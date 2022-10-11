ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Gisele Bündchen Appears To Hint At Cause Of Split From Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen seems to have hinted at a cause for her and Tom Brady’s marital troubles on Instagram. Gisele Bündchen may have shared a hint as to what caused the downfall of her relationship with Tom Brady on Instagram, earlier this week. Bündchen commented on a post from author Jay Shetty, featuring a quote about relationships.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Kyrie Irving Explains How Ben Simmons Should Handle Trolls

Kyrie has dealt with his fair share of trolls. Ben Simmons has been dealing with slander from fans around the league for a long time. With Simmons looking to get back in midseason form with the Brooklyn Nets, Simmons’ game has been put under a microscope, which has even led to some viral moments on social media.
BROOKLYN, NY
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Dolphins' Thompson (thumb) leaves game, Bridgewater in

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — Skylar Thompson's expected one-week run as the Miami Dolphins' starting quarterback lasted for just over one quarter. And the team's revolving door under center continued. Thompson left Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings with a bloodied right thumb, marking the fourth consecutive...
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Jason Lee Calls Out Kanye West, Slams Antonio Brown For Leaking His Number

The Hollywood Unlocked founder sounded off against Kanye West, Candace Owens & more. Jason Lee made it known earlier this month that he has severed his ties with Kanye West after his White Lives Matter controversy. Back in March, Ye’ appointed Lee as his head of Media & Partnerships. After stepping in to his new role, the Hollywood Unlocked founder shared, “I think after the interview on Hollywood Unlocked, it was clear that we had an aligned vision for leveling the playing field in media,” Lee says. “Ye voiced a vision for a company he was building, and that media was an arm of that, and he felt I could be an asset.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Antonio Brown
Person
Kanye
Person
Gisele Bundchen
hotnewhiphop.com

DJ Akademiks Explains Female Fight Incident, Freddie Gibbs Trolls Him

The media personality claims he was breaking up a fight, while Freddie Gibbs clowned his self-seriousness. Ak is back in the news this weekend after a Thursday video of him between two women went viral. In the clip, DJ Akademiks is seen shouting at his girlfriend and separating her from a fight with a red-haired woman. “Respect the game!” you can hear him shout. “Stop this s**t! I’m the n***a! I’m the f**king prize!” His girlfriend also knocked his hat off as she continued trying to fight the red-haired woman, and she responded in kind.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy