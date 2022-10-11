ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, OR

Are You Required to Have a Front License Plate in Washington?

I see a lot of cars and trucks in Washington that don't have license plates installed on the front. When we bought our family car a year or so ago, there was a length of time when it also didn't have its front plate installed. The car was most likely purchased by the dealer out of state, where two license plates aren't required. Needless to say, I installed the hardware, put the plate on, and never thought about it again.
WASHINGTON STATE
vincennespbs.org

Weekend meth arrests made in Washington

A Police traffic stop in Washington led to two arrests and the discovery of illegal drugs. The stop was made Saturday night on East National Highway. Police say the driver, 35-year-old Justin Wirey, allegedly resisted arrested and after a brief struggle was taken into custody. He was found to be...
kqennewsradio.com

FIRE CONTAINED MAINLY TO GARAGE

Crews with the Winston-Dillard Fire District were dispatched to a structure fire on Victoria Court in Green just after 10:00 a.m. on Monday. Information from WDFD said first arriving responders found heavy smoke and fire coming from the left garage of a duplex, extending to vehicles parked out front. After a successful offensive attack, the fire was contained to the garage with minimal extension into the home.
GREEN, OR
ABC4

POLICE: Teen, woman busted in Washington Co. with over $2 million in Fentanyl

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Two men have been taken into custody after police say they were pulled over in Washington County carrying roughly $2 million dollars worth of suspected Fentanyl pills. Rigoberto Beltran Garibay, 19, of Mexico, along with Karen Yvonne Alverez, 39, of Colorado, are facing drug distribution charges in relation to this […]
Tri-City Herald

Don’t be alarmed, it’s only a test. This statewide earthquake drill is planned

Washington residents will hear tsunami sirens and may receive earthquake alerts the week of Oct. 17 during The Great Shakeout international earthquake drill. Knowing how to be prepared for an earthquake can be lifesaving, especially in Washington, as it has the second-highest risk of large earthquakes in the United States, according to the state’s Department of Natural Resources.
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Country News

Six Large Wildfires Continue to Burn in Washington State

WASHINGTON STATE — There are six large fires in Washington according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center as of Oct. 12. “It may be October, but it’s clear we’re not out of the woods when it comes to wildfire smoke and the dangers it can bring,” said Kaitlyn Kelly, Air Quality Policy Specialist in a release by the Washington Department of Health.
WASHINGTON STATE
WWEEK

All Three Candidates for Oregon Governor Say They Will Declare a State of Emergency on Homelessness

The tents lining Portland streets will play a large role in deciding Oregon’s next governor. New polling by DHM Research for The Oregonian shows 9 in 10 voters statewide see homelessness as “a very big problem.” Suburban candidates seeking legislative seats say the issue is top of voters’ minds when they come to the door. “They perceive Portland to be out of control,” says state Rep. Ken Helm (D-Beaverton).
OREGON STATE
beachconnection.net

Looking Back: Columbus Day Storm on Oregon Coast, 60 Years Ago Today

(Oregon Coast) – October 12, 1962: what was at the moment still called Typhoon Freda made a crash landing in Oregon and SW Washington, as well as the Oregon coast, making its mark forever. Almost immediately those in the U.S. started calling it the Columbus Day Storm, and it's still the standard by which all subsequent storms have been measured. One serious tempest smacked the Oregon coast and the valley in the late 1990s with almost similar winds, but coming closer was the Great Coastal Gale of '07, which knocked out power along much of the north Oregon coast for days. (Photo above: a burning wigwam bites the dust in the storm at Bandon. Courtesy Bandon Historical Museum)
OREGON STATE
cortlandvoice.com

County Sheriff’s Office: Woman steals merchandise from Walmart

A woman was arrested last week after she stole merchandise from the Walmart on Bennie Road in the Town of Cortlandville, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report stated that Amber L. Harris, 34 of Cortlandville, had “passed all points of sale” prior to stealing merchandise...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Chronicle

Chronicle

