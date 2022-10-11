NYDIG laid off 33% of its employees last month in an attempt to streamline its business and reduce costs. The Bitcoin (BTC-USD) trading and banking company, NYDIG, fired about 110 employees last month, shrinking the workforce by 33%, according to a late-Thursday post by the Wall Street Journal. The move was made in an attempt to streamline the business focus into more profitable areas, and also cut expenses amid inflationary pressures.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO