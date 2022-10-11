Read full article on original website
WYDOT will be striping in Jackson area
Jackson, Wyo . The Wyoming Department of Transportation, along with contract crews from S & L Industrial will be striping roads this week on WYO 22 during the day and in the town of Jackson, possibly during nighttime hours. Crews began work today and work should last roughly a week.
County to Test Emergency Warning Sirens on Tuesday
Teton County Emergency Management will be testing outdoor warning sirens on Tuesday October 18, 2022. Emergency Management personnel will visit siren locations in Teton Village,Teton Pines, downtown Jackson, Gregory Lane, Adams Canyon, and Hoback Junction to test the sirens to ensure they are operational for emergencies. Those in the area may hear a few short bursts from these sirens, but for no longer than one minute at a time.
