Yachats, OR

Yachats Fire District needs to better explain need for money

I happened to be in the Yachats Post Office a week ago and saw pinned to the bulletin board a flyer to vote yes on Lincoln County Ballot Measure 21-214. It was signed by two Yachats Rural Fire Protection District board members. First of all, it is illegal to post...
Yachats Mushroom Festival returns Friday with full weekend slate of walks, talks — and dining

YACHATS — After a two-year, Covid-imposed hiatus, the Yachats Mushroom Festival returns Friday for a three-day run that’s expected to draw considerable numbers of fungi-lovers. Mycology experts from around the state are participating in the event, which includes educational talks, guided walks, workshops and mushroom identification tables. “This...
