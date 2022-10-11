ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Comments / 6

Jennifer Bonitto
5d ago

not a good move lady. And why would u even think that? Doesn't your child go there smh temper temper will get u in trouble every time.

Reply
4
Related
cw34.com

Teen hurt in watercraft collision in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — A 16-year-old girl is in the hospital following a watercraft collision in Fort Pierce. The incident happened in the Fort Pierce Inlet on Saturday. The Coast Guard said two watercrafts collided. Authorities took the girl by medical helicopter to the hospital where she is...
FORT PIERCE, FL
WESH

2 people hurt in Volusia County crash, fire officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Fire Department responded to a crash on Saturday. One vehicle and a motorcycle were involved in the crash on West International Speedway Boulevard in Daytona Beach. One person was transported as a trauma alert and one person received basic life support, according...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
102.5 The Bone

Florida man accused of kidnapping hid under clothes, trash to avoid capture

MELBOURNE, Fla. — A Florida man who attempted to avoid police by hiding in a pile of clothes and trash failed when a K-9 sniffed out the suspect, authorities said. David F. Hallaman, 31, of Mims, was arrested on Oct. 4 and charged with false imprisonment, kidnapping, criminal mischief, battery and felony battery by strangulation, according to an online probable cause affidavit submitted by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.
MIMS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Melbourne, FL
Crime & Safety
Brevard County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Brevard County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Melbourne, FL
cbs12.com

Police search for attempted purse snatcher in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are searching for information about a purse snatcher caught on camera in Vero Beach. Vero Beach police say the man in the pictures tried to steal a purse in the parking lot of the Neighborhood Walmart at 1750 US 1. The incident took place on Oct. 10, 2022 around 5:30 p.m.
VERO BEACH, FL
WESH

Police: 2 dead after jewelry robbery at Orlando mall

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two suspects were shot and killed in a jewelry store robbery Friday after the owner of the jewelry store opened fire, according to Orlando police. Orlando police responded to the Magic Mall on West Colonial Drive just before noon Friday. Police said four people were involved...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School#Blow Up#School Resource Officer#Police#Brevard#Sro
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Police identify man shot while pointing gun at officer, security guard at Cocoa apartment complex

COCOA, Fla. — A 51-year-old man was injured Thursday afternoon in a shooting at a Cocoa apartment complex, the Cocoa Police Department said. Investigators said a security guard requested a police officer to respond to the Village Green apartments on Dixon Boulevard near Clearlake Road shortly after 3 p.m. to assist a tow-truck driver preparing to tow a vehicle.
COCOA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WESH

FHP: 80-year-old woman dies after Orange County hit-and-run

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An 80-year-old Orlando woman riding a bike was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday. "She was a very kind-hearted person,” Lisa Walker said. A memorial marks the corner where a life was lost. Eighty-year-old Michelle Allen was often seen on her tricycle, going...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Deputies investigating after man found dead in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after a man was found dead in St. Cloud on Wednesday, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives said they responded to an “unknown problem” at 3785 Henry J Ave., across the street from Velma’s Diner. [TRENDING:...
SAINT CLOUD, FL
WESH

Officials: Lockhart Middle School placed on secure status

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — According to Orange County Public Schools, Friday morning, Lockhart Middle School was placed on secure status. OCPS said the secure status is due to nearby police activity. Lockhart Middle School's staff and students are all safe, according to the school district. The school notified families...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy