NEW ORLEANS — From the University of New Orleans:. UNO has announced the public phase of a $50 million comprehensive fundraising campaign, the first in the institution’s 64-year history. The campaign, which is called “Next is Now,” aims to create an unprecedented level of investment in the university’s people, programs and facilities. UNO has already raised more than $30 million toward its goal, with another $10 million in commitments.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO