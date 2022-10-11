Read full article on original website
One last week of "summer" weather until temps cool down for "real" fall!
Time to soak in this warmer weather, because a major cool-down is on the way for the Inland Northwest. So far, this weekend's weather is the same story as last week; far above average temperatures, around ten to 15 degrees higher than normal this time of year!. However, by the...
Burn restrictions lifted in Spokane County
SPOKANE, Wash. - Fire restrictions were lifted in Spokane County on Oct. 14, according to a joint release from the Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD), City of Spokane and Spokane County. The outdoor recreational fire restrictions had been in place since July 22. Current and forecasted weather conditions made it...
WSDOT 'objects to' City of Spokane chronic nuisance letter for Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) responded to the City of Spokane's chronic nuisance notice for Camp Hope on Friday. "WSDOT objects to the 'Chronic Nuisance Notice' and the proposed 'Chronic Nuisance Abatement Agreement,' which purport to hold WSDOT responsible for a situation that resulted from the City of Spokane’s own failure to provide beds/housing and social and health services for people experiencing homelessness in Spokane," the letter reads.
Camp Hope to roll out camp-specific ID badges
The Washington State Department of Transportation shared updates on what it's doing at Camp Hope, including rolling out camp-specific ID badges. The agency also responded to the City of Spokane's chronic nuisance notice.
'Such an honor': Hayden woman wins Food Network's Halloween Cookie Challenge
HAYDEN, Idaho - Luxe Cookie's Christina Ramsey is now a two-time Food Network competition champion after winning the Halloween Cookie Challenge that aired on Monday. "Winning on Food Network is a once-in-a-lifetime experience," Ramsey told KHQ. "I still can't believe I got the opportunity twice and to bring home both of those wins is such an honor."
Extrication on eastbound I-90 blocks single lane at Sullivan exit
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Crews are on scene of an extrication response on the I-90, blocking one eastbound lane at the Sullivan exit. At around 8:20 p.m., a vehicle crashed into a fence at the exit. The cause and extent of injuries has not been determined at this time. Traffic...
"Where am I going to go? I have 47 more days:" Rent increase displaces family of 6 in uncertain housing market
SPOKANE, Wash. - A family of six is left without a place to live, after the ever-increasing housing market strikes again in Spokane. “I don’t know where I’m going, five kids, and not knowing where I’m going to go,” Jennica Low said. Is a harsh reality...
Deputies searching for suspect in fatal Spokane Valley stabbing near Boone
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Sheriff's Deputies are searching for a suspect in a now-fatal stabbing near north Boone and north Dorn Court. According to a release, deputies responded to the report of two men physically fighting. After arriving on scene, deputies provided medical assistance to an adult man, who was unresponsive and appeared to have life-threatening stab wounds. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.
Prep football: Colby Danielson leads Mead over LC; Colville's Cale Roy completes four TD passes to beat Shadle Park
Roundup of Friday’s high school football action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A. Mead 37, Lewis and Clark 14: Colby Danielson threw two touchdown passes and ran for another and the Panthers (6-1, 5-1) beat the visiting Tigers (3-4, 3-3). Keenan Kuntz caught second-half touchdown passes of...
Spokane police confirm officer-involved shooting at intersection of Cedar and First
SPOKANE, Wash. - Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) closed off the intersection of Cedar and First in downtown Spokane following an officer-involved shooting late Sunday morning. The suspect sent to the hospital and there are no outstanding suspects. This is a breaking news story and will be updated...
Motorcycle crash on I-90 in Liberty Lake closes one lane in both direction
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - All lanes have reopened on I-90 near Liberty Lake after a motorcycle crash into the median closed one lane in each direction. Washington State Patrol states the rider was transported to hospital to receive treatment for injuries. Last updated on Oct. 13 at 5:30 p.m. A...
Idaho State Police asks Oldtown community for help investigating fatal collision
OLDTOWN, Idaho - A hit-and-run collision on Oct. 7 seriously injured a 2-year-old and his grandma and killed a 3-year-old girl as the family made their way home from getting ice cream. The suspect fled the scene on foot, though police were able to find and detain him soon after....
