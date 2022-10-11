Read full article on original website
Related
recordpatriot.com
See Evart's power trio Rivertown Underground
EVART — Thursday nights are a sacred time for a group of three musicians from Evart, who make up the band “Rivertown Underground.”. The three men gather in the bassist’s basement, where they have a small stage and a bar, and proceed to drink beers, relax, and jam out songs for their next show.
recordpatriot.com
Evart parents allege inappropriate behavior at elementary
EVART — Parents raised concerns over alleged inappropriate conduct within the elementary at the most recent Evart Public Schools board of education meeting. During the Oct. 10 meeting, several parents and family members of students attending the elementary school spoke about the allegations of inappropriate conduct in the building.
recordpatriot.com
CRIME LOG: Deputies intervene in "stolen" log dispute
9:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a 40-year-old’s Greendale Township residence regarding a civil forfeiture. A vehicle and a side-by-side were seized. 9:18 p.m. – A deputy spoke with a 19-year-old Homer Township man about questions he had about an altercation he had with a 45-year-old Lincoln Township man. Nothing further was requested.
recordpatriot.com
SHERIFF'S BLOTTER: Man allegedly pulls scissors, gun on woman
MECOSTA COUNTY — Deputies with the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Oct. 10-13. All calls may not be reported. All suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This is part of a lengthy report compiled by associate editor Julie Norwood.
Comments / 0