This Richardsonian Romanesque-style home in St. Charles, Missouri was designed by innovator Oliver L. Link in 1892CJ CoombsSaint Charles, MO
4 Great Seafood Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
4 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
St. Louis Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina Andras
Learn how to stay focused through the fall from G3 Fitness
ST. LOUIS – Arthur Shivers from G3 fitness joined us once again Sunday morning. This time, he discussed staying focused through the fall. With temperatures dropping and vacation season ending, Shivers emphasized balance in exercising. A full-body workout with proper drinking and meal-planning are recommended. For more information, please...
Jellystone Park crews already busy setting up Santa’s Magical Kingdom
It’s not even Halloween yet, but it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Jellystone Park in Eureka.
edglentoday.com
Hawaiian Brothers Grill Will Bring New Restaurant To Edwardsville Fresh From Islands
EDWARDSVILLE - Area residents can soon expect something new and unique, fresh from the islands - Hawaiian Brothers Grill - at 2386 Troy Road, Edwardsville. Edwardsville Mayor Art Risavy said Hawaiian Brothers is expected to open by the end of October. A visit to the new restaurant showed much of the work finished on the building.
New Chesterfield indoor slide park to open soon
Slick City Action Park is an all-ages indoor action park and party venue that has slides and air courts.
Millstadt Optimist Club hosts 21st annual BBQ Chili Cook-off
The 21st annual BBQ Chili Cook-off is happening Sunday, October 16 in Millstadt, Illinois.
24th annual St. Louis Canine Games takes place Sunday morning
Five Acres Animal Shelter, Purina Farms, and the Spirit of St. Louis Samoyed Club have partnered up for the annual canine games at Purina Farms.
St. Peters Plato’s Closet to host customer appreciation sale
ST. PETERS, Mo.– This Saturday at the Plato’s Closet St. Peters location, they are hosting a Take What You Need sale. On Oct. 15th the St. Peters location is holding a customer appriciation sale until supplies last. The sale is featuring clearance items only. Everything on the clearance...
Peak fall colors may come to St. Louis sooner than expected
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The fall color show continues to advance ahead of the pace set the past several years. There is now some decent color starting to show up across much of the area, especially out near the Lake of the Ozarks up over northeast Missouri into northern Illinois. We’re starting to see some […]
Karen’s Diner opening permanent location in south St. Louis
"At Karen's, you will be greeted and waited upon by rude waiters and forced to play a variety of games."
‘Haunted’ Alton hotel featured on Ghost Adventures TV show
ALTON, Ill. — The Mineral Springs Hotel is one of the oldest buildings in Alton, Illinois. It has a long history, and there are rumors that it is haunted. The building was featured in a 2019 episode of the Travel Channel’s Ghost Adventures series. “The Mineral Springs Hotel...
St. Louis Alamo Drafthouse opening in November
Alamo Drafthouse is opening this November on Foundry Way.
Halloween spirit is in the air at Boo at the Zoo
For people looking to get into the Halloween spirit, Boo at the Zoo is back.
Grant’s Farm Halloween Nights are back again
Grant's farm Halloween nights are in full swing.
25th annual Bands of America returns to St. Louis
More than 60 bands came to the Dome at America's Center for the 25th annual Bands of America competition.
edglentoday.com
Hot Dog! Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Coming To A Schnucks Location Near You This Weekend
GODFREY - The famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile made its way into the Godfrey Schnucks location this morning where it will be on display for a short while. It gathered quite a crowd when it arrived shortly after 9 a.m. and began setting up camp. Families and children had opportunities to...
Fans pack Union Station, Enterprise Center to celebrate new Blues season
It's officially hockey season in St. Louis, and the Blues kicked off the new campaign Saturday with a 5-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Let's Convert the Loop Trolley Into a Rolling Bathroom
If we're gonna be stuck with this thing, we might as well make it useful
Grant’s Farm make changes after complaints from guests about traffic at Halloween Nights
Many families packed into Grant's Farm during the first weekend of Halloween Nights. Some families said on social media that they were unable to get in because of the long wait times.
High demand for flu shots at SSM clinics and drive-thrus
SSM Health has been offering opportunities on Saturdays for people to get their flu shot, setting up many locations in the St. Louis metropolitan area.
What are you doing about it? Dessert Day, Scooter’s Coffee, Taco Night, Gala￼
ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt. Grab your mask and head to Dessert Day at Anthology of Clayton View Senior Living. The community invites everyone to visit while helping prevent the spread of COVID-19. The culinary team will make treats while you ask about the amenities at Anthology. You must RSVP for the desserts.
