Credits & Loans

Over 1.2million credit cards revealed on Dark Web in horrifying ‘BidenCash’ leak

By Jamie Harris
The US Sun
 5 days ago
CREDIT card details of more than a million people have been dumped on the dark web for fraudsters to abuse.

Everything from card numbers and expiration dates, to CVV numbers and addresses were leaked.

The BidenCash credit card marketplace as seen on the Dark Web Credit: Cyble

A shady credit card marketplace known as BidenCash gave the huge treasure trove of data away for free to promote itself.

In total, it has given away 1,221,551 credit cards, reports Bleeping Computer.

Cards originating from the US were mostly affected, but some from the UK, India, Brazil, Mexico, Turkey, Spain, Italy, Australia, and China were also detected.

According to experts at Cyble, American Express was the top targeted bank, though others across the globe were hit.

Analysts believe the group obtained the details from so-called "web skimmers".

These are modified bits of code that are injected into checkout pages of hacked websites, allowing the thieves to take off with sensitive credit card information.

Other details to come from the leak include cardholder numbers, bank names, card types, email address, and even phone numbers and social security numbers for those in the US.

Online credit card shops essentially sell massive loads of credit card data to fraudsters.

BidenCash is pretty new to the scene, having emerged on the Dark Web in April 2022.

Giving away hordes such as this latest stunt appears to be a promotional tool.

Though experts say a stash as big as this is usually a scam in itself.

Some of the data could be old or recycled from previous hacks.

"The subject release of the credit and debit cards data by BidenCash shop is one of the largest leaks of its kind on any of the cybercrime/underground forums in recent times," Cyble said.

"We have observed many Threat Actors that drive fraudulent transactions and purchases using compromised payment cards.

"The impacted consumers may face an increased risk of financial fraud due to the leaked information."

