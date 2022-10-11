Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
Pfizer and BioNTech Omicron Adapted Booster Shows Promising Results
Pfizer and BioNTech announced early-stage results from the trial of Omicron variants BA.4/BA.5 adapted bivalent vaccine booster. The company expects the adapted booster to provide higher protection compared to the original shot during case surges in winter. Blue-chip pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE:PFE) and partner BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) shared the...
tipranks.com
Two dividend-paying stocks with more than 10% yield
Here are two UK stocks with a dividend yield of more than 10%. Are they worth the hype? Let’s find out. Despite the economic slowdown and gloomy outlook, dividend-paying stocks are holding up – here, we’ve picked two of Britain’s best. Global miner Rio Tinto (GB:RIO)...
tipranks.com
Buy These 2 Chip Stocks on the Dip, Say Analysts
The semiconductor sector has been under pressure all year, as the economy slows down and consumers’ buying power shrinks. Adding fuel to fire, the Biden Administration announced last week a new set of semiconductor export restrictions to China – and the chip stocks have been falling since. On...
tipranks.com
Considering AI Stocks? Go for the Profitable Ones
A.I. innovation is taking place on several fronts across multiple industries. We go over several companies whose A.I. developments are not only exciting but whose profitability prospects remain robust – a crucial quality in the current environment. Investing in A.I. appears to have become quite an ordinary topic over...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tipranks.com
Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Pushes for a Russian Aluminum Embargo
As a retaliatory measure following Russia’s vicious attacks on Ukraine earlier this week, Alcoa is trying its best to tilt the Biden administration’s decision in favor of a Russian aluminum import ban. Aluminum producer Alcoa Inc (NYSE:AA) has requested the White House to ban aluminum imports from Russia,...
tipranks.com
AI and the Future of Mobility: 3 Stocks to Consider
Over the years, artificial intelligence platforms have sparked numerous innovations and conveniences, yet, perhaps the biggest game-changer is the automation of mobility. With so much research pouring into this sector, investors ought to consider three AI stocks to buy: GOOG, GM, and NVDA. Thanks to the advent of advanced computing...
tipranks.com
LRCX vs. AVGO: Which Semiconductor Stock is Better, Following the Chip Dip?
Semiconductor stocks have taken a huge hit in recent weeks amid never-ending negative headlines. Though headwinds may seem daunting for the chip stocks, there are quality names that may be worth picking up for their robust long-term growth profiles and swollen dividend yields. Shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX), Broadcom...
tipranks.com
Rank Group shares slide amid weaker outlook as customers spend less
UK-based gambling company The Rank Group issued a gloomy outlook after a small revenue growth of 2%. Gambling giant the Rank Group (GB:RNK) reported a 2% increase in its net gaming revenue (NGR) in the first quarter of the financial year 2022-23 – but warned of higher energy costs and a slowdown in customer spending.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tipranks.com
Why did investors sell lithium stock Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS) today?
Pilbara Minerals shares fell after speculation about dwindling lithium demand and prices. However, many within the market see strong long term prospects for lithium miners like Pilbara, given the global shift to renewables. Australian lithium miner, Pilbara Minerals Limited (AU:PLS) shares were down more than 6% in the afternoon. The...
tipranks.com
Australian Stock Market Today – Friday October 14: What You Need to Know
Australian shares finish the week strong, closing the day higher, buoyed by a rally on Wall Street. ASX ends session up sharply, after Wall Street rally. The ASX closed up, locking in strong gains for the day, on the back of a late session rally on Wall Street. The S&P/ASX200...
tipranks.com
As Qantas Airways takes off, talk turns to these COVID-19 ‘reopening stocks’
Many stocks hit hard by the COVID-19 downturn, are now regaining their footing after the global reopening from pandemic shutdowns. Analysts identify both Aristocrat Leisure and Tabcorp as promising ‘reopening stocks’. Qantas Airways (ASX:QAN) shares took off on Thursday, after the airline issued a much better than expected...
tipranks.com
Two British stocks that are perfect even during the rising inflation period
The market is flooded with inflation news and recessionary fears in the economy, leading to pessimism among investors. Amid all this, we bring you two such stocks that are holding up the fort. Consumer price inflation in the UK has already crossed the 10% mark. To add to investors’ concerns,...
tipranks.com
Time to Bottom Fish? 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Down Over 40% This Year
Everyone is hoping the market might be bottoming and by the recent actions of Bank of America clients, some evidently think the lows must be in sight. Last week, BofA customers splashed out $6.1 billion on US stocks, in what amounted to the third largest inflow since 2008. While the...
tipranks.com
NYDIG Shrinks Workforce Amid Crypto Downturn, Rising Costs
NYDIG laid off 33% of its employees last month in an attempt to streamline its business and reduce costs. The Bitcoin (BTC-USD) trading and banking company, NYDIG, fired about 110 employees last month, shrinking the workforce by 33%, according to a late-Thursday post by the Wall Street Journal. The move was made in an attempt to streamline the business focus into more profitable areas, and also cut expenses amid inflationary pressures.
tipranks.com
These 2 Dollar-Store Stocks Can Handle a Recession
A pressurized combination of skyrocketing inflation and the subsequent central banking response to the problem poses significant global recession concerns. It’s time then for investors to accept harsh realities and consider dollar-store stocks, specifically DLTR and DG. Although every new year generally starts off auspiciously from a sentiment perspective,...
tipranks.com
OPEN, MTTR: 2 Tech Stocks Caught in the Housing Market’s Wake
Once one of the hottest market sectors, housing took a downward turn this year on account of the Federal Reserve’s hawkish policy. While optimists may wax poetic about future stabilization, investors should be leery about not only real estate but two tech stocks that could be caught in its wake, OPEN and MTTR.
tipranks.com
Oil Declines on Inflation and Recession Worries
Oil prices continued to fall on Friday with WTI crude closing 3.9% lower at $85.61 per barrel. This comes as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data on Thursday indicated that inflation continued to soar in the U.S., with core inflation at 6.6%, the highest in the past 40 years. Global...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Major Indices Fall to End Volatile Trading Week
Stock indices finished Friday’s trading session in the red near the lows. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 fell 1.32%, 2.34%, and 3.1%, respectively. This comes after yesterday’s impressive rally and another week of volatility. All sectors saw losses today. The consumer...
tipranks.com
Why are investors showing strong appetite for Domino’s Pizza (ASX:DMP) today?
Australia’s Domino’s Pizza Enterprises shares soared, as local investors welcomed strong sales figures from the American brand franchisor, Domino’s Pizza. Australia’s Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (ASX:DMP) shares rose about 10% in the morning, on the back of a strong sales report from American brand owner, Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ).
tipranks.com
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Appeals Rejection of FTC’s Lawsuit over VR Acquisition Deal
Meta Platforms urges the FTC to reject the antitrust lawsuit related to Meta’s acquisition of Within Unlimited. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) has urged the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to dismiss a lawsuit against Meta’s acquisition of virtual reality (VR) maker Within Unlimited, as reported by Bloomberg. Within Unlimited is...
Comments / 0