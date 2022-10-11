Read full article on original website
Related
Abducted Teen Shot to Death by Police While Fleeing Kidnapper's Car—Sheriff
The alleged abductor was the father of the 15-year-old, according to a police report.
Alabama mom accused of fatally shooting her 13-year-old son while he slept
MOBILE, Ala. (TCD) -- A 53-year-old woman faces a murder charge after she allegedly shot and killed her teenage son this week. According to WKRG-TV, on Monday, Oct. 3, Mobile Police went to a home on the 2000 block of Jones Lane, where they found a 13-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. He was reportedly transported to a nearby hospital, where he died.
Man Shot Dead After Confronting Men Who Dropped Off Stepdaughters: Police
Kevin Adams, 48, died after he suffered a gunshot wound to the back, according to Texas police.
26-year-old man charged in killing another man and putting the body in his luxury car
BALTIMORE -- A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the killing of another man whose body police found inside a vehicle in Morrell Park last month, according to authorities.Officers learned there was a dead body inside a vehicle on Griffis Avenue after 26-year-old Carlos Pearson showed up at the Baltimore Police Department's homicide unit along with his attorney, John Cox, to discuss a violent incident in which he had participated, according to charging documents.Pearson explained to detectives that he and 23-year-old Quincy Harris had a deadly altercation inside of a house in the 1900 block of Griffis...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
7 Shot, Including 5 Women, In Overnight Shootings In Baltimore
Baltimore Police are investigating after a woman was left critically injured in a double shooting in Fells Point. Officers responded to the 700 block of S. Broadway for a reported shooting just after 1 a.m. There, they found an unidentified woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Join Our Text Club To […] The post 7 Shot, Including 5 Women, In Overnight Shootings In Baltimore appeared first on 92 Q.
Cold Case: JonBenét Ramsey Crime Scene Photos Revisited As Brother Of Slain 6-Year-Old Pushes For Independent DNA Testing
After recent pushes to test DNA evidence in the JonBenét Ramsey cold case, RadarOnline.com is revisiting crime scene photos taken from the tragic 1996 murder scene. JonBenét was reported missing from her bed by her parents, John and Patricia Ramsey, following a Christmas party in Boulder, Colorado.Eight hours after the 6-year-old’s disappearance was reported to authorities, her body was found in the basement of her home.At the time, the home was not properly treated as a crime scene, with many people moving throughout the house. The child’s body was also moved from the original area where it was discovered. Following...
Philadelphia DHS worker arrested, charged in connection to toddler's death
A Philadelphia caseworker has been charged with third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and other counts in connection to a 3-year-old's death.
21-Year-Old Killed Sister for Flirting With Her Boyfriend, Cops Say
An Orlando woman is being charged with first-degree murder for allegedly stabbing her younger sister to death on Sept. 26. Fatiha Marzan, 21, confessed to stabbing her sibling, Sayma Marzan, in the heart multiple times after discovering that the sister had been messaging and flirting with her unidentified long-distance boyfriend of five years through Valorant, a game they played together, police said. Two weeks before the premeditated attack, Marzan had purchased a “dagger style knife set” from Amazon, hiding the knives in a backpack stowed away in her closet, according to a police affidavit. Marzan reportedly turned herself in, initially confessing to the grizzly crime while calling 911 to report her sister’s body, 15 hours after she had stabbed her 3 to 4 times “specifically in Sayma’s heart,” according to cops. The crime occurred in the bedroom the siblings shared, at 4:30 a.m. when Marzan knew everyone else in the house would be asleep, police alleged. The elder Marzan reportedly considered taking her own life after she killed her sister, but was talked out of it by a family member, according to the affidavit. Read it at Fox35 Orlando
IN THIS ARTICLE
17-year-old arrested more than two weeks after North Carolina teens were found dead
A 17-year-old suspect was arrested more than two weeks after two teenagers were found shot dead by the side of a road in North Carolina, a sheriff said Wednesday. The arrest came after a juvenile petition was filed against the suspect for two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 18-year-old Devin Clark and 14-year-old Lyric Woods.
