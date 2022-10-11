ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

Health worker claims she was fired for 'religious beliefs' over trans care

WASHINGTON (TND) — Roughly a year and a half ago, a federal appeals court ruled public universities could not compel faculty and staff to use a student's preferred pronouns if it violates their sincerely held religious beliefs. Now, a similar case involving healthcare providers and whether they should be...
RELIGION
NBCMontana

UM center receives $300,000 grant for violence prevention

MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana's Student Advocacy Resource Center recently earned a $300,000 federal grant to offer critical support for domestic violence and sexual assault prevention at the university and Missoula community. The grant came from the National Office on Violence Against Women and will fund the...
MISSOULA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy