Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Epic Games reveals ‘Fallout 3’ and more as next week’s free titles
Epic Games has unveiled the games that will be going free-to-play on its platform next week, and the collection includes Fallout 3. Starting from October 20 and running through to October 27, players will be able to grab Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition and Evoland Legendary Edition for free on Epic’s PC platform.
NME
‘Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’ unveils new electric-type Bellibolt
Bellibolt, an electric-type frog, is the latest new Pokémon to be revealed ahead of the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet on November 18. Bellibolt was first teased a few days ago (October 12) in a video in which Iono, one of the game’s gym leaders (and apparently an influencer and livestreamer) challenged viewers to guess what her partner Pokémon is – giving clues such as “squishy” and that it has “two big ol’ bumps on its noggin that people always mistake for eyes.”
NME
‘Gotham Knights’ will run at 30 FPS on consoles, with no performance mode
Gotham Knights will run at 30 FPS on consoles with no performance mode available when the game launches on October 21. That’s according to Gotham Knights executive producer Fleur “Flaoua” Marty (as spotted by Wario64 on Twitter) speaking in the game’s Discord server, where she directly addressed console players.
NME
‘Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ developer to share a “new look” at the game
Firaxis Games will be streaming a brand new look at its upcoming title Marvel’s Midnight Suns today (October 13). This “exciting new look” will stream on Firaxis’ official Twitch channel and will go live at 6 PM BST / 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 7 PM CEST.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME
‘Nintendo Switch Sports’ servers have been taken offline temporarily
Nintendo has taken Nintendo Switch Sports’ servers offline while it works to fix a bug that was found in the 1.2.1 update. As a result, the game’s online functionality is temporarily unavailable. Nintendo made the announcement on Twitter, saying that the bug was causing some players’ game to...
NME
First major ‘Disney Dreamlight Valley’ update landing next week
Disney Dreamlight Valley is set to receive its first major update next week, with The Lion King‘s Scar becoming a new playable character. The update is set to land on all platforms on Wednesday (October 19) and will add another iconic Disney character to its ranks. Last month, Disney...
NME
How to watch ‘Minecraft’ Live 2022
Minecraft Live 2022 is taking place later today (October 15), and with a pre-show vote taking place, players will receive news of a new mob entering the game as well as other Minecraft news. Here’s how to watch it and what to expect. Minecraft Live 2022 was announced in...
NME
‘Overwatch 2’ hits 25million players in 10 days
Overwatch 2 hasn’t had the smoothest of launches, but it seemingly hasn’t kept people away – as the game saw 25million players in its first 10 days from release. That figure comes from a Blizzard press release, in which the company noted that Overwatch 2 had “nearly tripled” the daily player peak for the original Overwatch. Blizzard president Mike Ybarra hailed the game’s launch as an “important moment” for Blizzard, adding:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NME
‘Overwatch 2’ Halloween event will bring new skins and PvE mode
Overwatch 2 will host its first Halloween event on October 25 until November 8, and brings a new four-player PvE mode as well as seasonal skins. The event continues from the original Overwatch’s legacy and is called Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride, and will add seasonal spooky skins for Sojourn, Junker Queen and Kiriko. These three alongside Ashe will be the four playable characters in the Halloween-themed PvE mode.
NME
‘Dead Space’ remake has an AI director with “hundreds” of random scares
EA Motive‘s upcoming Dead Space remake will include “hundreds” of potential encounters designed to scare players who are returning to places they have already progressed through. Speaking to NME, Motive senior producer Philippe Ducharme shared that due to certain immersion-oriented changes that have been made to the...
NME
The ‘Dead Space’ remake has changed certain scenes to be scarier
The upcoming Dead Space remake has changed certain scenes and horrifying moments from the original game to make them scarier. In an interview with NME, EA Motive senior producer Philippe Ducharme confirmed that some parts of the original Dead Space have been tweaked so that instead of watching something happening from behind a screen or glass, players will either see it in the same room as them or actually have protagonist Isaac as the victim.
NME
‘Pokémon Sword’ and ‘Shield’ to get their final updates in November
Pokémon Sword and Shield will receive one final update on November 1, after which the game will see no new content. It seems that the Pokémon Company is moving on from Pokémon Sword and Shield, ahead of the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet on November 18, with a final update for the games planned to release on November 1.
NME
EA Motive says horror fans “missed out” on original ‘Dead Space’
Philippe Ducharme, senior producer at EA Motive, has shared that he believes “a lot of people” missed out on playing Dead Space, claiming the market for survival horror was smaller at the time. While chatting with NME, Ducharme said that part of the reason a game should be...
NME
‘Overwatch 2’ developer eyes Sombra and Doomfist changes
Blizzard Entertainment has suggested that Overwatch 2‘s Sombra and Doomfist will get some balance updates soon. In a recent blog post, the developer explained how it is planning on balancing several heroes just over one week after the game officially launched in early access (via Dexerto). The lengthy post...
NME
BTS’ Jin announces solo album, says new single “will come out soon”
BTS member Jin has announced his debut solo album and said that a new single will arrive “soon”. The K-pop star told fans towards the end of BTS’ World Expo 2030 Busan Korea concert on Saturday (October 15) that he has been working on his own material.
NME
‘Minecraft’ 1.20 update will bring camels, bamboo crafts and more
Mojang has revealed some of what will be added in patch 1.20 of Minecraft, which includes a camel mob, more decorative blocks, and new ways to craft with bamboo. While a name for update 1.20 is yet to be provided, Mojang has shared that it hopes to increase the ways that players can represent themselves or their creativity in the game. That includes “fancier” hanging signs, which will launch with three different variants and can be crafted for all wood types.
NME
‘Guild Wars 2’ adds NPC based on real-life hero
Developer ArenaNet has announced that Guild Wars 2 will be introducing a brand new story event featuring an NPC based on a real-life hero. Supported by the charity organization Children Miracle Network, the free-to-play, massively multiplayer online role-playing game will see 10-year-old April Arellano join Guild Wars 2 during the Extra Life 2022 Game Day event on November 4.
NME
Watch Animal Collective cover Silver Jews’ ‘Trains Across The Sea’
Animal Collective have recorded a new session for SiriusXM, during which they covered Silver Jews‘ 1994 ‘Starlite Walker’ cut ‘Trains Across The Sea’. For their rendition, the experimental band spliced it up with ‘Genie’s Open’, a track which has never been officially released but has been performed live by the band on tour from as early as 2018.
NME
FORCEPARKBOIS team up with Quai for football-themed single ‘LUKAKU’
Malaysian hip-hop group FORCEPARKBOIS have teamed up with fellow rapper Quai for a brand new single titled ‘LUKAKU’ (‘My Wound’). The trap-laden song, which dropped on major streaming services via Warner Music on Friday (October 14), sees five of the rap collective’s members spit bars alongside Quai for a song that alludes to a disheartened footballer.
NME
BLACKPINK kick off world tour in Seoul, Jennie performs unreleased solo song
BLACKPINK have opened their world tour in Seoul where bandmember Jennie treated fans to a performance of an unreleased solo song – see footage, setlist and more below. The K-pop band kicked off their tour, which is in promotion of their second album ‘Born Pink’, on Saturday (October 15) at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in South Korea. BLACKPINK play another show at the venue today (October 16) before heading to North America for a series of concerts.
Comments / 0