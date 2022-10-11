Read full article on original website
Dora
4d ago
I think people are crazy because no oneteaching them Christian Values. At one point people went to church other than on Easter.
SAYIT
4d ago
Another 20 something doing something strange, stupid or violent. Someone needs to do a study on that 18-29 year olds to see what’s going on with them and if COVID had anything to do with their violent, lacking empathy, destructive behavior.
Man killed in hit and run in Farmington Hills, police ask for help identifying driver
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – The Farmington Hills Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian hit and run that took place on 12 Mile Road near Balmoral Way Road in Farmington Hills. Farmington Hills police report a traffic crash that occurred early Sunday morning. Police received a 911 call at...
Detroit police make arrest, suspect stabbed victim after a fight
DETROIT – Detroit Police Department (DPD) arrested a suspect for stabbing a victim at a Project Green Light partner business according to a DPD tweet. The stabbing took place after a fight on Thursday, October 13 at a Project Green Light partner business near Joy Road and Dexter Avenue.
DPD: Man drives into pole, fatally shot before crash
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Detroit police responded to the scene of a car that had struck a pole on the city's northeast side and discovered that the driver had been shot. Officials said at 10:40 p.m. on Saturday the man was driving a white 2019 Chevy Equinox when he struck a pole on Curtis St and Schaefer Hwy.
Federal agents raid home of art gallery owner in Oakland County
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Federal agents raided the home of an Oakland County art gallery owner Friday at the Colony Hill Drive near 14 Mile and Inkster roads in Franklin. Wendy Halsted Beard is accused of cheating her clients out of over 100 extremely valuable prints. Beard took over...
Have you seen Deshanae? Southfield police looking for teen last seen in McDonald's uniform
Police in Southfield are asking for help from the public in locating a 16-year-old who went missing overnight. Police say Deshanae Tahalya Berry, 16, was last seen around midnight on Saturday, Oct. 15 at her home in Southfield.
33-year-old Pontiac man killed in hit-and-run crash in Farmington hills
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Farmington Hills police are investigating a pedestrian hit-and-run crash that left a man dead on Saturday. The crash happened on Twelve Mile Road near Balmoral Way Road, which is located between Middlebelt Road and Inkster Road. Police say they received a 9-1-1 call at...
Police find guns on 2 teens accused of stealing underwear from Zumiez at Somerset mall
Two teenagers from Lansing and Detroit are facing charges after they were caught with loaded guns while allegedly shoplifting at the Somerset Collection in Troy.
17-year-old identified as woman found shot and killed on I-94
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police released an update on Saturday that the woman found shot and killed on I-94 Friday morning was a 17-year-old from Detroit. Around 7:45 a.m. on Friday, Michigan State Police said the body of a woman with head trauma was found...
Police tight-lipped on conspiracy motive in Oak Park jeweler’s slaying
Three men charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Oak Park jeweler Daniel Hutchinson were in court Friday as police say they are continuing their investigation into what they consider a targeted hit job. The alleged shooter in the June 1 slaying, Roy Larry, 44, was in Oak...
MSP investigating wild scene on I-94 after Jeep driver pulls up, interferes with trooper trying to make arrest
An investigation is underway after a wild scene unfolded on a Detroit freeway ramp, ending with the initial suspect fleeing in a stolen Jeep and another person in custody for interfering.
Police find body of missing Ann Arbor man; believe he was killed in hit-and-run crash 3-5 days ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A 30-year-old Ann Arbor man who went missing last weekend was found dead Friday morning, and police believe he might have been killed in a hit-and-run crash several days ago. Trevor Wickliffe Woolery was reported missing Friday after he disappeared Sunday (Oct. 9). An endangered...
Warren Police: Officers encountered 'extreme dangers' from Detroit teen they are accused of assaulting
The Warren police officer who punched a teen repeatedly in the head after a chase in June was suspended, but other force seen in bodycam video was appropriate for the situation, the department said Thursday in response to a federal lawsuit from the Detroit youth. In the lawsuit, Tyler Wade said he...
Suspected Peeping Tom arrested, accused of targeting homes in 4 communities
Busted in the act, a suspected creeper is off the streets again. Police in Warren say a man peeped into the windows of more than half a dozen homes, sometimes using a ladder.
Bloomfield Hills student found with list of kids marked 'safe,' 'annoying,' or 'must kill': police
A middle school student in Oakland County could face criminal charges in connection with a threatening comment, and an alleged kill list discovered by police.
Semi truck driver slams into vehicle 'without any braking', kills 65-year-old woman on WB I-696: MSP
A semi truck driver who failed to brake for a vehicle slowing down in traffic state caused a major crash on I-696, ultimately causing the death of a 65-year-old woman, police said.
Missing man killed by hit-and-run driver in Ann Arbor has been identified
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Trevor Woolery, 30, disappeared on Sunday from Ann Arbor. His mom, Pamela Hannula, knew immediately something was very wrong. Hannula’s son suffered from mental illness but always took her call, even when he had a manic episode. His family reported him missing immediately. The...
Convicted drug trafficker from Allen Park had 400,000 deadly doses of fentanyl
"Families are being devastated," said Pam Blair who lost her 23-year-old son Justin to a drug overdose that included fentanyl in 2017.
15-year-old girl stabs mother to death in Detroit's University District during argument
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police said a 41-year-old mother is dead after her own 15-year-old daughter stabbed her to death after an argument in the city's university district. According to Detroit Police, the two get into an argument Thursday morning on the front lawn of their home in the University District off Wildemore Ave. The victim's father pulled up to the home as it was happening and rushed his daughter to the hospital.
Teenager’s body found on I-94 in St. Clair Shores has been identified
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – A 17-year-old girl’s body was found Friday morning on I-94 in Macomb County, authorities report. According to Michigan State Police, at about 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 14, the body of a 17-year-old teenager from Detroit was found on the freeway near 9 Mile Road.
Woman found dead on I-94 in Macomb County had been shot, MSP asking for witnesses or dashcam footage
Michigan State Police Special Investigation Detectives have determined that the woman found dead on I-94 Friday morning had sustained a gunshot wound. MSP is now asking for any witnesses or anyone with helpful dashcam footage to contact them.
