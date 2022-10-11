ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Deputies searching for suspect in fatal Spokane Valley stabbing near Boone

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Sheriff's Deputies are searching for a suspect in a now-fatal stabbing near north Boone and north Dorn Court. According to a release, deputies responded to the report of two men physically fighting. After arriving on scene, deputies provided medical assistance to an adult man, who was unresponsive and appeared to have life-threatening stab wounds. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.
Camp Hope to roll out camp-specific ID badges

The Washington State Department of Transportation shared updates on what it's doing at Camp Hope, including rolling out camp-specific ID badges. The agency also responded to the City of Spokane's chronic nuisance notice.
WSDOT 'objects to' City of Spokane chronic nuisance letter for Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) responded to the City of Spokane's chronic nuisance notice for Camp Hope on Friday. "WSDOT objects to the 'Chronic Nuisance Notice' and the proposed 'Chronic Nuisance Abatement Agreement,' which purport to hold WSDOT responsible for a situation that resulted from the City of Spokane’s own failure to provide beds/housing and social and health services for people experiencing homelessness in Spokane," the letter reads.
Burn restrictions lifted in Spokane County

SPOKANE, Wash. - Fire restrictions were lifted in Spokane County on Oct. 14, according to a joint release from the Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD), City of Spokane and Spokane County. The outdoor recreational fire restrictions had been in place since July 22. Current and forecasted weather conditions made it...
'Such an honor': Hayden woman wins Food Network's Halloween Cookie Challenge

HAYDEN, Idaho - Luxe Cookie's Christina Ramsey is now a two-time Food Network competition champion after winning the Halloween Cookie Challenge that aired on Monday. "Winning on Food Network is a once-in-a-lifetime experience," Ramsey told KHQ. "I still can't believe I got the opportunity twice and to bring home both of those wins is such an honor."
