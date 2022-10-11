Read full article on original website
Is TSMC Stock a Buy Now?
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's Q3 earnings easily beat analysts' expectations. A reduction to its annual capex indicated that demand for new chips was cooling off amid the ongoing macro headwinds. Its stock still looks cheap relative to its long-term growth potential.
3 Top Cannabis Stocks to Buy for October
Marijuana stocks broadly rose last week after President Biden's cannabis announcement. The statement included a pardon for all individuals convicted of simple possession of cannabis at the federal level, and a message to the states to review current marijuana laws in effect. The announcement could also potentially lead the way...
3 Stocks I Bought This Week
I recently had some extra cash in my brokerage account due to a stock sale. I decided to divide the proceeds equally among three of my highest-conviction investments. All three have tons of growth potential but are also stable businesses.
3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
Airbnb's home-sharing platform is transforming the travel industry. Image-sharing app Pinterest looks oversold and ready for a turnaround. MercadoLibre's marketplace and other tools continue to deliver strong growth.
Strike Back at the Bear Market With These 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks
Alexandria Realty Estate Equities pays a healthy dividend. Enbridge should have the fuel to keep growing its big-time payout. Intel's recent share price slide has pushed its yield up to an enticing level.
S&P 500 Bear Market: Is It Really Safe to Retire Right Now?
With the S&P 500 officially in a bear market, many investors are on edge. In some cases, market volatility shouldn't stop you from retiring. However, there are situations where you're better off waiting.
3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Alexandria Real Estate Equities is an innovative and growing REIT with great returns. Blackstone offers a juicy 6% yield, low risk, and plenty of room to grow. With Brookfield Asset Management, value-investing legends can invest through different economic cycles for you.
2 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share
Coupang's South Korean e-commerce platform is going global as we speak. The Opera GX browser has captured the imagination of video gamers. Coupang and Opera are changing hands at just $4.30 and $16.28 per share, respectively.
Why Netflix Was a Stock Market Star on Thursday
The video streaming leader brought its new, ad-supported tier into the spotlight.
Is Now the Right Time to Buy PepsiCo Stock?
PepsiCo's third-quarter earnings easily beat analysts' estimates. And the company raised its revenue and earnings guidance for the full year. The soda and snack foods giant has been offsetting inflation by raising its prices.
Will Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Be a $1 Trillion Stock by 2030?
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing expects strong revenue growth that outpaces the industry average. The company's relentless investment in manufacturing technology could help it stay in the lead for years to come. Despite a precipitous fall this year, this chip company could reach the $1 trillion mark by the end of the...
Why Shares in AZZ Slumped This Week
The failure to give full-year guidance spooked investors.
Down 40% in 2022, Is Domino's Pizza Stock a Buy?
Domino's stock rallied after it posted a mixed Q3 earnings report. The bulls focused on its growth in domestic same-store sales. But the bears will point out that its margins are still declining.
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks Down 35%+ You'll Likely Regret Not Buying
Equinix has grown its revenue for 78 straight quarters. Walgreens has increased its dividend for the last 47 consecutive years. Zscaler's revenue has expanded at a 55% annual rate since 2018.
Should You Quiet Quit These Credit Cards?
A job isn't the only part of life where you can join the quiet quitting movement. Quiet quitting is a term for people who set boundaries at work and don't overexert themselves. You can also take a quiet quitting approach with the credit cards you have. If a credit card...
Why ASML Holding Fell by as Much as 16.4% This Week
The federal government has further restricted what semiconductor manufacturing equipment U.S. companies can sell to China. ASML Holding is one of the largest and most advanced semiconductor equipment companies in the world.
A $100 Million Hack Hit Solana, XRP, and Cardano Hard Today
A key Solana-based decentralized finance protocol, Mango Markets, was hacked for around $100 million on Tuesday. This hack sent Solana down sharply following the news, with other major cryptocurrencies following suit. Thus, despite a rally later today, investors appear to remain on edge with top cryptocurrencies.
Why Occidental Petroleum Could Be Warren Buffett's Next Apple
Warren Buffett has bought more than 20% of Occidental Petroleum this year, even as famous activist investor Carl Icahn has been selling. Here's why each could be right, according to their different philosophies. But Buffett's strategy could yield bigger long-term returns.
Buy Amazon Stock for AWS, Get the E-Commerce Business for "Free"
The market seems to be overlooking the massive results being generated by Amazon Web Services right now. Amazon's e-commerce segment has temporarily fallen into an operating loss, which is the leading reason the stock is down. AWS's profit potential is the driving force of this company, making the e-commerce business...
These 3 Retailers Are Already Having Big Holiday Sales
You may want to do some early holiday shopping this year. Many retailers are sitting on excess inventory this year. That's prompting stores like Amazon and Walmart to run promotions well ahead of the holiday season. There's a reason so many consumers start their holiday shopping on Black Friday and...
