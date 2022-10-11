ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

'Caution, wake turbulence': Haunting air traffic control audio reveals final words of Swedish flight instructor, 23, killed in Virginia crash after student, 18, stalled plane during take-off

By Alyssa Guzman, Alex Hammer For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

A Swedish flight instructor was heard talking over air traffic control towers just seconds before she was killed in a Virginia plane crash.

Viktoria Theresie Izabelle Ljungman, 22, died on Thursday around 3pm when her student pilot Oluwagbohunmi Ayomide Oyebode pulled the nose of the plane too high and stalled it near Williamsburg International Airport in Newport News, Virginia.

Oluwagbohunmi Ayomide Oyebode, 18, a Maryland native, and another unidentified 18-year-old student pilot were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Air Traffic Control audio captured Ljungman's haunting last words before she tragically passed away,

'Cleared for takeoff, 97883. Caution wake turbulence,' she said. Wake turbulence sees an aircraft encounter rough air after taking off in the wake of another aircraft

Seconds later, a male voice gets on and says: 'We got a crash!'

'883 are you okay?' the controller asked. When they received no response, they sent a rescue team to the scene.

Crash investigators said the accident was caused by Oyebode pulling the nose too high during takeoff.

That caused the single-engine Cessna to stall and plummet to the earth from about 100 feet.

Officials said the aircraft crashed in woods near the airport shortly after take-off.

The crash is still under investigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ClPz7_0iUQqKQN00
Viktoria Theresie Izabelle Ljungman, 22, died on Thursday around 3pm when her student pilot Oluwagbohunmi Ayomide Oyebode pulled the nose of the plane too high and stalled it near Williamsburg International Airport in Newport News, Virginia
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16I2Sg_0iUQqKQN00
The plane stalled about 100 feet in the air before crashing into a wooded area (pictured)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WCRaS_0iUQqKQN00
Oluwagbohunmi Ayomide Oyebode, a Maryland native, and another unidentified 18-year-old student pilot were taken to the hospital with serious injuries

According to HBCU Gameday, both of the injured young men are current students at Hampton University - Ljungman's alma mater - and were taking an aviation class.

The school has a partnership with a local fight school based out of Newport News-Williamsburg International Airport, where Ljungman was an instructor.

Ljungman, who was from Sweden, attended the school on a tennis scholarship, and realized her dream of becoming a flight instructor after graduating last May.

'I remember when I first met her, that's all she ever wanted to do. She wanted to be a commercial pilot,' Charlie Hudson, who played tennis at Hampton University, told the Daily Press on Friday.

Ljungman extensively documented her 'journey to become an airline pilot' on her Instagram, where she shared photos and videos from various flights.

Photos show the young graduate beaming in the cockpit, with one post revealing that she had just got her flight instructor license in April.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pibfy_0iUQqKQN00
Ljungman's final words, heard over Air Traffic Control, was: 'Cleared for takeoff, 97883. Caution wake turbulence.' Wake turbulence is known as the effect of taking off behind a larger aircraft 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00MyHF_0iUQqKQN00
The pilot was a graduate of Hampton University, where her two student pilots were also currently attending 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BJAAa_0iUQqKQN00
The school has a partnership with a local fight school based out of Newport News-Williamsburg International Airport, where Ljungman was an instructor

In a photo apparently taken after passing the exam, Ljungman can be seen proudly celebrating her accomplishment - one of many steps taken by the young woman in realizing her dream, her friends said.

'I don't remember her ever not smiling,' Hudson said, remembering his old teammate's positive attitude. 'She was just contagious in her energy, just lovely to be around.'

Ljungman's roommate at Hampton, Myana Mabry, told local outlet WAVY-TV that she was proud of her roommate's repeated accomplishments, and would often brag about them to other students.

'To know "Hey, my roommate is a legend — not a legend in the making, but a legend," Mabry told the station. 'It was just so commendable and so rewarding to see her dreams become a reality.'

She added that 'she just was her being so authentic, people were naturally drawn to her.'

Hudson agreed, saying: 'She was just … such a pure soul that seemed so innocent.'

'How she presents herself on social media… was how she was in person,' he went on. 'I think that’s quite rare these days, to find someone who’s like for like, both in person and online.'

The pilot's family also released a statement, saying they are 'devastated by this enormous loss.'

'She was not even 22 and a half years old, and we are devastated by this enormous loss,' they told WTKR. 'To know Viktoria was to love her, and not just for her family. Everyone who interacted with Viktoria admired her kindness and intelligence, and respected her tremendous dedication and work ethic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KH78L_0iUQqKQN00
Ljungman was known for her smile and her drive to become a commercial pilot 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m5ltx_0iUQqKQN00
The pilot was a tennis player at Hampton University before graduating in May 

'Viktoria loved Hampton University...We deeply appreciate that Hampton University made it possible for Viktoria to study in the US on a full scholarship, to achieve her dream of becoming a pilot.'

Ljungman’s graduating class at Hampton is working to organize donations to her family, Mabry added.

A friend started a GoFundMe page for the tennis player, writing: 'She was a truly happy person who always had the biggest smile on her face. For many, she was the bright light of goodness, whether on the tennis court or in the skies.

'She will be missed dearly and touched everyone she came into contact with.'

The fundraiser has gathered more than it's $7,500 goal.

Comments / 38

Eric Johnson
4d ago

My flight instructor said a big part of his job is to prevent his students from killing them both. The aviation community takes every tragedy as a learning experience.

Reply
8
The woofers
4d ago

This is the "instructors" fault, it's her job to monitor her student and take immediate correctve action when things go wrong.

Reply(2)
9
 

Daily Mail

Teenage fisherman solves 78-year-old mystery over fate of missing US fighter pilots by dredging up wreckage from WWII planes that collided over North Sea on way back from bombing mission over Nazi Germany

A teenage fisherman has helped solve a 78-year-old mystery about the fate of three American pilots whose fighter planes disappeared over the North Sea in the Second World War. Alex Wightman, 16, was fishing for Dover sole when his nets trawled up part of the cockpit of an aircraft and a section of its instrument panel.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Andrei Tapalaga

What Is the Safest Seat on a Plane in Case of a Crash?

The seat with the highest chances of survival in case of a crashImage by Ryan McGuire from Pixabay. What factors are most important to you when deciding where to seat on a plane? Some would choose an aisle so that it is simple to access the restrooms, while others might want a window seat with a view. Additionally, having enough legroom and choosing to sit at the front rather than the rear can also affect comfort. While sitting in the back of an aircraft with rear-mounted engines can be loud, a seat over the wing hides the view. Have you ever considered which seats on an airplane are the safest and which ones would offer you the highest chance of surviving a crash?
Daily Mail

Royal Navy engineer, 26, who 'sniggered' as he groped a female sailor's bottom while she climbed up a ladder on HMS Prince of Wales is dismissed from the military

A Royal Navy engineer has been dismissed from the forces for groping a female sailor's bottom as she climbed up a ladder on a £3.1bn aircraft carrier. Able Seaman Daniel Goffey, 26, had been following the sailor on the HMS Prince of Wales when he grabbed her behind and 'sniggered' as she slapped his hands away.
PUBLIC SAFETY
