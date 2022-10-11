Read full article on original website
wfxl.com
Dougherty Co. family files lawsuit against deputies alleging son wrongfully detained
A Dougherty County family is looking for four million dollars after they say that deputies at the Dougherty County Sheriff's Office unlawfully detained their son. Andrew and Carolyn Griffin are seeking justice from the Dougherty County Sheriff's Office. The parents say that Dougherty County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Terron Hayes...
WALB 10
GBI: Sparks mayor, superintendent charged with multiple counts of theft
Georgia agencies team up to test rape kits in unsolved cases. Georgia agencies team up to test rape kits in unsolved cases. Albany State University hosts Homecoming convocation. Updated: 5 hours ago. Albany State University hosts Homecoming convocation. Cook Co. food drive set to honor Cpt. Terry Arnold. Updated: 5...
‘This guy just shot my daughter!’ 911 calls in Nassau road rage where men shot each other’s kids
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities have released the frantic 911 calls after a road rage shooting in Nassau County that put two teenage girls in the hospital. Deputies said their fathers got into an argument before shooting at one another. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Sheriff Bill...
Albany police report shooting death, gunshots at football game
ALBANY — Public relations officials with the city of Albany and the Albany Police Department had not responded by The Albany Herald’s deadline Saturday to requests seeking additional information about incidents in the city Friday. Early Friday morning, Gregory Jessie, 62, died of a gunshot wound in an...
WALB 10
1 injured in Thomasville shooting
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was injured in a Thursday afternoon shooting in Thomasville, according to the Thomasville Police Department. The incident happened at the 400 block of Webster Street around 3:30 p.m. Police said one person is in custody for questioning. The person shot was taken to a...
wfxl.com
Victims of Crimes Act grant renewed for Crisp County Sheriff's Office
Crisp County Sheriff's Office announced that the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council (CJCC) renewed their Victims of Crimes Act (VOCA) Grant for $116,800. In October 2017, CCSO was awarded the first Victims of Crimes Act Grant, which allowed the agency to hire (2) two Crime Victim Advocates. This renewal will assist...
WALB 10
Man arrested on 15 warrants after shooting at multiple people in Cordele, CPD says
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested on multiple aggravated assault charges after shooting at multiple people, according to the Cordele Police Department (CPD). Mico Dennard Waters, 21, is charged with 11 counts of aggravated assault, two counts of pointing a gun at another and two counts of stalking.
WALB 10
1 killed in Friday Albany shooting
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One man is dead after a shooting that happened Friday, according to Albany Police Department. On Oct. 14, officers responded to the intersection of West 2nd Avenue and Eugemar Drive in reference to a shooting. The victim, Gregory Jessie,62, suffered from a gunshot wound to his...
douglasnow.com
73-year-old charged for allegedly beating woman with a socket wrench
A 73-year-old man from Douglas, Milton Aycock, is now facing an aggravated assault charge after he reportedly beat a woman with a socket wrench and shoe mount. Aycock was out on bond at the time of the incident after he was arrested in 2019 for allegedly threatening to murder the same woman.
WALB 10
Behavorial health van reported stolen in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A van belonging to Aspire Behavioral Health was reported stolen, according to the Albany Police Department. The van was reported missing on Wednesday. The person that reported the van missing said that there is video surveillance that the van was stolen on Sept. 18. It was...
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta man arrested after attempt to take officer’s gun
VALDOSTA – A 37-year-old man was arrested after waving down a VPD officer and attempting to take his firearm. Arrested: Jamal White, African American male, 37 years of age, Valdosta resident. On October 11, 2022, at approximately 5:26 am., a Valdosta Police Officer was traveling in the 2900 block...
wfxl.com
Teen wanted on serious charges in Albany
The Criminal Investigation Bureau with the Albany Police Department would like assistance in locating 17-year-old Isreal Ja'Marvin Jones. Jones is wanted for aggravated assault and the possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He stands 6’0 and weighs 180 pounds. Anyone with information regarding Jones should...
wfxl.com
Two in custody following pursuit in Valdosta
Two individuals have been taken into custody after leading Valdosta police on a pursuit. According to VPD, on October 9, 2022, around 10:53 p.m., an officer observed a vehicle traveling recklessly in the 1900 block of Williams Street. The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and was...
