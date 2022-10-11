MELBOURNE, Fla. — A Florida man who attempted to avoid police by hiding in a pile of clothes and trash failed when a K-9 sniffed out the suspect, authorities said. David F. Hallaman, 31, of Mims, was arrested on Oct. 4 and charged with false imprisonment, kidnapping, criminal mischief, battery and felony battery by strangulation, according to an online probable cause affidavit submitted by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

