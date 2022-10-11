Read full article on original website
Eyewitness Newsmakers: Experts explain why gas prices are so high in California
Eyewitness Newsmakers speaks to experts about why gas prices have soared recently -- and when consumers might see some relief at the pump.
GOP hopefuls turn to Pence to broaden appeal before election
By refusing to go along with the former president's unconstitutional push to overturn the results of the 2020 election, Pence became a leading target of Trump's wrath
