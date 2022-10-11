Read full article on original website
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Pat Hume is the right choice for the 5th District Sacramento County Supervisor seat
The 2022 election is just a few weeks away and ballots are already being received by local voters. Elk Grove Laguna Forums is going to be offering endorsements on local races and propositions. All voters are encouraged to do their own research and know who and what they are voting for.
KCRA.com
Group of adults enters classroom to attack student, Sacramento City Unified says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A group of people not affiliated with John F. Kennedy High School entered a classroom to attack a student, the Sacramento City Unified School District said Thursday afternoon. About six people, which the school district said most — if not all — were adults, came onto...
Former Natomas hotel converted to housing community for the homeless
NATOMAS — A former North Natomas hotel will now put a roof over homeless families. Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby unveiled the new housing project called "Vista Nueva" in what used to be Staybridge Suites. The permanent housing community, created in partnership with Jamboree Housing Corporation and the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency, will soon be home to over 100 Sacramento families. "Vista Nueva" means "new view" or "new perspective" in Spanish. For those who are homeless or at risk of being homeless, the converted hotel could be the answer. "Folks cannot find housing," Jamboree CEO Laura Archuleta said. "If you earn $25,000 a year...
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies: Parents of student in fight bring gun to Yuba County high school
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - Two felons were arrested for bringing a gun to a Yuba County high school last month, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to Lindhurst High School on Sept. 28 for a report of students fighting. One student was taken to the hospital after the fight.
News 8 KFMB
'People continue to be extremely frustrated'| California's homeless crisis continues
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — People across the state are frustrated by the homeless crisis on the streets. Local and state politicians know it, and feel the pressure. Solutions are in the works, like Care Court which was just signed into law, but it could be years before people start to really see progress.
KCRA.com
Mother speaking out after her child was attacked at a Sacramento high school
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A mother is demanding answers after she says her daughter wasattacked at John F. Kennedy High School in Sacramento this week. Six people, most of them adults — if not all — were adults that walked onto campus Thursday afternoon, according to the Sacramento City Unified School District. At least two of them entered a classroom and attacked a student.
KCRA.com
Parents arrested for assaulting Yuba County high school principal on campus, sheriff says
OLIVEHURST, Calif. — Two parents have been arrested in Yuba County accused of attacking a principal of a high school after their student was injured in a fight. The violent incidents happened two weeks ago on and near Lindhurst High School in Olivehurst and, according to the Yuba County Sheriff's Office, one incident led to another.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Parental abduction in San Joaquin Co, mental health 911 alternative, social security benefits jump
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
abc10.com
California Drought: The reason why reservoir levels are kept low
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Another dry week is ahead for northern California, but a pattern shift could be on the way in the coming weeks. October is usually when California gets its first good soaking of the year, or a complete deluge as was the case last year when Sacramento broke its all time daily rainfall record. Sacramento usually averages 0.85 inches of rain in October.
KCRA.com
'It's heartbreaking': Yuba County works to stop fentanyl-related deaths, record numbers reported in the state
In Yuba County, more people are dying from fentanyl use than ever before. Data from the California Department of Public Health show that fentanyl-related deaths in Yuba County are one of the highest per 100,000 population with 12 in 2021. This data comes as the state grapples with a rapid spike in overdoses from the synthetic opioid in the past decade.
sacramentocityexpress.com
These streets in Sacramento are closing for IRONMAN California
Thousands of athletes are expected to participate in the 2022 IRONMAN California race in Sacramento on Sunday, Oct. 23. The triathlon competition will temporarily close several streets in downtown and midtown Sacramento. The Oct. 23 event ends at the California State Capitol. Some streets will close as soon as Monday,...
Kennedy High School: Sacramento mother calls for security changes after daughter's attack
SACRAMENTO — A Kennedy High School 11th grader is in recovery after being assaulted inside a classroom by an outside group that included at least two adults on Oct. 14.The teen's mother, Jennifer, exclusively shared her concerns with CBS13 after she said her daughter was punched, pepper sprayed, and pinned up against the classroom wall in what is believed to be a targeted attack.Jennifer said her daughter was the group's second attack, and her friend was attacked in a school hallway, then they continued into the classroom.Sacramento City Unified School District spokesperson Al Goldberg told CBS13 in an emailed statement...
Kennedy High School student attacked by group of adults and kids inside a classroom
SACRAMENTO — Sacramento City Unified School District leaders say a female student was attacked after a group of six non-students came into John F. Kennedy High School without permission and pepper-sprayed her. How the six alleged suspects were able to get on campus Thursday is not yet clear. At least two of the group members entered the girl's classroom around 2:30 p.m. and attacked her using pepper spray. The victim required medical attention on the scene. A staff member was also pepper-sprayed while trying to help the student and break up the fight. A student who spoke with CBS13 described a scary scene,...
'There are worse things out here' | Some North Stockton homeless not afraid of potential serial killer
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton Police Chief Stan McFadden toured homeless encampments Thursday as a potential serial killer is still on the run. McFadden may be new to Stockton but his outreach with the homeless community is not. He came from San Jose, and his father chose to stay in a homeless encampment rather than accept housing.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: High-pitched sounds used to deter encampments, CA pot eradication effort, Sacramento Music Census
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Sacramento Observer
90% of Black parents in the Sacramento region report uncertainty around child-care access
Rayna Jones from Oak Park found herself pregnant at a young age. She had already been privy to life’s challenges, including an abusive partner. But when she was 21, she was confronted with another reality: raising a child on her own. “It’s just kind of hard being a single...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
City of Elk Grove sued by developers of Oak Rose apartment project
The developers of a proposed apartment complex in the Old Town Elk Grove area that was denied by the city of Elk Grove are now suing the city over that decision. The proposed Oak Rose development was a 67-unit project located on Elk Grove Blvd just west of Waterman Road. The developer, Excelerate Housing Group, applied for the project under the state of California’s SB 35 legislation. SB 35 allows developers of affordable housing to obtain faster approval of projects by going through what is called a ” ministerial review”. SB 35 limits the power of local governments to deny affordable housing projects.
Yuba County parents arrested after attack on Lindhurst High principal, deputies say
OLIVEHURST, Calif. — Two Yuba County parents are now facing several felony charges after one of them allegedly attacked a high school principal last month. According to a news release, deputies were called to Lindhurst High School around 1 p.m. Sept. 28 for a fight. During the fight, a teen received injuries that required treatment at a hospital.
Invasive yellow fever mosquito species found in Manteca for first time
MANTECA — Eggs of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, commonly known as the "yellow fever" mosquito, have been discovered in Manteca for the first time. The pesky bloodsucker continues to grow in population across San Joaquin County, first detected in West Stockton, Ripon, Escalon, and South Stockton.They aren't your average mosquito, and the San Joaquin district says you should call them right away if one bites you. "This is a very fearless mosquito, and they are very aggressive biters," said Omar Khweiss, General Manager for San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control District. The "yellow fever" mosquito is an adaptive species....
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Elk Grove Police Daily Watch Summary October 12, 2022
Charges: HS 11377 (A), 11364 (A), VC 4463 (A)(1) Suspect: OYAMA, DALE (OMA, 44, ARRESTED) POSSESSION OF NARCOTICS AND SPECIFIED NON-NARCOTICS. Charges: HS 11377 (A), 11364 (A), VC 4463 (A)(1) Location: Sky River Parkway/ Promenade Parkway. Suspect: RACHO, MELISA (OFA, 42, ARRESTED) HS 11377(A) POSSESSION OF NARCOTICS AND SPECIFIED NON-NARCOTICS.
