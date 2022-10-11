Read full article on original website
Rumor: Spurs interested in Marcos Leonardo of Santos
Still a few months away from the January transfer window opening, a new name has popped up on the radar of Tottenham Hotspur. Marcos Leonardo, a 19-year-old center forward, plays for Santos FC and he has taken the first-team promotion with ease. In 28 games with the first team in...
Wednesday October 12th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
October 14th-16th Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We've got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don't need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We've got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
UEFA Champions League: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Eintracht Frankfurt - Match Thread and How to Watch
We’re halfway through the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, and nothing has been settled in Group D. Tottenham Hotspur sit in second place with four points, two points behind group leader Sporting and level on points with today’s opponent Eintracht Frankfurt. The two clubs played to a scoreless draw just a week ago in Germany, meaning today’s return leg is crucial in determining qualification.
Everton at Tottenham: Predicted Line-Up | Time to Rotate?
A defeat to at home to Manchester United last weekend brought Everton’s seven-game unbeaten run to a halt, and next up for the Blues is two tricky away tries in the space of five days: a trip to Tottenham, followed by a visit to Newcastle. But one defeat hasn’t...
Breaking: Dejan Kulusevski ruled out for Everton
Having his pre-match presser with the English media today, Tottenham manager Antonio Conte delivered the news about Dejan Kulusevski and whether or not the Swedish International would make his return to the team. Additionally, after the Champions League game, Conte said everybody would be available to go and his choices...
Klopp on Enjoying the Battle with Manchester City
In his pre-Manchester City press conference, manager Jürgen Klopp reflected on the battle between his side and Pep Guardiola’s over the latter’s career in Manchester. I enjoy preparing the game, it’s the biggest challenge you can face in football. Football is about close down spaces, players, getting challenges right, against City it’s always a challenge. Home game, Anfield, us v City, they are at moment best team in world.
Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s 7-1 Demolition of Rangers
It looked like it was going to be another one of those nights and then very suddenly turned into one of Those Nights™, as Liverpool floundered for half and hour, adjusted for another, and then ran rampant to close out the game, firming their grip on knockout stage qualification and eliminating Rangers from European competition in one fell swoop.
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Target West Ham’s Declan Rice
Liverpool will need to sign midfielders come the summer of 2023. Many will say the club needed to do that in the summer of 2022, too—and that their failure to do so is a key part of why they have struggled to start the season. Certainly, though, there will...
What Even Is Reading’s Best Possible XI?
Whisper it quietly, but after 13 games, Reading look remarkably… competitive, right? Good, even!. Sure, it’s easy to say Reading are simply nullifying opposition teams and haven’t fully got going on attack. But as current European champion coach Carlo Ancelotti said recently, “playing good football is also about defending well.”
With Gordon out, how should Everton line up at Spurs?
The fixtures don’t get any easier for Frank Lampard’s Everton after their 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Manchester United, as they now have to travel to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Last season’s iteration of this fixture saw the Toffees hammered 5-0; the most embarrassing result of a most embarrassing season. This time around, Frank Lampard has what feels like a brand-new squad with undoubtedly higher morale and better ability. Let’s take a look at how he could set Everton up for Saturday’s match, and afterward, what I believe his best course of action is to try and avoid a repeat result.
Manchester City Draw in UCL, Still Advance to Next Round: Reaction & Tweets
A controversy-filled draw that saw the opening 30 minutes be chaotic and full of VAR calls. Add a missed penalty, rotations and some VAR magic saw City held to their first draw of the still-young campaign. Still, the news here is City have advanced to the next round and we’ll...
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Thursday, October 13
Every Thursday the television show “Welcome To Wrexham” airs in the US. It chronices the first 18 or so months of Ryan Reynolds’ and Rob McElhenney’s ownership of Welsh football club Wrexham AFC. The season finale is probably tonight and we know how it ends. Wrexham...
Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Draw 0-0 vs FCC
Welcome to your quick recap. A disappointed draw after some controversy. A spectacular 10th minute Rodrigo strike was overturned by VAR after Riyad Mahrez was seemingly have to have handled the ball in the build-up. Another VAR call by referee Artur Dias then saw City awarded a 24th minute penalty...
Pep Talk: “Always difficult, since we arrived together. It’s special.”
Pep Guardiola has much to say as the Catalan manager spoke prior to the massive match vs Pool on Sunday. He spoke about the opposition, injuries, tactics and much more. “Always difficult, since we arrived together. It’s special.”. “Always have been [Man City’s biggest challengers]. I know the quality...
‘Why not us?’ -Mason Mount, probably
Few things improve the mood of a nation more better than wins on the football pitch, and Chelsea have reeled off four in a row, including two against the defending Italian champions. Head coach Graham Potter may not be getting carried away, and neither is Mason Mount ... but the...
Everton’s injury woes begin to ease - though news of a setback comes as no surprise
Everton’s lengthy injury list finally looks to be easing with a number of players back out on the grass at Finch Farm. A tweet from the club earlier on Thursday showed the welcome sight of Ben Godfrey and Nathan Patterson back in training. Godfrey has not played since suffering...
Paul Ince And The Art Of Expectation Management
Leicester City were top of the Premier League table in November 2015 and manager Claudio Ranieri was asked whether the club’s aspirations for the season had changed. After all, they had been tipped to battle relegation before a ball had been kicked. “Forty points,” the Italian declared. “Forty points....
Everton linked again with Argentina defensive midfielder
According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Everton have again been linked with 28-year-old midfielder Guido Rodriguez. The Sáenz Peña born Argentine is currently playing for Real Betis after his move from Club America of Mexico in January, 2020. Rodriguez started his career with River Plate in 2014 and has...
Roker Roundtable: “Are you looking forward to the return of ‘Sunderland ‘Til I Die’?”
When this was first rumoured, I was concerned that it would cover the whole of the current season, which as the previous two series’ of ‘Sunderland Til I Die’ showcased, those campaigns ended in failure. Now it has been announced as a mini-series documenting our promotion to...
