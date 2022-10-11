Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Gisele Bündchen Appears To Hint At Cause Of Split From Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen seems to have hinted at a cause for her and Tom Brady’s marital troubles on Instagram. Gisele Bündchen may have shared a hint as to what caused the downfall of her relationship with Tom Brady on Instagram, earlier this week. Bündchen commented on a post from author Jay Shetty, featuring a quote about relationships.
Kyrie Irving Explains How Ben Simmons Should Handle Trolls
Kyrie has dealt with his fair share of trolls. Ben Simmons has been dealing with slander from fans around the league for a long time. With Simmons looking to get back in midseason form with the Brooklyn Nets, Simmons’ game has been put under a microscope, which has even led to some viral moments on social media.
Dolphins' Thompson (thumb) leaves game, Bridgewater in
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — Skylar Thompson's expected one-week run as the Miami Dolphins' starting quarterback lasted for just over one quarter. And the team's revolving door under center continued. Thompson left Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings with a bloodied right thumb, marking the fourth consecutive...
Jason Lee Calls Out Kanye West, Slams Antonio Brown For Leaking His Number
The Hollywood Unlocked founder sounded off against Kanye West, Candace Owens & more. Jason Lee made it known earlier this month that he has severed his ties with Kanye West after his White Lives Matter controversy. Back in March, Ye’ appointed Lee as his head of Media & Partnerships. After stepping in to his new role, the Hollywood Unlocked founder shared, “I think after the interview on Hollywood Unlocked, it was clear that we had an aligned vision for leveling the playing field in media,” Lee says. “Ye voiced a vision for a company he was building, and that media was an arm of that, and he felt I could be an asset.”
DJ Akademiks Explains Female Fight Incident, Freddie Gibbs Trolls Him
The media personality claims he was breaking up a fight, while Freddie Gibbs clowned his self-seriousness. Ak is back in the news this weekend after a Thursday video of him between two women went viral. In the clip, DJ Akademiks is seen shouting at his girlfriend and separating her from a fight with a red-haired woman. “Respect the game!” you can hear him shout. “Stop this s**t! I’m the n***a! I’m the f**king prize!” His girlfriend also knocked his hat off as she continued trying to fight the red-haired woman, and she responded in kind.
