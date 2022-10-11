ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

Related
bizneworleans.com

Expansion to Debut in January at Kimpton Hotel Fontenot

NEW ORLEANS — Kimpton Hotel Fontenot, located in the Central Business District, has announced the anticipated January 2023 completion of a property expansion into the historic building next door located at 521 Tchoupitoulas Street. The new addition to the boutique hotel will include 33 new guestrooms and suites, more than 12,000 square feet of meeting and events space and King, a French brasserie with outdoor patio dining.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

UNO Announces ‘Next Is Now,’ a $50M Fundraising Campaign

NEW ORLEANS — From the University of New Orleans:. UNO has announced the public phase of a $50 million comprehensive fundraising campaign, the first in the institution’s 64-year history. The campaign, which is called “Next is Now,” aims to create an unprecedented level of investment in the university’s people, programs and facilities. UNO has already raised more than $30 million toward its goal, with another $10 million in commitments.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy