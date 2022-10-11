Read full article on original website
Overwatch 2 - Tracer Hero Guide
Tracer in Overwatch 2 remains one of the most versatile DPS characters and a change from your usual strikers. While Tracer can still wrack up the damage counters, her biggest utility is in flanking, confusing, and distracting the enemy. Just make sure to watch her back. Tracer won’t last long in a direct fight.Here's all you need to know if you're planning on making this front-and-center hero your main.
New Apex Legends Mobile Trailer Reveals The Story Behind Fade's Signature Weapon
Apex Legends Mobile Season 3: Champions is just a few days away, and for the most part, developer Respawn Entertainment is sticking to the traditional season launch formula: write a blog post, upload a launch trailer, and release some patch notes. But yesterday, the developer surprised players with a new fully animated trailer called "Meet The Constellation." The video tells the story of how Fade acquired his Signature Weapon, The Constellation.
Call Of Duty Mobile: Zombies Shi No Numa Secret Boss Fight Guide
The latest season has arrived to Call of Duty Mobile, and as the title suggests, Season 9: Zombies Are Back is an update focused on the undead. The Halloween-themed update also brings the return of the classic Shi No Numa Zombies map, which features a hidden boss fight. Here is everything you need to know to unlock the option to complete the Easter egg steps and defeat the boss.
Steam Deck Update Adds Longer Boot Animation Support, Fans Already Creating Classic Intros
Valve's latest update for the Steam Deck has introduced a number of bug fixes for the handheld PC gaming system, as well as an option to increase the length of a boot-up animation. If you don't mind waiting, you'll be able to sit through 10-30 seconds of an opening sequence on the Steam Deck.
Apex Legends Mobile Is Giving Out Free Epic-Tier Loot
Apex Legends Mobile's Aftershow battle pass is about to expire, with Season 3: Champions set to launch on October 18 at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. But Season 2 still has plenty to give, from the Hyperbeat Seasonal Shop to the Aftershow event hub. In fact, a new event was added to the hub this week, and it might be the best event of the season.
Pokemon Go Elite Raids Will Offer An Extra Challenge… If You Can Get To Them
Pokemon Go players will soon have a new challenge to pursue (literally), as Niantic has announced Elite Raids, a brand-new type of raid that can only be challenged in-person. Elite Raids are special raids that will randomly be inserted into existing gyms within Pokemon Go. Once they appear in a gym, the special Elite Raid egg will take 24 hours to hatch, meaning players in the area will have a full day to organize if they wish to challenge the raid. Once the 24 hours are up and the egg has hatched, the Pokemon inside will only be available to challenge for 30 minutes.
Review Roundup For Scorn -- Here's What The Critics Think Of The Gruesome Game Pass Title
Scorn, the survival horror game from Ebb Software, is out now on Xbox and PC, but how is the game holding up with critics? Reviews are now online alongside the game's launch, and opinions are all over the place. Scorn's art is inspired by the works of H.R. Giger and...
Gotham Knights Is Getting A Free Four-Player Co-Op Mode A Month After Launch
Gotham Knights, the upcoming brawler set in the Batman universe, will get a proper four-player co-op mode in late November, a little over a month after the game's October 21 release. Called Heroic Assault, the mode will be added to Gotham Knights as a free update on November 29 and...
Good News For Modern Warfare 2 Players On Console | GameSpot News
Activision has clarified the SMS requirement for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, confirming that a phone number is required for PC players but not on console. This confirmation comes not long after another Activision Blizzard game, Overwatch 2, made headlines for its own controversial SMS policy. In a blog...
Warhammer 40k Darktide Closed Beta Is This Weekend And You Can Still Sign Up
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide opened a beta today, which will run through the weekend and end on October 16. The three-day beta is technically closed, however anyone can sign up via Steam for a chance to get access. Developer Fatshark will let in more players over the weekend, so it's worth signing up if you are interested. Relevant streamers have also been given access to the beta and may give away keys as part of their livestreams.
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet's Bellibolt Is A V-Tuber's Best Friend
After a strange trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introduced Iono--a v-tuber themed Electric-type Gym Leader--a follow-up video has introduced the partner Pokemon she asked the world to guess: Bellibolt, the EleFrog Pokemon that is unique to the Paldean region. Bellibolt is a bulbous, green Pokemon that is shown generating...
Almost Every Destiny 2 Weapon Subtype Is Getting A Small Overhaul In A Mid-Season Update
Big changes are coming to Destiny 2 in Season 19, as developer Bungie outlined details this week on how destination materials will be scrapped in favor of a more simplified economy before next year's Lightfall expansion launches. On a more granular level, you can also expect plenty of fine-tuning in the weapons department, as just about every type of gun in the game has gone under the microscope to get an overhaul as part of a mid-season update arriving next week.
Apex Legends Season 15 Start Date, New Divided Moon Map, And Everything We Know
Apex Legends Season 15 is fast approaching as the final month of Season 14 begins to come to a close. Season 15 will likely be the final season of Apex Legends Year 4, meaning--if tradition holds--developer Respawn will be adding a new battle royale map in the upcoming season alongside a new playable legend, battle pass, and story-driven Quest.
The Best FPS Games On PlayStation Plus Extra And Premium
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. PlayStation Plus underwent a major revision in 2022, changing from simply offering free games and online multiplayer access into a service with a back catalog of games in its more expensive tiers. For PlayStation Plus Extra subscribers, you can play a whole bunch of games from the PS4, while Premium subscribers also gain access to an even bigger catalog with many PS3 games as well as some classics from even older PlayStation consoles. Lots of these games are first-person shooters, but which are worth your time?
PlayStation Plus Free Games For October 2022 Are Available Now
The PlayStation Plus free games lineup for October 2022 is live now, and it includes some heavy hitters. Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2, and Superhot are all free this month, so make sure you snag them in time. It's quite an eclectic mix and one of the better months we've had in a while.
The Dead Space Remake Improves My Favorite Survival-Horror Game
I love the original Dead Space. Nabbing every Xbox Achievement in that game happened more on accident than anything else. I just played the game enough times that one day I powered on the Xbox 360 and happened to notice I was one Achievement short (and before you ask, yes it was "Don't get cocky, kid"--that Achievement is such utter bulls**t). I can call out all the jump scares and pretty much every spoken line in that game beat-for-beat with embarrassing accuracy, and unfortunately can tell you the location of practically every audio file and power node from memory.
Minecraft Live 2022
Minecraft Live 2022 is starting soon, are you ready? Do you have all the snacks you need? Plenty of beverages? It’s important to hydrate!
Green Man Gaming Has So Many PC Deals Right Now
If you’re looking for the best PC gaming deals right now, you should check out Green Man Gaming. The online retailer has tons of discounts and limited-time offers active, including a massive Bandai Namco publisher sale that sees many of the company’s biggest games heavily discounted. You can grab Tales of Arise for just $20.64 (originally $50), Dragon Ball FighterZ: Ultimate Edition for $14.19 (normally $109.97), and Scarlet Nexus Ultimate Edition for $21.50 (normally $100), along with many others. The Bandai Namco publisher sale lasts until October 16.
Sky: Children Of The Light Is Collaborating With Frozen 2 Singer For Its Next Season
Sky: Children of the Light's development team has announced that its new season will be a collaboration with Norwegian musician Aurora, fittingly titled the Season of Aurora. The new season is set to arrive on October 17, bringing with it a new story told through song, four new Spirits, and plenty of new cosmetic items.
11 Minutes Of Psyker Class | Warhammer 40,000 Darktide Beta
The Warhammer 40,000 Darktide closed beta is showing off new classes including Psyker, Ogryn, and Sharpshooter. In this gameplay clip we're showcasing an early run with the Psyker Class who are magic-users specializing in crowd control.
