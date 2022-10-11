Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Is Alex Jones verdict the death of disinformation? Professor says it's unlikely
NEW YORK (AP) — A Connecticut jury's ruling this week ordering Alex Jones to pay $965 million to parents of Sandy Hook shooting victims he maligned was heartening for people disgusted by the muck of disinformation. Just don't expect it to make conspiracy theories go away. The appetite for...
NBCMontana
Health worker claims she was fired for 'religious beliefs' over trans care
WASHINGTON (TND) — Roughly a year and a half ago, a federal appeals court ruled public universities could not compel faculty and staff to use a student's preferred pronouns if it violates their sincerely held religious beliefs. Now, a similar case involving healthcare providers and whether they should be...
NBCMontana
UM center receives $300,000 grant for violence prevention
MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana's Student Advocacy Resource Center recently earned a $300,000 federal grant to offer critical support for domestic violence and sexual assault prevention at the university and Missoula community. The grant came from the National Office on Violence Against Women and will fund the...
