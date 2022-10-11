ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, MI

Comments / 15

Dora
4d ago

I think people are crazy because no oneteaching them Christian Values. At one point people went to church other than on Easter.

Reply(2)
7
SAYIT
4d ago

Another 20 something doing something strange, stupid or violent. Someone needs to do a study on that 18-29 year olds to see what’s going on with them and if COVID had anything to do with their violent, lacking empathy, destructive behavior.

Reply
3
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police make arrest, suspect stabbed victim after a fight

DETROIT – Detroit Police Department (DPD) arrested a suspect for stabbing a victim at a Project Green Light partner business according to a DPD tweet. The stabbing took place after a fight on Thursday, October 13 at a Project Green Light partner business near Joy Road and Dexter Avenue.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

DPD: Man drives into pole, fatally shot before crash

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Detroit police responded to the scene of a car that had struck a pole on the city's northeast side and discovered that the driver had been shot. Officials said at 10:40 p.m. on Saturday the man was driving a white 2019 Chevy Equinox when he struck a pole on Curtis St and Schaefer Hwy.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Federal agents raid home of art gallery owner in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Federal agents raided the home of an Oakland County art gallery owner Friday at the Colony Hill Drive near 14 Mile and Inkster roads in Franklin. Wendy Halsted Beard is accused of cheating her clients out of over 100 extremely valuable prints. Beard took over...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
City
Troy, MI
Troy, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
fox2detroit.com

17-year-old identified as woman found shot and killed on I-94

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police released an update on Saturday that the woman found shot and killed on I-94 Friday morning was a 17-year-old from Detroit. Around 7:45 a.m. on Friday, Michigan State Police said the body of a woman with head trauma was found...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Robbery#Police#The Chase Bank#District Court
The Oakland Press

Police tight-lipped on conspiracy motive in Oak Park jeweler’s slaying

Three men charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Oak Park jeweler Daniel Hutchinson were in court Friday as police say they are continuing their investigation into what they consider a targeted hit job. The alleged shooter in the June 1 slaying, Roy Larry, 44, was in Oak...
OAK PARK, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox2detroit.com

15-year-old girl stabs mother to death in Detroit's University District during argument

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police said a 41-year-old mother is dead after her own 15-year-old daughter stabbed her to death after an argument in the city's university district. According to Detroit Police, the two get into an argument Thursday morning on the front lawn of their home in the University District off Wildemore Ave. The victim's father pulled up to the home as it was happening and rushed his daughter to the hospital.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy