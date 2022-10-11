ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy.
Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks to Buy in October and Hold Forever

September was a rough month for stocks, and there may be more bumps ahead. Even in the current market, there are still great opportunities in a variety of sectors. These two powerhouse healthcare stocks have top-selling products to drive growth.
tipranks.com

Two dividend-paying stocks with more than 10% yield

Here are two UK stocks with a dividend yield of more than 10%. Are they worth the hype? Let's find out. Despite the economic slowdown and gloomy outlook, dividend-paying stocks are holding up – here, we've picked two of Britain's best. Global miner Rio Tinto (GB:RIO)...
Benzinga

Dow Dips 375 Points; S&P 500 Down Over 2%

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 375 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.25% to 29,662.76 while the NASDAQ fell 2.68% to 10,363.83. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.10% to 3,592.94. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares fell...
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Downgraded Apple Drags on Stocks

Yesterday's market rise proved just a blip as stocks on Thursday returned to the script for most of September by finishing solidly in negative territory. The decline came as yields on government bonds resumed their climb. After the 10-year Treasury yield notched its biggest one-day decline since 2009 yesterday, it rose 6.2 basis points today to 3.769% (a basis point is 0.01%).
UPI News

U.S. stocks fall Friday, ending mixed after volatile week of trading

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks ended down Friday, putting a quick end to Thursday's rally as concerns about the economy continue to roil markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 403.89 points, or 1.34%, to close at 29,634.83. The S&P 500 dropped 86.84 points, of 2.37% to 3,583.07 and the Nasdaq Composite slid 327.76 points, or 3.08%, to 10,321.39.
Motley Fool

Carrying a Mortgage Into Retirement? You Might Regret That

A mortgage is a loan just like a bond or Treasury bill. You ought to account for it as part of your overall portfolio. There are some real-life considerations that make paying down a mortgage more difficult or expensive.
Motley Fool

Should You Quiet Quit These Credit Cards?

A job isn't the only part of life where you can join the quiet quitting movement. Quiet quitting is a term for people who set boundaries at work and don't overexert themselves. You can also take a quiet quitting approach with the credit cards you have. If a credit card...
Motley Fool

Why Netflix Was a Stock Market Star on Thursday

The video streaming leader brought its new, ad-supported tier into the spotlight.
Motley Fool

3 Stocks I Bought This Week

I recently had some extra cash in my brokerage account due to a stock sale. I decided to divide the proceeds equally among three of my highest-conviction investments. All three have tons of growth potential but are also stable businesses.
