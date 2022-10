BENSALEM, Pennsylvania – Breweries in PA is excited to announce the return of the “Pittsburgh Invades Philly” beer fest sponsored by Deutsche Beverage Technology. This event was such a hit in the past that it is making its much-anticipated return! On Saturday, November 12th, beer from fifteen of Pittsburgh’s most exciting craft breweries will be on tap at Broken Goblet Brewing in Bensalem, PA for an event like no other!

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO