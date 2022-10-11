Read full article on original website
Expansion to Debut in January at Kimpton Hotel Fontenot
NEW ORLEANS — Kimpton Hotel Fontenot, located in the Central Business District, has announced the anticipated January 2023 completion of a property expansion into the historic building next door located at 521 Tchoupitoulas Street. The new addition to the boutique hotel will include 33 new guestrooms and suites, more than 12,000 square feet of meeting and events space and King, a French brasserie with outdoor patio dining.
UNO Announces ‘Next Is Now,’ a $50M Fundraising Campaign
NEW ORLEANS — From the University of New Orleans:. UNO has announced the public phase of a $50 million comprehensive fundraising campaign, the first in the institution’s 64-year history. The campaign, which is called “Next is Now,” aims to create an unprecedented level of investment in the university’s people, programs and facilities. UNO has already raised more than $30 million toward its goal, with another $10 million in commitments.
Despite Headline to Contrary, Lee Sheng Is Fired Up to Overhaul JP Playgrounds
KENNER — At an Oct. 13 event hosted by the Jefferson Chamber at the Chateau Country Club, Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng said she was “gutted” to read what she described as an inaccurate headline in that day’s edition of The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate.
