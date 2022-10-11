Read full article on original website
The stock market is in a bottoming process that will lead to 17% upside by early 2023 as the Fed gears up for a data-dependent pause, Stifel says
US stocks are in the middle of a bottoming process that will ultimately lead to more gains ahead, according to Stifel. Stifel highlighted several positive upcoming catalysts, including the Fed pausing future rate hikes. The investment firm expects the S&P 500 to surge 17% to 4,400 by the first quarter...
Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further
Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
2 Top Stocks to Buy in October and Hold Forever
September was a rough month for stocks, and there may be more bumps ahead. Even in the current market, there are still great opportunities in a variety of sectors. These two powerhouse healthcare stocks have top-selling products to drive growth.
This Dow Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend
A blue-chip Dow stock with a dividend yield of over 6% is an attractive investment opportunity.
4 Stocks to Sell Before the End of 2022
September’s CPI data revealed that inflation is far from being eased despite the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. This reinstates the view that the central bank will raise interest rates...
Two dividend-paying stocks with more than 10% yield
Here are two UK stocks with a dividend yield of more than 10%. Are they worth the hype? Let’s find out. Despite the economic slowdown and gloomy outlook, dividend-paying stocks are holding up – here, we’ve picked two of Britain’s best. Global miner Rio Tinto (GB:RIO)...
Citigroup, Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Climb. Is It Time To Buy Bank Stocks Now?
Bank stocks C, WFC and JPM are all up after earnings, pointing to strength in the beaten-down sector.
Dow Dips 375 Points; S&P 500 Down Over 2%
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 375 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.25% to 29,662.76 while the NASDAQ fell 2.68% to 10,363.83. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.10% to 3,592.94. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares fell...
Stocks may hold up better than expected in a coming recession, as the market appears to already be pricing in deep cuts to earnings, Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen says
Stocks could hold up better than expected in a coming recession, according to Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen. Paulsen pointed to steep losses in the S&P 500 this yer, a sign that a drop in earnings is being priced in. That means stocks could stay buoyant amid a recession, but only...
Stocks mount biggest comeback in years; S&P 500 jumps 2.6%
Wall Street staged its biggest comeback in years as stocks roared back from steep morning losses caused by a worse-than-expected report on inflation.
Stock Market Today: Downgraded Apple Drags on Stocks
Yesterday's market rise proved just a blip as stocks on Thursday returned to the script for most of September by finishing solidly in negative territory. The decline came as yields on government bonds resumed their climb. After the 10-year Treasury yield notched its biggest one-day decline since 2009 yesterday, it rose 6.2 basis points today to 3.769% (a basis point is 0.01%).
These High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are Growing at Blazing Speeds
These two stocks each yield more than 5%.
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Ford, Las Vegas Sands, Nvidia, Kraft Heinz and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of Ford and GM fell 7% and 5% respectively, after UBS downgraded both stocks. The firm lowered Ford to a sell rating from neutral and cut GM to a neutral from a buy. The auto industry is moving toward vehicle oversupply following three years of unprecedented pricing power, UBS said.
U.S. stocks fall Friday, ending mixed after volatile week of trading
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks ended down Friday, putting a quick end to Thursday's rally as concerns about the economy continue to roil markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 403.89 points, or 1.34%, to close at 29,634.83. The S&P 500 dropped 86.84 points, of 2.37% to 3,583.07 and the Nasdaq Composite slid 327.76 points, or 3.08%, to 10,321.39.
Dow Futures Solidly Higher Amid Earnings, Energy Rally — Nutanix, Beyond Meat, Big-Bank Stocks In Focus Today
Despite red-hot inflation, stocks reversed course on Thursday before closing solidly higher. Earnings could be front and center in the coming weeks, as traders look forward for better-than-feared earnings. The major U.S. index futures are pointing to a higher open on Wall Street on Friday, as traders look past the...
2 Stocks That Turned $5,000 Into $5 Million (or More)
A simple buy-and-hold strategy can turn you into a millionaire.
Carrying a Mortgage Into Retirement? You Might Regret That
A mortgage is a loan just like a bond or Treasury bill. You ought to account for it as part of your overall portfolio. There are some real-life considerations that make paying down a mortgage more difficult or expensive.
Should You Quiet Quit These Credit Cards?
A job isn't the only part of life where you can join the quiet quitting movement. Quiet quitting is a term for people who set boundaries at work and don't overexert themselves. You can also take a quiet quitting approach with the credit cards you have. If a credit card
Why Netflix Was a Stock Market Star on Thursday
The video streaming leader brought its new, ad-supported tier into the spotlight.
3 Stocks I Bought This Week
I recently had some extra cash in my brokerage account due to a stock sale. I decided to divide the proceeds equally among three of my highest-conviction investments. All three have tons of growth potential but are also stable businesses.