Waycross Journal-Herald
Healthcare Worker dies aiding motorist
Funny, compassionate and caring. Those are the words co-workers, former co-workers and patients are saying about Wayne Lee, a Nurse Practitioner for Faith Family Practice in Waycross. “He was the funniest person we all knew,” posted Roxy Sheffield, PA-C and co-owner of Faith Family Practice on the business Facebook page...
Albany police investigate Friday homicide
ALBANY -- Albany police are investigating the Friday-morning homicide of an Albany man who was the victim of an apparent drive-by shooting. Albany Police Department officers responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of West Second Avenue and Eugemar Drive Friday morning. When they arrived at the scene, they found Gregory Jessie, 62, had suffered a gunshot wound to his chest, a wound that would become fatal. A witness told officers that two males driving a silver vehicle made contact with the victim before he heard gunshots and the vehicle sped away.
greenepublishing.com
Wreck leaves one entrapped
According to a Madison Police Department report, on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 7:53 p.m., Jeff Hasty, of Madison, was driving northbound on Duval Avenue, in front of Stewart's Automotive, when a truck, driven by a minor, pulled into Hasty's path while turning north from a stop sign at the intersection of Bunker Street and Duval Avenue. The minor's vehicle struck Hasty's vehicle, causing it to [reportedly roll over] and strike power pole guide wires before coming to a rest, lying on the driver's side of the car. Hasty, who was entrapped, was removed from the vehicle by Madison County Fire Rescue responders. His daughter, Stephanie, who was a passenger in the vehicle, managed to exit the vehicle under her own power. Both were transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital (TMH) for treatment. Stephanie was treated and released, while Jeff was admitted into TMH, where he remains. According to witnesses at the scene, the wreck was originally reported as a hit-and-run. Later, after being located, the minor who hit Hasty, was charged with failure to yield right of way and was treated nearby by Madison County Emergency Medical Technicians, as were two other passengers in the minor's vehicle. One passenger was also a minor, and the other passenger was Maxwell A. Hunter. The truck driven by the minor is registered to Ponce Deleon Franklin, who later removed the vehicle from the scene.
wfxl.com
62-year-old killed in Albany's 11th homicide of 2022
A man has died following a shooting in Albany Friday. On October 14, Albany police responded to the intersection of West 2nd Avenue and Eugemar Drive, in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police found 62-year-old Gregory Jessie deceased from a gunshot wound to his chest. A witness told officers...
southgatv.com
Coffee’s “American Idol” Willie Spence dies in traffic accident
JASPER, TN – Many in Coffee County, Georgia are mourning as word spreads of Tuesday’s death of former “American Idol” contestant Willie Spence. Deputies in Marion County, Tennessee say Spence’s vehicle left Interstate 24 and struck a parked tractor trailer. Spence died shortly afterward at...
WMAZ
Two kids shot during Florida road rage incident, their fathers are charged with attempted murder, sheriff says
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A 5-year-old girl was shot in the leg and a 14-year-old girl was shot in the back Saturday while riding in separate vehicles on U.S. 1 in Callahan just after 6 p.m. Their injuries were the result of their fathers shooting at each other during a road rage incident, Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said Monday during a news conference.
WALB 10
58th annual Georgia Peanut Festival brings $60k-$80k in economic impact
SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - The 58th annual Georgia Peanut Festival brought crowds to Sylvester. The Peanut Festival is a two-day event with live music, a parade, vendors and carnival games for kids. Wendy Kennedy, the Chairperson of the Georgia Peanut Festival, has been a part of this event for more...
