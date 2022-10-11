Read full article on original website
Jennifer Bonitto
5d ago
not a good move lady. And why would u even think that? Doesn't your child go there smh temper temper will get u in trouble every time.
Reply
4
Related
cw34.com
Teen hurt in watercraft collision in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — A 16-year-old girl is in the hospital following a watercraft collision in Fort Pierce. The incident happened in the Fort Pierce Inlet on Saturday. The Coast Guard said two watercrafts collided. Authorities took the girl by medical helicopter to the hospital where she is...
11 pounds of cocaine washes ashore on Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The US Border Patrol seizes 11 pounds of cocaine after it washes ashore in Volusia County. The suspicious package was found by a Good Samaritan walking along Daytona Beach. Officials said the package washed up along the shoreline. On Saturday, Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar...
WESH
2 people hurt in Volusia County crash, fire officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Fire Department responded to a crash on Saturday. One vehicle and a motorcycle were involved in the crash on West International Speedway Boulevard in Daytona Beach. One person was transported as a trauma alert and one person received basic life support, according...
Florida man accused of kidnapping hid under clothes, trash to avoid capture
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A Florida man who attempted to avoid police by hiding in a pile of clothes and trash failed when a K-9 sniffed out the suspect, authorities said. David F. Hallaman, 31, of Mims, was arrested on Oct. 4 and charged with false imprisonment, kidnapping, criminal mischief, battery and felony battery by strangulation, according to an online probable cause affidavit submitted by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs12.com
Police search for attempted purse snatcher in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are searching for information about a purse snatcher caught on camera in Vero Beach. Vero Beach police say the man in the pictures tried to steal a purse in the parking lot of the Neighborhood Walmart at 1750 US 1. The incident took place on Oct. 10, 2022 around 5:30 p.m.
WESH
Volusia County residents searching for temporary housing as shelters begin to close
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of people at an emergency shelter in Daytona Beach say they are being kicked out Sunday with no place to go. Last weekend, WESH 2 met Cecelia Crandall out at the emergency shelter set up inside the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach. Crandall's apartment...
click orlando
Orlando chiropractor accused of molesting patient arrested again, records show
ORLANDO, Fla. – Records show a 62-year-old Orlando chiropractor was arrested Thursday, less than a week after his previous arrest in which police said he was accused of molesting one of his patients. Police said Agostinho Rodrigues, 62 — a chiropractor with The Healthy Human Personal Training at 1005...
WESH
Police: 2 dead after jewelry robbery at Orlando mall
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two suspects were shot and killed in a jewelry store robbery Friday after the owner of the jewelry store opened fire, according to Orlando police. Orlando police responded to the Magic Mall on West Colonial Drive just before noon Friday. Police said four people were involved...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sheriff: Okeechobee detective accidentally shot by friend
Two people, including an off-duty Okeechobee police detective, were shot Wednesday evening after a person handling a gun thought the weapon wasn't loaded.
2 robbers shot dead at jewelry booth in Orlando’s Magic Mall
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people were fatally shot Friday morning during a robbery at a jewelry booth at the Magic Mall, the Orlando Police Department said. Police were called shortly before 11:45 a.m. to the indoor flea market-style mall at West Colonial Drive and Texas Avenue. They said the...
Police identify man shot while pointing gun at officer, security guard at Cocoa apartment complex
COCOA, Fla. — A 51-year-old man was injured Thursday afternoon in a shooting at a Cocoa apartment complex, the Cocoa Police Department said. Investigators said a security guard requested a police officer to respond to the Village Green apartments on Dixon Boulevard near Clearlake Road shortly after 3 p.m. to assist a tow-truck driver preparing to tow a vehicle.
Suspicious device forces shutdown of busy Seminole County roadway
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A major Seminole County roadway was shut down while deputies investigated a suspicious device left outside a popular restaurant. According to the Seminole County sheriff’s office, a worker at Panera Bread found a suspicious device around 5:30 a.m. See map of location below:. Deputies...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WESH
FHP: 80-year-old woman dies after Orange County hit-and-run
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An 80-year-old Orlando woman riding a bike was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday. "She was a very kind-hearted person,” Lisa Walker said. A memorial marks the corner where a life was lost. Eighty-year-old Michelle Allen was often seen on her tricycle, going...
Student arrested after bringing loaded gun to school, sheriff's office says
St. Lucie County deputies on Wednesday arrested a 17-year-old student after authorities said he brought a loaded gun to Fort Pierce Westwood Academy.
click orlando
Deputies investigating after man found dead in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after a man was found dead in St. Cloud on Wednesday, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives said they responded to an “unknown problem” at 3785 Henry J Ave., across the street from Velma’s Diner. [TRENDING:...
spacecoastdaily.com
UPDATE: Suspect in Stable Condition After Police Officer-Involved Shooting on Dixon Blvd. in Cocoa
ABOVE VIDEO: Cocoa Police Chief Evander Collier held a press conference about the incident. BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA, FLORIDA – The suspect in a police shooting is identified as 51-year-old Dexter Bray. He is currently in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries. Bray has an active felony warrant. Cocoa...
spacecoastdaily.com
SEPTEMBER 2022 DUI ARRESTS IN BREVARD COUNTY: Arrive Alive, Don’t Drink and Drive!
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – If you are wondering why your face is not on this poster, it’s because you didn’t put others’ lives at risk by drinking and driving in Brevard County. And, before anyone starts whining about this is unfair or humiliating remember this, they...
WESH
Officials: Lockhart Middle School placed on secure status
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — According to Orange County Public Schools, Friday morning, Lockhart Middle School was placed on secure status. OCPS said the secure status is due to nearby police activity. Lockhart Middle School's staff and students are all safe, according to the school district. The school notified families...
Contractor seen pumping sewage-contaminated floodwater into Lake Monroe
SANFORD, Fla. — Channel 9 witnessed a contractor on Friday pumping Hurricane Ian floodwater contaminated with sewage directly into Lake Monroe in Sanford. The contractor was pumping water out of Regetta Shores Apartments. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The city of Sanford said no permit had...
click orlando
Motorcyclist killed in collision on Enterprise Road in Orange City, police say
ORANGE CITY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Orange City Wednesday night, according to police. The crash happened just before 11 p.m. on Enterprise Road, just south of Volusia Avenue. [TRENDING: Social Security payments set for big increase. Here’s what to know | Win four...
Comments / 6