The Hollywood Unlocked founder sounded off against Kanye West, Candace Owens & more. Jason Lee made it known earlier this month that he has severed his ties with Kanye West after his White Lives Matter controversy. Back in March, Ye’ appointed Lee as his head of Media & Partnerships. After stepping in to his new role, the Hollywood Unlocked founder shared, “I think after the interview on Hollywood Unlocked, it was clear that we had an aligned vision for leveling the playing field in media,” Lee says. “Ye voiced a vision for a company he was building, and that media was an arm of that, and he felt I could be an asset.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO