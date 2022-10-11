ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Password-Creation Tips to Keep You Safe Online

Think about the last time any of your online account passwords were changed. If they are all the same or a similar variation of the same password, if they are too easy to guess, or if they are forgotten or compromised - change them. According to the Federal Trade Commission, people don’t need to change their passwords as often as they may think; however, it's good practice make certain the password is as secure as possible.
