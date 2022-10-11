ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Ex-wife of Dubai royal says she and her children 'fear for our lives' as she pleads for UN support amid bitter child custody battle

By Dale Fox For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

The ex-wife of a Dubai sheikh has made a video plea for help, claiming she is being harassed by authorities over a custody battle with her former husband.

Mother-of-three Zeynab Javadli, 31, was married to Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum between 2015 and 2019.

In a video shared with BBC News. Ms Javadli pleaded: 'Please help me,' continuing, 'My children and I are terrified and frightened for our lives and safety.'

She has also made a request to the UN Human Rights Council claiming she has been subjected to 'abuse, harassment and intimidation,' the BBC said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XUV6b_0iUQq8uu00
Ms Javadli (pictured with her daughters) says she fears for the safety of her children

The clip comes after a series of videos were shared by Ms Javadli in 2020 on Instagram, in which she also pleaded for help after it appeared her home was being raided by Dubai authorities.

In one of the 2020 videos, the mother-of-three says: 'I can't give my children up to strangers. This is how they are dealing with me. There's no law,' while one of her young daughters is heard saying in the background 'You can't take us anywhere.'

The incident is referred to in her case to the UN, with lawyers for Ms Javadli saying her children and parents were assaulted when Dubai police officers entered her home without permission.

Ms Javadli's UK-based lawyers say that her freedom of movement has been restricted, and that the past three years have seen unannounced police raids carried out on her Dubai home.

Sheikh Saeed and Ms Javadli have been engaged in a custody battle since the pair split in 2019, with the sheikh's lawyers arguing Ms Javadli is an unfit mother - a claim she denies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hrvGf_0iUQq8uu00
Zeynab Javadli has remained in Dubai since her divorce, fearing that she may never see her children again if she leaves the country

The former champion gymnast has chosen to remain in Dubai since divorcing the sheikh in 2019 instead of returning to her native Azerbaijan, in fear of being blocked from reentering the country and not being able to see her daughters again.

Her worry of losing her children is so strong that she is even choosing not to send them to school, instead keeping them indoors in case they are taken from her by authorities.

Ms Javadli's case is one of a few in Dubai's ruling family. In 2019, Princess Haya, another former wife of a sheikh who ended up embroiled in a custody battle, fled Dubai with the pair's two children to start a new life in the UK.

And in 2018, Princess Latifa, another ex-wife of a Dubai sheikh, says the yacht she was using to flee the country was intercepted by speedboats containing armed Special Forces guards.

She claims the guards then used smoke grenades to decapitate the yacht's crew before tranquillising her and returning her to Dubai, where she said she was 'held captive' in undercover videos. The princess has since reappeared in public, saying she is 'living as she wishes'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UuUHz_0iUQq8uu00
Princess Haya attends Queen Elizabeth's committal service at Windsor Castle on September 19

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Millionaire's daughter dubbed London's 'most dangerous woman' jailed for five years for stalking church warden after he turned her down could be freed within days after paperwork blunder

A convicted stalker once dubbed London's 'most dangerous' woman could be freed within days despite absconding during her trial two years ago after a paperwork error meant a key charge was left off her arrest warrant. Farah Damji, 55, also known as Farah Dan, was jailed for five years in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Ex-wife of Dubai royal: 'Please help me and my children'

In a video exclusively obtained by the BBC, Zeynab Javadli appeals for help, saying: "My children and I are terrified and frightened for our lives and safety." Lawyers acting for Ms Javadli, the former wife of a member of the ruling family in Dubai, have lodged a request to the UN Human Rights Council to intervene with the authorities in the UAE to ensure the safety of her and her children.
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hostage#Ex Wife#Un#Bbc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
United Nations
Daily Mail

'He mustn’t be allowed to stain her memory with his presence': Fiancee of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi condemns UK visit of Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammed bin Salman for Queen's funeral

The fiancee of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi condemned Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman's controversial invitation to the Queen's funeral. She said his presence at Her Majesty's state funeral would 'stain her memory' - a sentiment echoed by activists who say allows Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, known as MBS, is trying to 'whitewash' his human rights record.
WORLD
Daily Mail

ISIS fanatics are mauled to death and eaten by LIONS while hiding out during battle over gas reserves in Mozambique

Islamic State insurgents in Mozambique were mauled to death and eaten by wild lions during with pro-government forces over multi-billion dollar gas reserves. The ISIS-linked jihadists - labelled ISIS-Mozambique by the US - were attacked and killed by wild animals including lions and crocodiles as they hid from a military operation after attacking villages in Cabo Delgado province in north Mozambique.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Lemon squeezed! CNN host is stunned into silence when royal commentator says African kings - not British royals - should pay reparations for slavery because 'THEY rounded up their own people and had them waiting in cages on the beaches'

CNN anchor Don Lemon was at a loss for words after a royal commentator told him slavery reparations are necessary - but said they should be paid by the descendants of 'African kings' who sold their own people into slavery. Lemon interviewed Hilary Fordwich on September 13, following Queen Elizabeth...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon's babysitter says she was told not to come to work BEFORE he 'vanished': Cops seize evidence that will 'move the case forward' as family's pool is drained

A babysitter for missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon says she received an 'odd' text telling her not to come to work before he disappeared. Quinton has not been seen since October 5, when he was reported missing by his mother Leilani. Her fiance, Danny Youngkin, told police he last saw the boy at 6am that morning.
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

Terrifying moment seven women dancing for joy plummet into a pit as backyard ground collapses from right under them - the birthday party continued after they only suffered minor scrapes

These seven dancing ladies are fortunate to have only escaped with only minor scrapes after they fell into a pit in the backyard of a home in the northeastern Brazilian city of Alagoinhas. Footage of the frightening accident shows the women forming a small circle with their arms wrapped around...
THEATER & DANCE
International Business Times

Family Of Rape Accused Attempt To Burn 15-year-old Pregnant Victim Alive

A teen rape victim was set ablaze by the perpetrator's mother and sister after he was asked to marry the girl, who was at least three months pregnant, reports said. The horrifying incident happened in a village near Mainpuri, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. According to the criminal complaint, the victim, a 15-year-old girl, was raped by a 25-year-old man identified by his first name Abhishek from the same village, three months ago, The New Indian Express reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
PopCrush

Uber Driver Drops Cheating Husband and Mistress Off at His Home With His Wife and Kids

Could you imagine your Uber driver outing a cheater to his wife and children?. Dallas-Fortworth area TikToker @perfectly_unbroken claimed that she dropped off the cheating husband and his mistress at his home for his family to learn of his infidelity. In a viral TikTok that gained 7.9 million views with over a million likes, she shared the story of her recent Uber drive.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Victim whose chance encounter at the dentist led to the downfall of Melissa Caddick is set to break her silence in public for the first time

One of the few investors to receive their money back from fraudster Melissa Caddick is due to give evidence at her inquest. Dominique Ogilvie in August 2020 was waiting for a dental appointment when she had a chance encounter with Jennifer Porter, whose Australian Financial Services Licence Ms Caddick was illegally using as her own.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

655K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy