Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Football: ‘Hopefully more touchdowns come’: Harrison catches 3 TDs, rewrites Buckeyes’ record books in 49-20 win at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: Charley scores twice, leads No. 24 Ohio State to 7-1 win over OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
Football: Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio State downs Michigan State 49-20The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud’s historic day leads No. 3 Buckeyes to first road win of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WILX-TV
Schools Rule: East Lansing High School senior starts tutoring program
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Every high school senior in Mid-Michigan is special, but one senior is standing out for helping others. East Lansing High School senior Ali Alamery’s family moved to the United States more than 20 years. Alamery started a tutoring company called Tabooli Tutoring to help students achieve their maximum potential. He helps students of all ages in East Lansing, Monday through Friday, after school.
WILX-TV
MSU’s Homecoming brings people and money for the East Lansing
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It is homecoming season throughout the state, and green and white filled the streets of East Lansing Saturday. MSU’S Homecoming brings thousands of students, Alumni, fans, and of course, money this weekend. Restaurants like Crunchy’s saw hundreds of people lined up at their doors...
WILX-TV
East Lansing police find two stolen guns
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are fewer stolen guns on East Lansing’s streets this weekend. The East Lansing Police Department posted on its Facebook page it recovered two stolen guns. The post said around 1 a.m. Saturday, officers saw a suspect in the downtown area who was wanted...
WILX-TV
MSU Homecoming Parade to shut down numerous roads Friday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University Homecoming Parade gets underway at 6 p.m. Friday evening. The parade will feature the Spartan Marching Band along with high school marching bands and Sparty. Their are numerous road closures happening Friday night along the parade route. According to MSU, there are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WILX-TV
Oxford boy arrested after reportedly posting threats on social media
OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 14-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday night after allegedly posting threats on social media. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the boy posted photos of three handguns online and claimed he would kill people of Jewish descent. Authorities said the Sheriff’s Office was...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police investigating deadly hit-and-run
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that was discovered Friday morning. According to authorities, a motorist noticed sheets of plywood on the shoulder of the ramp from eastbound M-14 to southbound US-23. Police said the person pulled over to retrieve the wood and discovered the body in the grass.
Man who put phone into Goodwill fitting room identified
Kent County Sheriff's Office was searching for a man who placed a phone under a changing room door at Goodwill in Lowell Township on Friday.
WILX-TV
‘Talk to me, man. We can work this out’ - Lansing police release footage of fatal shooting
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Footage of the Oct. 4 police shooting that killed Terrence Robinson was released Friday by the Lansing Police Department. The shooting happened Tuesday morning on Buffalo Street, between Malcolm X and William streets. “I want to give my condolences to the Robinson family. This was an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WILX-TV
Lansing Sexton tops Lansing Eastern
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Sexton improved on their season with a 23-7 win over Lansing Eastern. Sexton improved to 4-4, while Eastern is without a win this season. John Douglas kept his stellar back half of the season going, he had three more touchdowns this week. Now, Sexton has...
WILX-TV
Appointment of Ingham and Isabella County Public Administrators announced
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the appointments of Ernscie Augustin as the Ingham County Public Administrator and Mark Pasquali as the Isabella County Public Administrator. Augustin and Pasquali are Nessel’s sixth and seventh county public administrator (CPA) appointments as Attorney General. “Ms. Augustin and Mr....
WILX-TV
Students, lawmakers respond to Michigan State University President’s resignation
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley gave his notice of resignation to the Board of Trustees on Thursday. In his resignation letter, Stanley said he “lost confidence in the action of the current Board of Trustees and I cannot in good conscience continue to serve this board as constituted.”
WILX-TV
New stage unveiled at Lansing’s Durant Park
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new live music and performance stage was unveiled Friday in Lansing. It’s in historic Durant Park, near the downtown campus of Lansing Community College. The stage is permanent and can be used year-round. It was made possible by a crowdfunding campaign from the Michigan...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WILX-TV
Traffic alert: I-96 to see lane closures near Howell over weekend
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Westbound I-96 in Livingston County will see lane closures over the weekend. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing two westbound lanes from Childson to Mason roads for maintenance Friday night. Residents are urged to seek alternate routes. The project is expected to be completed Monday...
WILX-TV
Man charged with open murder in 2021 Jackson homicide case
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A man is facing the possibility of life in prison in connection with a 2021 homicide. Allen Champion was arraigned on charges of open murder and domestic violence, third offense. The maximum penalty for open murder is life in prison. The charges are in connection with...
WILX-TV
City of Lansing to host their annual coat drive
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mayor Andy Schor, alongside the City of Lansing’s Human Relations & Community Services Department, will be hosting their 4th Annual Coat Drive. The drive will last from now through Monday, Oct. 31. “Winter can be challenging for many,” said Mayor Andy Schor. “I am asking...
WILX-TV
2 kittens in Jackson to have legs amputated after shooting
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - An animal shelter in Jackson is asking for help after two kittens were shot. According to the Jackson County Animal Shelter, two kittens were both shot with a shotgun, which shattered a leg on each cat. The kittens, which the shelter said are both under a...
Michigan driver facing 8 new charges in deadly Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour crash
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — An Ionia woman has received eight additional charges against her in connection to a crash that killed two bicyclists and critically injured three others. Mandy Marie Benn, 42, is accused of hitting five bicyclists participating in a Make-A-Wish event in July. Benn previously had seven...
WILX-TV
Police, FBI investigating Jackson County bank robbery that prompted school lockdowns
BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the Columbia Township Police Department, Michigan State Police, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and FBI are investigating a bank robbery that occurred Tuesday. According to authorities, it happened at about 2 p.m. at the Comerica Bank on Brooklyn Road, just south of Wamplers Lake...
WILX-TV
MSU President resignation raises questions about Board of Trustees election process
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the election is just weeks away, people will be voting on four Michigan State University Board of Trustee candidates. MSU graduate and State Senate Candidate Sam Singh said some policies should be changed in the coming future. “If we’re not seeing the level of...
WNEM
TV5 news update: Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 11
TV5 talks with the Saginaw Arson Watch ahead of Halloween about how to volunteer. TV5 talks with Crime Stoppers about the importance of submitting tips and how they are used. In an 8-to-nothing vote, the Flint City Council approved an updated marijuana ordinance regulating medical and recreational sales ahead of an October 29th deadline, the date a new zoning code will be adopted. Key changes to the ordinance were presented to the council during their October 10th meeting.
Comments / 0