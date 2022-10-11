Mojang has revealed some of what will be added in patch 1.20 of Minecraft, which includes a camel mob, more decorative blocks, and new ways to craft with bamboo. While a name for update 1.20 is yet to be provided, Mojang has shared that it hopes to increase the ways that players can represent themselves or their creativity in the game. That includes “fancier” hanging signs, which will launch with three different variants and can be crafted for all wood types.

