Watch the trailer for ‘Let There Be Drums!’ featuring Taylor Hawkins’ last known interview

Greenwich Entertainment have shared the first trailer for Let There Be Drums!, a documentary set to premiere later this month. The film is directed by Justin Kreutzmann — the son of The Grateful Dead drummer Bill Kreutzmann — and according to its synopsis, will focus on “the art of drumming [and] the musicians who’ve mastered it”. In addition Kreutzmann, Let There Be Drums! will feature interviews with a swathe of the world’s best-known drummers, including one of Taylor Hawkins’ final-ever interviews before his passing in March.
Syd Barrett to be subject of new documentary, ‘Have You Got It Yet?’

Syd Barrett is to be the subject of a new documentary titled Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett And Pink Floyd. According to Deadline, the upcoming film was co-directed by Roddy Bogawa and the late graphic designer Storm Thorgerson. The latter was the co-founder of Hipgnosis, the London-based firm that specialised in creating album cover art for rock acts.