Washington Little League umpire accused of raping teen girl and smoking meth with her
KING COUNTY, Wash. (TCD) -- A 58-year-old man who was wanted for child sex crimes reportedly turned himself in this week not long after officials announced they were searching for him. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, the King County Sheriff's Office announced detectives were looking for Michael Wearmouth and put out...
21-year-old shot 20 times throughout body, killed in Kensington double shooting: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A double shooting in Kensington left a 21-year-old man dead and another man in critical condition, police say. The shooting happened just after 12 p.m. Monday on the 1900 block of East Wishart Street. Police say the 21-year-old victim was shot 20 times throughout the body. He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Another man, believed to be between the ages of 20 and 30, was shot three times in the back, once in the abdomen, and twice to the right leg. He was transported to a local hospital and placed in critical but stable condition. Police say five schools in the area were placed on lockdown following the shooting. The lockdowns were lifted at 12:40 p.m. No arrests have been made and an investigation is underway.
Memphis woman named 'Shine' allegedly killed man because it was 'time to feed her demons'
MEMPHIS (TCD) -- A 30-year-old woman faces a murder charge after she allegedly killed a man and left his body in a vacant home. Shelby County Jail records show Shapria Williams was booked into the jail and is being held without bond. She also reportedly faces charges of vehicle burglary and theft of property from February.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Bling’ Bishop Lamor Whitehead Arrested After Mid-Sermon Scuffle With Women
A Brooklyn bishop known for his love of flashy jewelry was arrested Sunday after grabbing a woman he said he believed was a threat to his family during a service. Controversial church leader Lamor Whitehead—who was robbed at gunpoint of $400,000 worth of bling during a live-streamed service in July—was released around just two hours after being detained at the weekend. “They lock me up in front of my children, in front of my wife, in front of my church,” Whitehead told the New York Daily News. “They publicly embarrassed me and then they drop all the charges after two...
College Student Was Fatally Shot After Accidentally Getting into Wrong Car, Driver Said He Feared for His Life
Carson Senfield was celebrating his 19th birthday with friends when he was killed A University of Tampa student was shot and killed early Saturday morning after authorities say that he got out of his rideshare and tried to get into another car. Carson Senfield was celebrating his 19th birthday with friends when he was killed. It's unclear why he tried to enter the second vehicle. "According to witnesses, the individual was hanging out with friends on South Howard Ave and had caught an Uber to his residence near...
17-year-old charged with killing of two North Carolina high school students
A 17-year-old has been charged with the killing of two North Carolina high school students who were found shot to death on a rural trail by four-wheeler riders.The bodies of Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, were discovered on Sunday in western Orange County with gunshot wounds after they had been reported missing by their families.The suspect, who was not yet in custody as of Tuesday afternoon and who has not been named, is the subject of a juvenile petition for two counts of first-degree murder, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.Woods was reported missing by her stepfather...
Arlington NAACP vice president shot and killed while vacationing in Turks & Caicos in attack, police say
Kent Carter, vice president of the NAACP's Arlington, Virginia, branch, was shot and killed Sunday while vacationing in Turks & Caicos to celebrate his 40th birthday, according to statements from the NAACP and the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force.
Police Seek Help Identifying Hospitalized Man Found in Las Vegas Park
Police are asking anyone who may recognize the young man, who was found in August, to contact their missing persons unit.
Essence
Three Officers To Face Trial For Death Of Third Grader Killed After Football Game
Brian Devaney, Devon Smith, and Sean Dolan, were charged in January with voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter and multiple counts of reckless endangerment. Three former police officers have been charged with killing an eight-year-old when they fired 25 shots at a moving car as a nearby crowd left a high school football game in 2021. A Philadelphia judge ruled on Monday that the three will face trial on manslaughter charges.
Body Found in Vehicle at Taco Bell Parking Lot: Police
Officers in Lincoln, Nebraska, found the body of a 22-year-old man inside a gray sedan. The car had been in the lot for more than a day, according to a Taco Bell employee.
WUSA9
Washington, DC
43K+
Followers
12K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 0