Sacramento, CA

CBS Sacramento

Former Natomas hotel converted to housing community for the homeless

NATOMAS — A former North Natomas hotel will now put a roof over homeless families. Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby unveiled the new housing project called "Vista Nueva" in what used to be Staybridge Suites. The permanent housing community, created in partnership with Jamboree Housing Corporation and the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency, will soon be home to over 100 Sacramento families. "Vista Nueva" means "new view" or "new perspective" in Spanish. For those who are homeless or at risk of being homeless, the converted hotel could be the answer. "Folks cannot find housing," Jamboree CEO Laura Archuleta said. "If you earn $25,000 a year...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Mother speaking out after her child was attacked at a Sacramento high school

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A mother is demanding answers after she says her daughter wasattacked at John F. Kennedy High School in Sacramento this week. Six people, most of them adults — if not all — were adults that walked onto campus Thursday afternoon, according to the Sacramento City Unified School District. At least two of them entered a classroom and attacked a student.
SACRAMENTO, CA
#Narcan#Naloxone#Drugs#Health And Safety#Linus School District#Linus K12#Epi Pen#Scusd Health Services
abc10.com

California Drought: The reason why reservoir levels are kept low

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Another dry week is ahead for northern California, but a pattern shift could be on the way in the coming weeks. October is usually when California gets its first good soaking of the year, or a complete deluge as was the case last year when Sacramento broke its all time daily rainfall record. Sacramento usually averages 0.85 inches of rain in October.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

'It's heartbreaking': Yuba County works to stop fentanyl-related deaths, record numbers reported in the state

In Yuba County, more people are dying from fentanyl use than ever before. Data from the California Department of Public Health show that fentanyl-related deaths in Yuba County are one of the highest per 100,000 population with 12 in 2021. This data comes as the state grapples with a rapid spike in overdoses from the synthetic opioid in the past decade.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
sacramentocityexpress.com

These streets in Sacramento are closing for IRONMAN California

Thousands of athletes are expected to participate in the 2022 IRONMAN California race in Sacramento on Sunday, Oct. 23. The triathlon competition will temporarily close several streets in downtown and midtown Sacramento. The Oct. 23 event ends at the California State Capitol. Some streets will close as soon as Monday,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Kennedy High School: Sacramento mother calls for security changes after daughter's attack

SACRAMENTO — A Kennedy High School 11th grader is in recovery after being assaulted inside a classroom by an outside group that included at least two adults on Oct. 14.The teen's mother, Jennifer, exclusively shared her concerns with CBS13 after she said her daughter was punched, pepper sprayed, and pinned up against the classroom wall in what is believed to be a targeted attack.Jennifer said her daughter was the group's second attack, and her friend was attacked in a school hallway, then they continued into the classroom.Sacramento City Unified School District spokesperson Al Goldberg told CBS13 in an emailed statement...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Kennedy High School student attacked by group of adults and kids inside a classroom

SACRAMENTO —  Sacramento City Unified School District leaders say a female student was attacked after a group of six non-students came into John F. Kennedy High School without permission and pepper-sprayed her. How the six alleged suspects were able to get on campus Thursday is not yet clear. At least two of the group members entered the girl's classroom around 2:30 p.m. and attacked her using pepper spray. The victim required medical attention on the scene. A staff member was also pepper-sprayed while trying to help the student and break up the fight. A student who spoke with CBS13 described a scary scene,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

City of Elk Grove sued by developers of Oak Rose apartment project

The developers of a proposed apartment complex in the Old Town Elk Grove area that was denied by the city of Elk Grove are now suing the city over that decision. The proposed Oak Rose development was a 67-unit project located on Elk Grove Blvd just west of Waterman Road. The developer, Excelerate Housing Group, applied for the project under the state of California’s SB 35 legislation. SB 35 allows developers of affordable housing to obtain faster approval of projects by going through what is called a ” ministerial review”. SB 35 limits the power of local governments to deny affordable housing projects.
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Invasive yellow fever mosquito species found in Manteca for first time

MANTECA — Eggs of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, commonly known as the "yellow fever" mosquito, have been discovered in Manteca for the first time. The pesky bloodsucker continues to grow in population across San Joaquin County, first detected in West Stockton, Ripon, Escalon, and South Stockton.They aren't your average mosquito, and the San Joaquin district says you should call them right away if one bites you. "This is a very fearless mosquito, and they are very aggressive biters," said Omar Khweiss, General Manager for San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control District. The "yellow fever" mosquito is an adaptive species....
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Elk Grove Police Daily Watch Summary October 12, 2022

Charges: HS 11377 (A), 11364 (A), VC 4463 (A)(1) Suspect: OYAMA, DALE (OMA, 44, ARRESTED) POSSESSION OF NARCOTICS AND SPECIFIED NON-NARCOTICS. Charges: HS 11377 (A), 11364 (A), VC 4463 (A)(1) Location: Sky River Parkway/ Promenade Parkway. Suspect: RACHO, MELISA (OFA, 42, ARRESTED) HS 11377(A) POSSESSION OF NARCOTICS AND SPECIFIED NON-NARCOTICS.
ELK GROVE, CA

