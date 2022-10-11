Read full article on original website
Giants force 2 late turnovers, beat Ravens on Barkley plunge
Julian Love's interception and 27-yard return set up Saquon Barkley's 1-yard touchdown dive with 1:43 to play, and the New York Giants rallied from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Baltimore Ravens 24-20 on Sunday.
Fan running onto field at Auburn-Ole Miss game tackled by security
OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss ran all over the field at Vaught Hemingway Stadium during Saturday’s college football game. But the longest run belonged to a fan, who ran onto the turf and bolted the length of the field before getting tackled by Mississippi state troopers. The University...
Bengals get come from behind road win over Saints
NEW ORLEANS — The Cincinnati Bengals had to battle from behind the entire afternoon but came back to defeat the New Orleans Saints, 30-26, Sunday at the Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. >>Bengals lose to Ravens on a last second field goal. Quarterback Joe Burrow threw a...
Cal Quantrill starts as Guardians seek spot in ALCS: Game 4 ALDS score updates vs. Yankees
Three of the four teams are set for the league championship series in the Major League Baseball playoffs. The Cleveland Guardians tonight have a chance to become the fourth. The Guardians will look to complete a stunning division series upset when they play the New York Yankees in Game 4 tonight in Cleveland. The Guardians took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series by shocking the Yankees with a three-run rally in the ninth Saturday for a 6-5 walk-off win.
Poole ready to chase another championship alongside Green
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Calling it a “long” couple of weeks, Golden State guard Jordan Poole is ready to chase a repeat championship alongside Draymond Green after the fourth-year pro took a punch to the face from Green at practice. Poole wasn’t injured by the violent punch Oct. 5. Green rejoined the team after a leave of absence, and he met with Poole in the days before they played together again Friday night against the Nuggets. “He apologized, and we plan on handling ourselves that way, we’re going to play basketball,” Poole said Sunday in his first public remarks since the fight and after video leaked from the incident. “Everybody in the locker room and on our team knows what it takes to win a championship and we’re going to do that on the court. That’s really all I have to say on the matter, we’re here to win a championship and keep hanging banners.” The 23-year-old Poole finalized a $140 million, four-year extension with the defending NBA champions on Sunday, giving the guard something to celebrate and a bit of relief with a ring ceremony right around the corner.
