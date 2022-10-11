ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 8

AP_000286.d83395322e2a4f579ff1c2baddf5a0f1.1139
4d ago

I am 55 years old it will always be Beaumont. My daughter was born there. It will never be anything but. I’ll wait like we did with Pine Knob.

Reply
8
Related
My Magic GR

Michigan Weatherization Program Available For The Needy In The State

Did you know that the State of Michigan has a weatherization program that can help you save hundreds of dollars in energy costs every year?. The Michigan Weatherization program helps needy Michigan residents weatherize their homes to help save on heating and cooling costs. The program helps those in need update qualified homes to be more energy-efficient.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Grand Rapids, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Health
City
Detroit, MI
City
Lamotte Township, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Southfield, MI
mibiz.com

University of Michigan Health-West performs first open-heart procedure, boosting competition for cardiac surgery

Greater competition in the West Michigan health care market for cardiac surgery has arrived with University of Michigan Health-West performing its first open-heart procedure. Surgeons at the health system performed coronary artery bypass graft surgery on Oct. 3 on a male patient in his 60s who went home days later and has been recovering well, President and CEO Peter Hahn said. University of Michigan Health-West has performed two more coronary artery bypass surgeries this week, Hahn said.
WYOMING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health System#Health Care Systems#Medical Services#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#General Health#Bhsh System#Corewell Health
CBS Detroit

Gov. Whitmer announces 3 more infrastructure projects complete in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - On the pursuit to fix Michigan's roads and bridges, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the completion of three infrastructure projects. The projects include the rebuilding of 2.7 miles of US-2 in Gogebic County, the Iosco Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Livingston County, and the Dollarville Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Luce County.The latest project in Livingston County began on Aug. 15. The Iosco Road Bridge over the west branch of the Red Cedar River had its superstructure replaced and slightly widened, and received substructure repairs. The bridge reopened to traffic beginning Monday, Oct. 10, making it four days...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
US 103.1

Most Popular Michigan Baby Names by Year From 1980-2021

Check out the top male and female baby names from 1980-2021 in Michigan. Deciding on a name for a baby can be a tough choice for parents. Typically, parents want that name to either be a unique name or a name that somehow honors the family. In Michigan, unique names are not a strong point.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
WILX-TV

Michigan cannabis industry having to change way they do business

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The recreational marijuana industry was like the wild west at first, but now it’s settling down into modern American capitalism. Competition is supposed to be good for customers and the marijuana industry in Michigan is proof. The average ounce of weed costs a little more than $100. But last year, it was twice as much according to the state regulatory agency. And with the price of cannabis so low, businesses are feeling the impact.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy