Newport News Police are investigating after officers say a teenage boy was shot on Walden Pond Court Friday night. He died from his injuries early Saturday morning, according to police.
Man shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Chesapeake, according to police
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Chesapeake, and police are investigating to try and learn the circumstances. According the a spokesperson, Chesapeake Police Officers were dispatched at around 12:30 p.m. to the 3000 block of Parkside Drive responding to a report of an adult male in the breezeway of a building who had been shot.
Police looking for man accused in fatal shooting on Carver Cir. in Portsmouth
Police are looking for a man they say is accused in the shooting that took the life of another man in Portsmouth last month.
Man in hospital after shooting in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound after a shooting in Portsmouth Saturday, the Portsmouth Police Department said. In a Tweet Saturday morning, PPD said the shooting happened near the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue. PPD was investigating this incident Saturday...
Elizabeth City man arrested after September deadly shooting
Saturday, Elizabeth City Police officers announced a man has been arrested after a deadly shooting in September.
Inmate at Virginia Beach Correctional Center dies at hospital
An inmate at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center died at a local hospital Sunday evening.
Man accused of killing Marie Covington faces charges connected to high-speed chase
The man accused of abducting and killing Marie Covington is scheduled to appear in Chesapeake court on Thursday to face charges connected to the high-speed police chase that led to his initial arrest.
Newport News PD: teenager hit by ambulance while crossing Jefferson Avenue
A teenage girl was hit by an ambulance while trying to cross the street Thursday afternoon in Newport News. It happened at Jefferson Avenue and Harpersville Road just before 12:15 p.m.
Father of missing Hampton boy Codi Bigsby faces judge before trial in November
Cory Bigsby, the Hampton father of missing 4-year-old Codi, faced a judge Thursday afternoon. Bigsby is facing several felony charges of child neglect, all unrelated to his son’s disappearance.
18-year-old charged after Virginia Beach Police seize 20 pounds of weed, firearm
During the search, officers located 20 pounds of marijuana and other THC-related products. Officers also located and seized a gun.
Woman dies after multi-vehicle crash in James City County Friday
A woman has died after a crash involving two cars in James City County Friday, according to James City County Police.
