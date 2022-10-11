Read full article on original website
Are You Required to Have a Front License Plate in Washington?
I see a lot of cars and trucks in Washington that don't have license plates installed on the front. When we bought our family car a year or so ago, there was a length of time when it also didn't have its front plate installed. The car was most likely purchased by the dealer out of state, where two license plates aren't required. Needless to say, I installed the hardware, put the plate on, and never thought about it again.
Third arrest made in ‘Lucky 777s’ drug trafficking operation
Third arrest made in "Lucky 777s" drug trafficking operation from California to Northeast Florida.Getty Images. A third arrest was made Friday in Jacksonville associated with the major drug trafficking operation from California to Florida, dubbed “Operation Lucky 777s.”
2 men face federal charges for trafficking fentanyl pills in Portland metro
Two men are facing federal charges after reportedly running a drug trafficking organization that made and distributed hundreds of thousands of counterfeit Oxycodone pills with fentanyl in the Portland metro area, according to the Oregon Department of Justice.
Why Has Oregon’s Most Prolific Serial Killer Escaped Death Four Times?
One Of Oregon's Most Prolific Killers Has Escaped Death Four Times. Oregon like Washington has sadly had its share of serial killers. One serial killer is considered to be Oregon's most prolific and he's currently managed to escape death four times. Dayton Leroy Rogers was a serial killer who terrorized...
vincennespbs.org
Weekend meth arrests made in Washington
A Police traffic stop in Washington led to two arrests and the discovery of illegal drugs. The stop was made Saturday night on East National Highway. Police say the driver, 35-year-old Justin Wirey, allegedly resisted arrested and after a brief struggle was taken into custody. He was found to be...
Oregon gun control Measure 114 attracts national attention as one of strictest in U.S.
One of the nation’s strictest gun control measures will go before Oregon voters next month because of volunteer signature gatherers as young as 11 and as old as 94. Measure 114 would require a permit to purchase a gun in the state and ban the sale or transfer of gun magazines that hold more than 10 rounds.
kqennewsradio.com
FIRE CONTAINED MAINLY TO GARAGE
Crews with the Winston-Dillard Fire District were dispatched to a structure fire on Victoria Court in Green just after 10:00 a.m. on Monday. Information from WDFD said first arriving responders found heavy smoke and fire coming from the left garage of a duplex, extending to vehicles parked out front. After a successful offensive attack, the fire was contained to the garage with minimal extension into the home.
Measure 114 could have significant effect on gun control in Oregon
In a month, Oregonians will have the chance to vote on a measure that could have some major impacts on gun control in the state.
POLICE: Teen, woman busted in Washington Co. with over $2 million in Fentanyl
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Two men have been taken into custody after police say they were pulled over in Washington County carrying roughly $2 million dollars worth of suspected Fentanyl pills. Rigoberto Beltran Garibay, 19, of Mexico, along with Karen Yvonne Alverez, 39, of Colorado, are facing drug distribution charges in relation to this […]
Woman killed in St. Paul head-on collision identified
Stock image. Credit: Tony Webster via Flickr (photo cropped) A woman who was killed in a head-on collision Friday in St. Paul has been identified. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner said 64-year-old Theresa Shively, from St. Paul, died in the crash. The St. Paul Police Department said the crash happened...
Washington’s Most Stunning Lake is Worth the Drive From Tri-Cities
Washington's most stunning hike and swim are in the northern part of the state. Diablo Lake is a reservoir in the north Cascades that was created by the Diablo Dam. According to Wikipedia:. The lake holds rainbow, coastal cutthroat, brook, and the federally threatened bull trout. It is a popular...
Tri-City Herald
Don’t be alarmed, it’s only a test. This statewide earthquake drill is planned
Washington residents will hear tsunami sirens and may receive earthquake alerts the week of Oct. 17 during The Great Shakeout international earthquake drill. Knowing how to be prepared for an earthquake can be lifesaving, especially in Washington, as it has the second-highest risk of large earthquakes in the United States, according to the state’s Department of Natural Resources.
Six Large Wildfires Continue to Burn in Washington State
WASHINGTON STATE — There are six large fires in Washington according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center as of Oct. 12. “It may be October, but it’s clear we’re not out of the woods when it comes to wildfire smoke and the dangers it can bring,” said Kaitlyn Kelly, Air Quality Policy Specialist in a release by the Washington Department of Health.
Oregon officials receive complaints about people going door to door looking for election fraud
PORTLAND, Ore. — A voter in Roseburg was confused after someone knocked on her door last month asking questions about the November 2020 election. The canvasser carried an official-looking document titled, ‘Douglas County Resident Affidavit’ that included questions about her voting history and voter registration. Following the...
WWEEK
All Three Candidates for Oregon Governor Say They Will Declare a State of Emergency on Homelessness
The tents lining Portland streets will play a large role in deciding Oregon’s next governor. New polling by DHM Research for The Oregonian shows 9 in 10 voters statewide see homelessness as “a very big problem.” Suburban candidates seeking legislative seats say the issue is top of voters’ minds when they come to the door. “They perceive Portland to be out of control,” says state Rep. Ken Helm (D-Beaverton).
beachconnection.net
Looking Back: Columbus Day Storm on Oregon Coast, 60 Years Ago Today
(Oregon Coast) – October 12, 1962: what was at the moment still called Typhoon Freda made a crash landing in Oregon and SW Washington, as well as the Oregon coast, making its mark forever. Almost immediately those in the U.S. started calling it the Columbus Day Storm, and it's still the standard by which all subsequent storms have been measured. One serious tempest smacked the Oregon coast and the valley in the late 1990s with almost similar winds, but coming closer was the Great Coastal Gale of '07, which knocked out power along much of the north Oregon coast for days. (Photo above: a burning wigwam bites the dust in the storm at Bandon. Courtesy Bandon Historical Museum)
cortlandvoice.com
County Sheriff’s Office: Woman steals merchandise from Walmart
A woman was arrested last week after she stole merchandise from the Walmart on Bennie Road in the Town of Cortlandville, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report stated that Amber L. Harris, 34 of Cortlandville, had “passed all points of sale” prior to stealing merchandise...
Chronicle
St. Helens is about to break ground on major waterfront redevelopment project
Over the next two years the St. Helens waterfront will undergo a major transformation.
