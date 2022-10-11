ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Motley Fool

Is This Top Warren Buffett Dividend Stock a Buy Now?

Moody's has been part of Buffett's portfolio for a couple decades. Moody's stock has fallen on hard times this year, much as it did during the Great Recession. Things could get worse before they get better, but this dividend stock is worth keeping an eye on.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Haven't Been This Cheap in Years

Lawsuits over Zantac's potential health risks have led investors to bid down shares of Sanofi this year. Intel's ambitious plans to increase its capacity have investors second-guessing the chip giant's future.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Strike Back at the Bear Market With These 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks

Alexandria Realty Estate Equities pays a healthy dividend. Enbridge should have the fuel to keep growing its big-time payout. Intel's recent share price slide has pushed its yield up to an enticing level.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Top Cannabis Stocks to Buy for October

Marijuana stocks broadly rose last week after President Biden's cannabis announcement. The statement included a pardon for all individuals convicted of simple possession of cannabis at the federal level, and a message to the states to review current marijuana laws in effect. The announcement could also potentially lead the way...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Airbnb's home-sharing platform is transforming the travel industry. Image-sharing app Pinterest looks oversold and ready for a turnaround. MercadoLibre's marketplace and other tools continue to deliver strong growth.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Alexandria Real Estate Equities is an innovative and growing REIT with great returns. Blackstone offers a juicy 6% yield, low risk, and plenty of room to grow. With Brookfield Asset Management, value-investing legends can invest through different economic cycles for you.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

Coupang's South Korean e-commerce platform is going global as we speak. The Opera GX browser has captured the imagination of video gamers. Coupang and Opera are changing hands at just $4.30 and $16.28 per share, respectively.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Down 35%, Is Take-Two Stock a Buy?

Take-Two is home to one of the world's most profitable games. A recent acquisition also gave it ownership of a lucrative mobile games catalog. The games market is expected to continue growing for years to come.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Shares in AZZ Slumped This Week

The failure to give full-year guidance spooked investors.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Will Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Be a $1 Trillion Stock by 2030?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing expects strong revenue growth that outpaces the industry average. The company's relentless investment in manufacturing technology could help it stay in the lead for years to come. Despite a precipitous fall this year, this chip company could reach the $1 trillion mark by the end of the...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Why ASML Holding Fell by as Much as 16.4% This Week

The federal government has further restricted what semiconductor manufacturing equipment U.S. companies can sell to China. ASML Holding is one of the largest and most advanced semiconductor equipment companies in the world.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is AMD a Buy?

The PC market's weakness led AMD to cut its Q3 guidance substantially. This weakness will likely persist in the near term and weigh on AMD stock. But the company's diversified end markets should allow it to deliver robust growth.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

A $100 Million Hack Hit Solana, XRP, and Cardano Hard Today

A key Solana-based decentralized finance protocol, Mango Markets, was hacked for around $100 million on Tuesday. This hack sent Solana down sharply following the news, with other major cryptocurrencies following suit. Thus, despite a rally later today, investors appear to remain on edge with top cryptocurrencies.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Down 40% in 2022, Is Domino's Pizza Stock a Buy?

Domino's stock rallied after it posted a mixed Q3 earnings report. The bulls focused on its growth in domestic same-store sales. But the bears will point out that its margins are still declining.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Occidental Petroleum Could Be Warren Buffett's Next Apple

Warren Buffett has bought more than 20% of Occidental Petroleum this year, even as famous activist investor Carl Icahn has been selling. Here's why each could be right, according to their different philosophies. But Buffett's strategy could yield bigger long-term returns.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is Now the Right Time to Buy PepsiCo Stock?

PepsiCo's third-quarter earnings easily beat analysts' estimates. And the company raised its revenue and earnings guidance for the full year. The soda and snack foods giant has been offsetting inflation by raising its prices.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Should You Quiet Quit These Credit Cards?

A job isn't the only part of life where you can join the quiet quitting movement. Quiet quitting is a term for people who set boundaries at work and don't overexert themselves. You can also take a quiet quitting approach with the credit cards you have. If a credit card...
CREDITS & LOANS
Motley Fool

Carrying a Mortgage Into Retirement? You Might Regret That

A mortgage is a loan just like a bond or Treasury bill. You ought to account for it as part of your overall portfolio. There are some real-life considerations that make paying down a mortgage more difficult or expensive.
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

5 Red Flags for Intel's Future

Several red flags indicate that Intel could fail to clear that low bar. Intel's stock is cheap for obvious reasons, but it could get even cheaper.
MARKETS

